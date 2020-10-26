English | 简体中文

Diana is a lightweight fe tool library.

Installation

yarn add diana || npm install diana --save

You can also download diana.js directly in the browser，it support UMD common module specification.

Usage

import _ from 'diana' const isEqual = _.equal([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 1 , 2 , 3 ])

And there are some useful decorator methods in the diana, for example as follow:

import { Debounce } from 'diana' class Demo { @Debounce( 1000 ) submit() { } }

Develop Process

Contribute

Before submitting a pull request, please make sure read how to pr