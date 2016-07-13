Diaporama is an image/video/content slideshow engine providing high quality animation effects including Kenburns effect and GLSL Transitions.
diaporama-maker: application to create Diaporama slideshows.
diaporama-react: Use React with Diaporama.
kenburns: KenBurns effect for the Web.
glsl-transition: Perform a GLSL Transition.
slide2d: Express vectorial content in JSON using canvas2d directives.
devicePixelRatio as canvas resolution. N.B.: This has a cost in term of performance, so if you want you can just give
1. You can also responsively adapt it based on the canvas area.
Diaporama should be widely supported by browsers (desktop and mobile). If WebGL is not supported by the browser/hardware, it fallbacks properly to DOM implementation (an opacity transition is used).
Here are the current browsers I've been testing on
