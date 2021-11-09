openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

dhtmlx-scheduler

by DHTMLX
5.3.13 (see all)

GPL version of JavaScript Event Calendar

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

214

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dhtmlxScheduler

dhtmlx.com npm: v.5.3.13 License: GPL v2

dhtmlxScheduler is a JavaScript event calendar that allows you to add a Google-like scheduler to your web app or website.

Intuitive drag-and-drop interface allows the end users to quickly manage events and appointments in different views: Day, Week, Month, Year, Agenda, Timeline, etc.

Very lightweight, highly customizable, and fast, dhtmlxScheduler provides a quick way to add an Ajax-based event calendar on a web page.

DHTMLX Scheduler Demo

See more samples >

Getting started

Add files:

<script src="dhtmlxscheduler.js" ></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dhtmlxscheduler_material.css" type="text/css" charset="utf-8">

Add markup:

<div id="scheduler_here" class="dhx_cal_container" style='width:100%; height:100vh;'>
    <div class="dhx_cal_navline">
        <div class="dhx_cal_prev_button">&nbsp;</div>
        <div class="dhx_cal_next_button">&nbsp;</div>
        <div class="dhx_cal_today_button"></div>
        <div class="dhx_cal_date"></div>
        <div class="dhx_cal_tab" name="day_tab"></div>
        <div class="dhx_cal_tab" name="week_tab"></div>
        <div class="dhx_cal_tab" name="month_tab"></div>
    </div>
    <div class="dhx_cal_header"></div>
    <div class="dhx_cal_data"></div>
</div>

And initialize:

scheduler.config.first_hour = 6;
scheduler.config.last_hour = 19;
scheduler.init('scheduler_here', new Date(2019, 3, 20), "week");
scheduler.parse([
    { id:1, start_date: "2019-04-15 09:00", end_date: "2019-04-15 12:00", text:"English lesson" },
    { id:2, start_date: "2019-04-16 10:00", end_date: "2019-04-16 16:00", text:"Math exam" },
    { id:3, start_date: "2019-04-16 10:00", end_date: "2019-04-21 16:00", text:"Science lesson" },
    { id:4, start_date: "2019-04-17 16:00", end_date: "2019-04-17 17:00", text:"English lesson" },
    { id:5, start_date: "2019-04-18 09:00", end_date: "2019-04-18 17:00", text:"Usual event" }
]);

==> Check the live demo

Complete guides

All tutorials

https://docs.dhtmlx.com/scheduler/howtostart_guides.html

Features

  • Responsive design and full support for touch screens

  • Support for all modern browsers: Google Chrome, Internet Explorer (11+), Safari, Firefox and MS Edge

  • Configurable options - color shapes, time scales, custom form for recurring events, 25 languages, and RTL support

RTL support

  • Export service to XML, iCal, JSON, PDF, PNG, MS Project

  • PHP, ASP.NET, Java, CF connectors

Follow us

Star our GitHub repo

Take a survey to help us understand your needs

Read us on Medium

Follow us on Twitter

Like our page on Facebook

License

dhtmlxScheduler v.5.3.13 Standard

To use dhtmlxScheduler in non-GPL projects (and get Pro version of the product), please obtain Commercial/Enterprise or Ultimate license on our site https://dhtmlx.com/docs/products/dhtmlxScheduler/#licensing or contact us at sales@dhtmlx.com

(c) XB Software Ltd.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial