Diaporama Maker

Diaporama Maker is an slideshow editor for diaporama .

diaporama is an image slideshow engine providing high quality animation effects including Kenburns effect and GLSL Transitions. You can learn more about diaporama key features on http://gre.gitbooks.io/diaporama/content/

How to use Diaporama Maker

Open the Diaporama Maker Documentation

Install it on your computer

Via the command line

npm install -g diaporama-maker

Then you can run:

diaporama directory_with_images

Native application (Windows, MacOS, Linux)