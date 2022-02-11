A toolbox for displaying and modifying diagrams on the web.

Built with diagram-js

Some libraries / applications built on top of diagram-js:

bpmn-js - A BPMN 2.0 viewer / modeler (Demo)

cmmn-js - A CMMN 1.1 viewer / modeler (Demo)

dmn-js - A DMN 1.3 viewer / modeler / table editor (Demo)

External

Node Sequencer - A Node-Based Sequencer for the Web (Demo)

chor-js - A BPMN 2.0 Choreography diagram viewer and editor

postit-js - Create Post-it boards on a canvas editor (Demo)

Object Diagram Modeler - An object diagram viewer and editor (Demo)

Resources

Hacking the Project

To get the development setup make sure to have NodeJS installed. As soon as you are set up, clone the project and execute

npm install

Testing

Execute npm run dev to run the test suite in watch mode.

Expose an environment variable TEST_BROWSERS=(Chrome|Firefox|IE) to execute the tests in a non-headless browser.

Package

Execute npm run all to lint and test the project.

Note: We do not generate any build artifacts. Required parts of the library should be bundled by modelers / viewers as needed instead.

License

MIT