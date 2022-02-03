openbase logo
dialogflow

by googleapis
1.2.0 (see all)

Node.js client for Dialogflow: Design and integrate a conversational user interface into your applications and devices.

Documentation
19.6K

GitHub Stars

753

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

49

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Google Cloud API

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
sneha-subramannian
sunithvs
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Google Cloud Platform logo

Dialogflow API: Node.js Client

release level npm version

IMPORTANT NOTE

Version 2.0.0 renames dialogflow to @google-cloud/dialogflow on npm, along with introducing TypeScript types.

A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.

Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.

Table of contents:

Quickstart

Before you begin

  1. Select or create a Cloud Platform project.
  2. Enable billing for your project.
  3. Enable the Dialogflow API API.
  4. Set up authentication with a service account so you can access the API from your local workstation.

Installing the client library

npm install @google-cloud/dialogflow

Using the client library


const dialogflow = require('@google-cloud/dialogflow');
const uuid = require('uuid');

/**
 * Send a query to the dialogflow agent, and return the query result.
 * @param {string} projectId The project to be used
 */
async function runSample(projectId = 'your-project-id') {
  // A unique identifier for the given session
  const sessionId = uuid.v4();

  // Create a new session
  const sessionClient = new dialogflow.SessionsClient();
  const sessionPath = sessionClient.projectAgentSessionPath(
    projectId,
    sessionId
  );

  // The text query request.
  const request = {
    session: sessionPath,
    queryInput: {
      text: {
        // The query to send to the dialogflow agent
        text: 'hello',
        // The language used by the client (en-US)
        languageCode: 'en-US',
      },
    },
  };

  // Send request and log result
  const responses = await sessionClient.detectIntent(request);
  console.log('Detected intent');
  const result = responses[0].queryResult;
  console.log(`  Query: ${result.queryText}`);
  console.log(`  Response: ${result.fulfillmentText}`);
  if (result.intent) {
    console.log(`  Intent: ${result.intent.displayName}`);
  } else {
    console.log('  No intent matched.');
  }
}

Samples

Samples are in the samples/ directory. Each sample's README.md has instructions for running its sample.

SampleSource CodeTry it
Create-intentsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Detect-intent-TTS-response.v2source codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Detect-intent-sentiment.v2source codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Detectsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Detect.v2beta1source codeOpen in Cloud Shell
List-intentssource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
List Training Phrasessource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Quickstartsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Resourcesource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Set-agentsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Update-intentsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Webhooksource codeOpen in Cloud Shell

The Dialogflow API Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.

Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:

  • Legacy versions are not tested in continuous integration.
  • Some security patches and features cannot be backported.
  • Dependencies cannot be kept up-to-date.

Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed through npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version). For example, npm install @google-cloud/dialogflow@legacy-8 installs client libraries for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.

More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

Please note that this README.md, the samples/README.md, and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including .nycrc and tsconfig.json) are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit to its templates in directory.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE

100
sneha v24 Ratings28 Reviews
Computer science passionate
4 months ago

Its a great library for building AI and NLP projects . Recently I created a website for a competition that uses dialog flow API . Its well documented and very easy to use i don't have any previous knowledge of using this library before but i can complete my project using the documentation and most of my problems are solved in most stack-overflow questions

3
crazyankit2470
ankitiv
vaniakaashvani
sunith vs50 Ratings62 Reviews
Computer science student of Cochin university of science and technology.
6 months ago

I recently conducted a hack night around dialogue flow and it was a fun experience to see people build things that I would have never thought of, and all that because of the incredibly powerful ML API by google. Dialogue flow is like your magic wand when it comes to NLP. You give it a sentence or a prompt and it understands. Not just understands the meaning but also judges and quantifies factors like emotion and sentiment. Its ability to do custom intent detection is really useful at the same time easy to use. I have seen people build chatbots with under 20 lines of code using this.

1
sahil-athrij
Roie Schwaber-CohenSeattle, WA7 Ratings0 Reviews
Senior Developer Advocate @ Aserto
December 30, 2020

