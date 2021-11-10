This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported
instead of
required.
npm:
npm install dice-coefficient
This package exports the following identifiers:
diceCoefficient.
There is no default export.
import {diceCoefficient} from 'dice-coefficient'
diceCoefficient('abc', 'abc') // => 1
diceCoefficient('abc', 'xyz') // => 0
diceCoefficient('night', 'nacht') // => 0.25
diceCoefficient('night', 'nacht') === dice('NiGhT', 'NACHT') // => true
Instead of strings you can also pass lists of bigrams. This can improve performance when processing the same strings repeatedly.
diceCoefficient(['ab', 'bc'], ['xy', 'yz']) // => 0
diceCoefficient(['ab', 'bc'], ['ab', 'bc']) // => 1
diceCoefficient(['ab', 'bc'], ['AB', 'BC']) // => 1
See
n-gram for generating bigrams.
import {bigram} from 'n-gram'
const abc = bigram('abc') // => ['ab', 'bc']
const xyz = bigram('xyz') // => ['xy', 'yz']
diceCoefficient(abc, xyz) // => 0
Usage: dice-coefficient [options] <word> <word>
Sørensen–Dice coefficient
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-v, --version output version number
Usage:
# output edit distance
$ dice-coefficient night nacht
# 0.25
# output edit distance from stdin
$ echo "saturday sunday" | dice-coefficient
# 0.3333333333333333
levenshtein-edit-distance
— Levenshtein edit distance
lancaster-stemmer
— Lancaster stemming algorithm
double-metaphone
— Double Metaphone implementation
soundex-code
— Fast Soundex implementation
syllable
— Syllable count in an English word