A toolbox for displaying and modifying diagrams on the web.
Some libraries / applications built on top of diagram-js:
To get the development setup make sure to have NodeJS installed. As soon as you are set up, clone the project and execute
npm install
Execute
npm run dev to run the test suite in watch mode.
Expose an environment variable
TEST_BROWSERS=(Chrome|Firefox|IE) to execute the tests in a non-headless browser.
Execute
npm run all to lint and test the project.
Note: We do not generate any build artifacts. Required parts of the library should be bundled by modelers / viewers as needed instead.
MIT