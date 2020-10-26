English | 简体中文
Diana is a lightweight fe tool library.
yarn add diana || npm install diana --save
You can also download diana.js directly in the browser，it support UMD common module specification.
Document 🎉
import _ from 'diana' // ES6
// const _ = require('diana') // common.js
const isEqual = _.equal([1, 2, 3], [1, 2, 3]) // true
And there are some useful decorator methods in the diana, for example as follow:
import { Debounce } from 'diana'
class Demo {
@Debounce(1000)
submit() {
// call api
}
}
Before submitting a pull request, please make sure read how to pr