diagram-js-jl

by bpmn-io
2.6.2 (see all)

A toolbox for displaying and modifying diagrams on the web.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

54

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

diagram-js

CI

A toolbox for displaying and modifying diagrams on the web.

Built with diagram-js

Some libraries / applications built on top of diagram-js:

Part of bpmn.io

External

Resources

Hacking the Project

To get the development setup make sure to have NodeJS installed. As soon as you are set up, clone the project and execute

npm install

Testing

Execute npm run dev to run the test suite in watch mode.

Expose an environment variable TEST_BROWSERS=(Chrome|Firefox|IE) to execute the tests in a non-headless browser.

Package

Execute npm run all to lint and test the project.

Note: We do not generate any build artifacts. Required parts of the library should be bundled by modelers / viewers as needed instead.

License

MIT

