dia

diana

by muyunyun
1.0.2 (see all)

fe customized tools🔩

Documentation
Downloads/wk

72

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

npm version week download GitHub views Build Status codecov LICENSE MIT

English | 简体中文

Diana is a lightweight fe tool library.

Installation

yarn add diana || npm install diana --save

You can also download diana.js directly in the browser，it support UMD common module specification.

Usage

Document 🎉

import _ from 'diana'         // ES6
// const _ = require('diana') // common.js
const isEqual = _.equal([1, 2, 3], [1, 2, 3]) // true

And there are some useful decorator methods in the diana, for example as follow:

import { Debounce } from 'diana'
class Demo {
  @Debounce(1000)
  submit() {
    // call api
  }
}

Develop Process

Contribute

Before submitting a pull request, please make sure read how to pr

