Overview

Command line tool for generating a suite of various types of diagrams, each based on intuitive text DSLs.

Also see Atom Diagrams Plugin that integrates this into the Atom IDE

Documentation

Installation

npm install -g diagrams

Usage

watch

The diagrams CLI provides the watch command that will automatically generate the .svg visualization of each diagram file format it supports. Run the following:

Generates all of the .svg files, then starts watching the current directory and regenerates any diagram file that changes.

diagrams watch

Generates all .svg files, but don't start watching after.

diagrams build

To provide the target directory to watch just pass it as an argument right after the watch command.

diagrams watch somedirectory --build

Diagrams

flowchart

Documentation: Flowchart.js .

To generate flowcharts, run:

diagrams flowchart input .flowchart flowchart .svg

input.flowchart flowchart.svg st=>start: Start e=>end op1=>operation: My Operation sub1=>subroutine: My Subroutine cond=>condition: Yes or No?:>http: io=>inputoutput: catch something st->op1->cond cond(yes)->io->e cond(no)->sub1(right)->op1 st->op1->cond cond(yes)->io->e cond(no)->sub1(right)->op1

sequence

Documentation: Network Sequence Diagram Syntax .

To generate Network Sequence Diagrams, run:

diagrams sequence input . sequence sequence .svg

input.sequence sequence.svg Alice->Bob: Hello Bob, how are you? Note right of Bob: Bob thinks Bob-->Alice: I am good thanks!

dot

Documentation on the dot file format:

Read dotguide.pdf.

See the online generator.

To generate diagrams from Graphviz's .dot file format, run:

diagrams dot input .dot dot .svg

input.dot dot.svg digraph G { main -> parse -> execute; main -> init; main -> cleanup; execute -> make_string; execute -> printf init -> make_string; main -> printf; execute -> compare; }

railroad

Documentation see railroad-diagrams's documentation':

NOTE: There is no real documentation for the input file syntax (PRs welcome), but the examples should help you figure it out a bit

There is no real documentation for the input file syntax (PRs welcome), but the examples should help you figure it out a bit Examples

Online Generator

To generate Railroad Diagrams, run:

diagrams railroad input .railroad railroad .svg

input.railroad railroad.svg Diagram ( Optional( '+' , 'skip' ), Choice( 0 , NonTerminal( 'name-start char' ), NonTerminal( 'escape' )), ZeroOrMore( Choice( 0 , NonTerminal( 'name char' ), NonTerminal( 'escape' ))))

Contributing

Setup

git clone git@github.com:francoislaberge/diagrams.git cd diagrams

Testing

npm test

Publishing to NPM

Do the usual npm version bump then publish.

npm version <major|minor|patch> git push; git push --tags npm publish

All tests are run automatically on push via our travis-ci integration.

Credits

flowchart.js for the flowchart diagrams

js-sequence-diagrams for the sequence diagrams

viz.js for getting Graphviz compiled to js

railroad-diagrams for the railroad diagrams

electron for headless browsing to wrap above libraries that don't work without a browser environment

TODOs

It's a work in progress. See TODO.md.