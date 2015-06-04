Dialog

Dialog component with structural styling to give you a clean slate.

Live demo is here

Installation

npm install dialog-component

Features

events for composition

structural CSS letting you decide on style

overlay support

modal overlay support

escapable (esc key support)

fluent API

Events

show the dialog is shown

the dialog is shown hide the dialog is hidden

the dialog is hidden escape the dialog was closed via the escape key

the dialog was closed via the escape key close the dialog was closed via the close button

API

Display a dialog with a msg only.

Display a dialog with title and msg .

Make the dialog closable, this adds a × that users make click to forcefully close the dialog.

Assign the effect name, driven by CSS transitions. Out of the box the following are available:

slide

fade

scale

Add a clickable overlay, which closes the dialog.

Add a non-clickable overlay making it modal.

Dialogs are centered by default. If you'd rather use CSS to position the dialog make it fixed ; no per element CSS properties are added to such dialogs.

This is private as it is implied by other options. If no overlay is used, or the overlay is non-modal then a user may close the dialog by pressing the escape key.

Show the dialog.

Hide the dialog immediately or wait ms .

Add class name , useful for styling dialogs differently.

License

MIT

Developers

Install component-test globally in order to run unit tests: