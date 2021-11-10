Sørensen–Dice coefficient.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install dice-coefficient

API

This package exports the following identifiers: diceCoefficient . There is no default export.

import {diceCoefficient} from 'dice-coefficient' diceCoefficient( 'abc' , 'abc' ) diceCoefficient( 'abc' , 'xyz' ) diceCoefficient( 'night' , 'nacht' ) diceCoefficient( 'night' , 'nacht' ) === dice( 'NiGhT' , 'NACHT' )

Instead of strings you can also pass lists of bigrams. This can improve performance when processing the same strings repeatedly.

diceCoefficient([ 'ab' , 'bc' ], [ 'xy' , 'yz' ]) diceCoefficient([ 'ab' , 'bc' ], [ 'ab' , 'bc' ]) diceCoefficient([ 'ab' , 'bc' ], [ 'AB' , 'BC' ])

See n-gram for generating bigrams.

import {bigram} from 'n-gram' const abc = bigram( 'abc' ) const xyz = bigram( 'xyz' ) diceCoefficient(abc, xyz)

CLI

Usage: dice-coefficient [options] <word> <word> Sørensen–Dice coefficient Options: -h, --help output usage information -v, --version output version number Usage: # output edit distance $ dice-coefficient night nacht # 0.25 # output edit distance from stdin $ echo "saturday sunday" | dice-coefficient # 0.3333333333333333

License

MIT © Titus Wormer