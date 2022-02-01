Diagram Maker

Diagram Maker is a library to display an interactive editor for any graph-like data.

Following is a screenshot from one of the consumers of this library, AWS IoT Events Console with Diagram Maker in action.

Following is a screenshot from another one of the consumers of this library, AWS IoT Things Graph Console with Diagram Maker in action.

Why Diagram Maker?

Diagram Maker is a framework & data format agnostic library that is fully customizable in terms of look & feel as well as behavior. It also exposes a declarative interface to reduce the code required to integrate the library in any application and comes with many interactive features built in. Read more about the features of the library here.

Explore

Interactive Demo

Check out one of our interactive demos here or see the full list of interactive demos here. The code for these demos can be found here.

Plugins

Check out the plugins that can be used alongside the library for additional functionality here.

Showcase

Check out some of the consumers of this library here.

How do I use it?

Installation

Check out our installation guide here.

Usage

Check out our usage guide here.

Architecture

Read more about the architecture of diagram maker here.

Docs

Check out our full documentation here.

Typedoc generated documentation

Check out the typedoc generated documentation here to find out more information about any of our exported symbols.

Security

See CONTRIBUTING for more information.

License

This project is licensed under the Apache-2.0 License.