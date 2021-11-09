dhtmlxScheduler

dhtmlxScheduler is a JavaScript event calendar that allows you to add a Google-like scheduler to your web app or website.

Intuitive drag-and-drop interface allows the end users to quickly manage events and appointments in different views: Day, Week, Month, Year, Agenda, Timeline, etc.

Very lightweight, highly customizable, and fast, dhtmlxScheduler provides a quick way to add an Ajax-based event calendar on a web page.

Getting started

Add files:

< script src = "dhtmlxscheduler.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dhtmlxscheduler_material.css" type = "text/css" charset = "utf-8" >

Add markup:

< div id = "scheduler_here" class = "dhx_cal_container" style = 'width:100%; height:100vh;' > < div class = "dhx_cal_navline" > < div class = "dhx_cal_prev_button" > </ div > < div class = "dhx_cal_next_button" > </ div > < div class = "dhx_cal_today_button" > </ div > < div class = "dhx_cal_date" > </ div > < div class = "dhx_cal_tab" name = "day_tab" > </ div > < div class = "dhx_cal_tab" name = "week_tab" > </ div > < div class = "dhx_cal_tab" name = "month_tab" > </ div > </ div > < div class = "dhx_cal_header" > </ div > < div class = "dhx_cal_data" > </ div > </ div >

And initialize:

scheduler.config.first_hour = 6 ; scheduler.config.last_hour = 19 ; scheduler.init( 'scheduler_here' , new Date ( 2019 , 3 , 20 ), "week" ); scheduler.parse([ { id : 1 , start_date : "2019-04-15 09:00" , end_date : "2019-04-15 12:00" , text : "English lesson" }, { id : 2 , start_date : "2019-04-16 10:00" , end_date : "2019-04-16 16:00" , text : "Math exam" }, { id : 3 , start_date : "2019-04-16 10:00" , end_date : "2019-04-21 16:00" , text : "Science lesson" }, { id : 4 , start_date : "2019-04-17 16:00" , end_date : "2019-04-17 17:00" , text : "English lesson" }, { id : 5 , start_date : "2019-04-18 09:00" , end_date : "2019-04-18 17:00" , text : "Usual event" } ]);

Complete guides

Features

Responsive design and full support for touch screens

Support for all modern browsers: Google Chrome, Internet Explorer (11+), Safari, Firefox and MS Edge

Configurable options - color shapes, time scales, custom form for recurring events, 25 languages, and RTL support

Export service to XML, iCal, JSON, PDF, PNG, MS Project

PHP, ASP.NET, Java, CF connectors

License

dhtmlxScheduler v.5.3.13 Standard

To use dhtmlxScheduler in non-GPL projects (and get Pro version of the product), please obtain Commercial/Enterprise or Ultimate license on our site https://dhtmlx.com/docs/products/dhtmlxScheduler/#licensing or contact us at sales@dhtmlx.com

(c) XB Software Ltd.