Dialect is a painless nodejs module to manage your translations.
npm install dialect
Dealing with translations in nodejs
var dialect = require('dialect').dialect({current_locale: 'es', store: {mongodb: {}}});
// connects to the store
dialect.connect(function () {
// syncs the memory dictionaries with the store
dialect.sync({interval:3600}, function (err, foo) {
d.get('Hello World!'); // => Hola mundo
});
});
current_locale: Current locale used on your application.
base_locale: Base locale. Serves as keys on the dictionaries.
locales: Which locales are available on your application.
store: Object containing the store and their options
mongodb
database: dialect
host: 127.0.0.1
port: 27017
collection: translations
username (optional)
password (optional)
sqlite
database: dialect.db
table: dialect
config (key, value): Exposes configuration values.
get (query): Gets a translation cached in memory.
set (query, translation, callback): Sets a translation on the store.
approve (approve?, query, callback): Approve or rejects a translation.
sync (locale, repeat, callback): Syncs all the approved translations of the store to the memory cache.
connect (callback): Connects to the database store.
Provide an array with the singular and plural forms of the string,
the last element must contain a
count param that will determine
which plural form to use.
dialect.config('current_locale': 'sl'); // slovenian
[1, 2, 3].forEach(function (i) {
dialect.get(['Beer', 'Beers', {count: i}]);
});
+---------------+-------------+
| found | not found |
+---------------+-------------+
| Pivo | Beer |
| Pivi | Beers |
| Piva | Beers |
+---------------+-------------+
You have an examle using plural forms in
examples/plurals.js
A
context is a param that allows you to give a special meaning
on a string. It helps the translator and it may generate
diferent translations depending on the context.
dialect.config('current_locale': 'es'); // spanish
['female', 'male'].forEach(function (gender) {
dialect.get(['My friends', gender]);
});
+---------------+-------------+
| found | not found |
+---------------+-------------+
| Mis amigos | My friends |
| Mis amigas | My friends |
+---------------+-------------+
You have an examle using contexts in
examples/contexts.js
You can put any param you want on the translation strings surrounded
by moustaches
{}. Remember that
count and
context have a special
meaning although they can also be used with interpolations.
[1, 2].forEach(function (count) {
['female', 'male'].forEach(function (gender) {
dialect.get([
'You have {count} friend called {name}',
'You have {count} friends called {name}',
{count: count, context: context, name: 'Anna'}
]);
});
});
+---------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+
| found | not found |
+---------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+
| Tienes 1 amiga que se llama Anna | You have 1 friend called Anna |
| Tienes 1 amigo que se llama Anna | You have 1 friend called Anna |
| Tienes 2 amigas que se llaman Anna | You have 2 friends called Anna |
| Tienes 2 amigos que se llaman Anna | You have 2 friends called Anna |
+---------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+
You have an examle using contexts in
examples/interpolation.js
To store a new translation, use the method
set.
dialect.set(
{original: 'I love gazpacho', locale: 'es'},
'Me encanta el gazpacho'
);
Do you need a nice environment for your translators?
dialect http is an amazing http server to manage your translations.
Dialect is heavily tested using testosterone
make
Dialect should not add an overhead to your application on getting translations. Please run/add benchmarks to ensure that this module performance rocks.
node benchmakrs/hello_world.js
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2010-2011 Pau Ramon masylum@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.