dhtmlxScheduler is a JavaScript event calendar that allows you to add a Google-like scheduler to your web app or website.
Intuitive drag-and-drop interface allows the end users to quickly manage events and appointments in different views: Day, Week, Month, Year, Agenda, Timeline, etc.
Very lightweight, highly customizable, and fast, dhtmlxScheduler provides a quick way to add an Ajax-based event calendar on a web page.
Add files:
<script src="dhtmlxscheduler.js" ></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dhtmlxscheduler_material.css" type="text/css" charset="utf-8">
Add markup:
<div id="scheduler_here" class="dhx_cal_container" style='width:100%; height:100vh;'>
<div class="dhx_cal_navline">
<div class="dhx_cal_prev_button"> </div>
<div class="dhx_cal_next_button"> </div>
<div class="dhx_cal_today_button"></div>
<div class="dhx_cal_date"></div>
<div class="dhx_cal_tab" name="day_tab"></div>
<div class="dhx_cal_tab" name="week_tab"></div>
<div class="dhx_cal_tab" name="month_tab"></div>
</div>
<div class="dhx_cal_header"></div>
<div class="dhx_cal_data"></div>
</div>
And initialize:
scheduler.config.first_hour = 6;
scheduler.config.last_hour = 19;
scheduler.init('scheduler_here', new Date(2019, 3, 20), "week");
scheduler.parse([
{ id:1, start_date: "2019-04-15 09:00", end_date: "2019-04-15 12:00", text:"English lesson" },
{ id:2, start_date: "2019-04-16 10:00", end_date: "2019-04-16 16:00", text:"Math exam" },
{ id:3, start_date: "2019-04-16 10:00", end_date: "2019-04-21 16:00", text:"Science lesson" },
{ id:4, start_date: "2019-04-17 16:00", end_date: "2019-04-17 17:00", text:"English lesson" },
{ id:5, start_date: "2019-04-18 09:00", end_date: "2019-04-18 17:00", text:"Usual event" }
]);
https://docs.dhtmlx.com/scheduler/howtostart_guides.html
Responsive design and full support for touch screens
Support for all modern browsers: Google Chrome, Internet Explorer (11+), Safari, Firefox and MS Edge
Configurable options - color shapes, time scales, custom form for recurring events, 25 languages, and RTL support
Export service to XML, iCal, JSON, PDF, PNG, MS Project
PHP, ASP.NET, Java, CF connectors
dhtmlxScheduler v.5.3.13 Standard
To use dhtmlxScheduler in non-GPL projects (and get Pro version of the product), please obtain Commercial/Enterprise or Ultimate license on our site https://dhtmlx.com/docs/products/dhtmlxScheduler/#licensing or contact us at sales@dhtmlx.com
(c) XB Software Ltd.