debug's filter
localStorage
npm add diary
import { info, diary } from 'diary';
info('this important thing happened');
// ~> ℹ info this important thing happened
const scopedDiary = diary('my-module', (event) => {
if (event.level === 'error') {
Sentry.captureException(event.error);
}
});
scopedDiary.info('this other important thing happened');
// ~> ℹ info [my-module] this other important thing happened
Controlling runtime emission of logs, using the code below as an example:
// example.js
import { diary } from 'diary';
const scopeA1 = diary('scopeA:one');
const scopeA2 = diary('scopeA:two');
const scopeB1 = diary('scopeB:one');
const scopeB2 = diary('scopeB:two');
scopeA1.info('message'); // won't log ✗
scopeA2.info('message'); // will log ✔
scopeB1.info('message'); // will log ✔
scopeB2.info('message'); // will log ✔
localStorage.setItem('DEBUG', 'scopeA:two,scopeB:*');
// then your scripts
💡 Tip - Set this via the DevTools, then hit refresh. Saves you having to re-bundle.
DEBUG=scopeA:two,scopeB:* node example.js
As of version v0.3.0 to enable log events you must use the
enable programmatic api, this is due to Module Workers no
longer offering global environment variables, and instead they are injected through an api.
Ambiant logs do however need to be statically enabled. (put a
enable() in module scope).
import { diary, enable } from 'diary';
const logger = diary('my-worker');
export default {
async fetch(req, env, context) {
enable(env.DEBUG);
logger.info('request for', req.url);
},
};
import { diary, enable } from 'diary';
enable('scopeA:two,scopeB:*');
const scopeA1 = diary('scopeA:one');
const scopeA2 = diary('scopeA:two');
const scopeB1 = diary('scopeB:one');
const scopeB2 = diary('scopeB:two');
scopeA1.info('message'); // won't log ✗
scopeA2.info('message'); // will log ✔
scopeB1.info('message'); // will log ✔
scopeB2.info('message'); // will log ✔
enable('scopeA:*');
scopeA1.info('message'); // will log ✔
scopeA2.info('message'); // will log ✔
scopeB1.info('message'); // won't log ✗
scopeB2.info('message'); // won't log ✗
Returns: log functions
A default diary is exported, accessible through simply importing any log function.
Example of default diary
import { info } from 'diary';
info("i'll be logged under the default diary");
Type:
string
The name given to this diary—and will also be available in all logEvents.
Type:
Reporter
A reporter is run on every log message (provided its enabled). A reporter gets given the
LogEvent interface:
interface LogEvent {
name: string;
level: LogLevels;
message: string;
extra: unknown[];
}
Errors (for
error and
fatal) there is also an
error: Error property.
A set of functions that map to
console.error,
console.warn,
console.debug,
console.info and
console.info.
Aptly named;
fatal(message: string | Error, ...extra: any[])
error(message: string | Error, ...extra: any[])
If an
Error instance is sent, the error object will be accessible with the
error property on the context, this is
for both
fatal and
error.
warn(message: string, ...extra: any[])
debug(message: string, ...extra: any[])
info(message: string, ...extra: any[])
log(message: string, ...extra: any[])
All
extra parameters are simply spread onto the console function, so node/browser's built-in formatters will format
any objects etc.
Type:
Diary
The result of a calling diary;
Type:
Function
Opts certain log messages into being output. See more here.
via the
/benchdirectory with Node v16.2.0
Validation
✔ @graphile/logger
✔ bunyan
✔ debug
✔ diary
✔ pino
✔ roarr
✔ ulog
✔ winston
Benchmark
@graphile/logger x 20,198,944 ops/sec ±1.15% (89 runs sampled)
bunyan x 120,302 ops/sec ±0.63% (94 runs sampled)
debug x 211,486 ops/sec ±1.95% (88 runs sampled)
diary x 6,682,958 ops/sec ±1.79% (90 runs sampled)
pino x 40,994 ops/sec ±2.15% (83 runs sampled)
roarr x 812,015 ops/sec ±1.87% (84 runs sampled)
ulog x 24,878 ops/sec ±24.93% (19 runs sampled)
winston x 9,499 ops/sec ±14.17% (67 runs sampled)
MIT © Marais Rossouw