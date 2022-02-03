Version 2.0.0 renames
dialogflow to
@google-cloud/dialogflow on npm, along with introducing TypeScript types.
A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.
Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.
Table of contents:
npm install @google-cloud/dialogflow
const dialogflow = require('@google-cloud/dialogflow');
const uuid = require('uuid');
/**
* Send a query to the dialogflow agent, and return the query result.
* @param {string} projectId The project to be used
*/
async function runSample(projectId = 'your-project-id') {
// A unique identifier for the given session
const sessionId = uuid.v4();
// Create a new session
const sessionClient = new dialogflow.SessionsClient();
const sessionPath = sessionClient.projectAgentSessionPath(
projectId,
sessionId
);
// The text query request.
const request = {
session: sessionPath,
queryInput: {
text: {
// The query to send to the dialogflow agent
text: 'hello',
// The language used by the client (en-US)
languageCode: 'en-US',
},
},
};
// Send request and log result
const responses = await sessionClient.detectIntent(request);
console.log('Detected intent');
const result = responses[0].queryResult;
console.log(` Query: ${result.queryText}`);
console.log(` Response: ${result.fulfillmentText}`);
if (result.intent) {
console.log(` Intent: ${result.intent.displayName}`);
} else {
console.log(' No intent matched.');
}
}
Samples are in the
samples/ directory. Each sample's
README.md has instructions for running its sample.
The Dialogflow API Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.
Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.
Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:
Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and
can be installed through npm dist-tags.
The dist-tags follow the naming convention
legacy-(version).
For example,
npm install @google-cloud/dialogflow@legacy-8 installs client libraries
for versions compatible with Node.js 8.
This library follows Semantic Versioning.
This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.
More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages
Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.
Please note that this
README.md, the
samples/README.md,
and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including
.nycrc and
tsconfig.json)
are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit
to its templates in
directory.
Apache Version 2.0
See LICENSE
Its a great library for building AI and NLP projects . Recently I created a website for a competition that uses dialog flow API . Its well documented and very easy to use i don't have any previous knowledge of using this library before but i can complete my project using the documentation and most of my problems are solved in most stack-overflow questions
I recently conducted a hack night around dialogue flow and it was a fun experience to see people build things that I would have never thought of, and all that because of the incredibly powerful ML API by google. Dialogue flow is like your magic wand when it comes to NLP. You give it a sentence or a prompt and it understands. Not just understands the meaning but also judges and quantifies factors like emotion and sentiment. Its ability to do custom intent detection is really useful at the same time easy to use. I have seen people build chatbots with under 20 lines of code using this.