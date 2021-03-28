openbase logo
dia

diagrams

by Francois Laberge
0.11.0

Generate Flowcharts, Network Sequence Diagrams, GraphViz Dot Diagrams, and Railroad Diagrams

Overview

175

GitHub Stars

665

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

Overview

Command line tool for generating a suite of various types of diagrams, each based on intuitive text DSLs.

Also see Atom Diagrams Plugin that integrates this into the Atom IDE

Documentation

Installation

npm install -g diagrams

Usage

watch

The diagrams CLI provides the watch command that will automatically generate the .svg visualization of each diagram file format it supports. Run the following:

Generates all of the .svg files, then starts watching the current directory and regenerates any diagram file that changes.

diagrams watch

Generates all .svg files, but don't start watching after.

diagrams build

To provide the target directory to watch just pass it as an argument right after the watch command.

diagrams watch somedirectory --build

Diagrams

flowchart

Documentation: Flowchart.js .

To generate flowcharts, run:

diagrams flowchart input.flowchart flowchart.svg
input.flowchart flowchart.svg 

st=>start: Start
e=>end
op1=>operation: My Operation
sub1=>subroutine: My Subroutine
cond=>condition: Yes
or No?:>http://www.google.com
io=>inputoutput: catch something


st->op1->cond
cond(yes)->io->e
cond(no)->sub1(right)->op1



  
sequence

Documentation: Network Sequence Diagram Syntax .

To generate Network Sequence Diagrams, run:

diagrams sequence input.sequence sequence.svg
input.sequence sequence.svg 

Alice->Bob: Hello Bob, how are you?
Note right of Bob: Bob thinks
Bob-->Alice: I am good thanks!

dot

Documentation on the dot file format:

To generate diagrams from Graphviz's .dot file format, run:

diagrams dot input.dot dot.svg
input.dot dot.svg 

digraph G {
    main -> parse -> execute;
    main -> init;
    main -> cleanup;
    execute -> make_string;
    execute -> printf
    init -> make_string;
    main -> printf;
    execute -> compare;
}

railroad

Documentation see railroad-diagrams's documentation':

  • NOTE: There is no real documentation for the input file syntax (PRs welcome), but the examples should help you figure it out a bit
  • Examples
  • Online Generator

To generate Railroad Diagrams, run:

diagrams railroad input.railroad railroad.svg
input.railroad railroad.svg 

Diagram(
  Optional('+', 'skip'),
    Choice(0,
      NonTerminal('name-start char'),
      NonTerminal('escape')),
      ZeroOrMore(
        Choice(0,
          NonTerminal('name char'),
          NonTerminal('escape'))))

Contributing

Setup

git clone git@github.com:francoislaberge/diagrams.git
cd diagrams

Testing

npm test

Publishing to NPM

Do the usual npm version bump then publish.

npm version <major|minor|patch>
git push; git push --tags
npm publish

All tests are run automatically on push via our travis-ci integration.

Credits

TODOs

It's a work in progress. See TODO.md.

