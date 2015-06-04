openbase logo
Downloads/wk

40

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Dialog

Dialog component with structural styling to give you a clean slate.

js dialog component

Live demo is here

Installation

$ npm install dialog-component

Features

  • events for composition
  • structural CSS letting you decide on style
  • overlay support
  • modal overlay support
  • escapable (esc key support)
  • fluent API

Events

  • show the dialog is shown
  • hide the dialog is hidden
  • escape the dialog was closed via the escape key
  • close the dialog was closed via the close button

API

dialog(msg)

Display a dialog with a msg only.

dialog(title, msg)

Display a dialog with title and msg.

Dialog#closable()

Make the dialog closable, this adds a × that users make click to forcefully close the dialog.

Dialog#effect(name)

Assign the effect name, driven by CSS transitions. Out of the box the following are available:

  • slide
  • fade
  • scale

Dialog#overlay()

Add a clickable overlay, which closes the dialog.

Dialog#modal()

Add a non-clickable overlay making it modal.

Dialog#fixed()

Dialogs are centered by default. If you'd rather use CSS to position the dialog make it fixed; no per element CSS properties are added to such dialogs.

Dialog#escapable()

This is private as it is implied by other options. If no overlay is used, or the overlay is non-modal then a user may close the dialog by pressing the escape key.

Dialog#show()

Show the dialog.

Dialog#hide([ms])

Hide the dialog immediately or wait ms.

Dialog#addClass(name)

Add class name, useful for styling dialogs differently.

License

MIT

Developers

Install component-test globally in order to run unit tests:

sudo npm install -g component-test2

