Dialog component with structural styling to give you a clean slate.
Live demo is here
$ npm install dialog-component
show the dialog is shown
hide the dialog is hidden
escape the dialog was closed via the escape key
close the dialog was closed via the close button
Display a dialog with a
msg only.
Display a dialog with
title and
msg.
Make the dialog closable, this adds a × that users make click to forcefully close the dialog.
Assign the effect name, driven by CSS transitions. Out of the box the following are available:
slide
fade
scale
Add a clickable overlay, which closes the dialog.
Add a non-clickable overlay making it modal.
Dialogs are centered by default. If you'd rather use CSS to position the dialog make it
fixed;
no per element CSS properties are added to such dialogs.
This is private as it is implied by other options. If no overlay is used, or the overlay is non-modal then a user may close the dialog by pressing the escape key.
Show the dialog.
Hide the dialog immediately or wait
ms.
Add class
name, useful for styling dialogs differently.
MIT
Install component-test globally in order to run unit tests:
sudo npm install -g component-test2