Diagram Maker is a library to display an interactive editor for any graph-like data.
Following is a screenshot from one of the consumers of this library, AWS IoT Events Console with Diagram Maker in action.
Following is a screenshot from another one of the consumers of this library, AWS IoT Things Graph Console with Diagram Maker in action.
Diagram Maker is a framework & data format agnostic library that is fully customizable in terms of look & feel as well as behavior. It also exposes a declarative interface to reduce the code required to integrate the library in any application and comes with many interactive features built in. Read more about the features of the library here.
Check out one of our interactive demos here or see the full list of interactive demos here. The code for these demos can be found here.
Check out the plugins that can be used alongside the library for additional functionality here.
Check out some of the consumers of this library here.
Check out our installation guide here.
Check out our usage guide here.
Read more about the architecture of diagram maker here.
Check out our full documentation here.
Check out the typedoc generated documentation here to find out more information about any of our exported symbols.
See CONTRIBUTING for more information.
This project is licensed under the Apache-2.0 License.