Make RPC calls over a Kademlia based DHT.

npm install dht-rpc

NOTE: v5

Note that the latest release is v5. To see the v4 documentation/code go to https://github.com/mafintosh/dht-rpc/tree/v4

Key Features

Remote IP / firewall detection

Easily add any command to your DHT

Streaming queries and updates

Note that internally V5 of dht-rpc differs significantly from V4, due to a series of improvements to NAT detection, secure routing IDs and more.

Usage

Here is an example implementing a simple key value store

First spin up a bootstrap node. You can make multiple if you want for redundancy.

import DHT from 'dht-rpc' const bootstrap = DHT.bootstrapper( 10001 , { ephemeral : true })

Now lets make some dht nodes that can store values in our key value store.

import DHT from 'dht-rpc' import crypto from 'crypto' for ( var i = 0 ; i < 100 ; i++) createNode() function createNode ( ) { const node = new DHT({ bootstrap : [ 'localhost:10001' ] }) const values = new Map () const VALUES = 0 node.on( 'request' , function ( req ) { if (req.command === VALUES) { if (req.token) { const key = hash(req.value).toString( 'hex' ) values.set(key, req.value) console .log( 'Storing' , key, '-->' , req.value.toString()) return req.reply( null ) } const value = values.get(req.target.toString( 'hex' )) req.reply(value) } }) } function hash ( value ) { return crypto.createHash( 'sha256' ).update(value).digest() }

To insert a value into this dht make another script that does this following

const node = new DHT() const q = node.query({ target : hash(val), command : VALUES, value }, { commit : true }) await q.finished()

Then after inserting run this script to query for a value

const target = Buffer.from(hexFromAbove, 'hex' ) for await ( const data of node.query({ target, command : VALUES })) { if (data.value && hash(data.value).toString( 'hex' ) === hexFromAbove) { console .log(val, '-->' , data.value.toString()) break } } console .log( '(query finished)' )

API

const node = new DHT([options])

Create a new DHT node.

Options include:

{ bootstrap : [ 'bootstrap-node.com:24242' , ... ], socket : udpSocket, nodes : [{ host, port }, ...], bind : 0 , firewalled : true }

Nodes per default use something called adaptive mode to decide whether or not they want to join other nodes' routing table. This includes things like node uptime, if the node is firewalled etc. Adaptive mode is conservative, so it might take ~20-30 mins for the node to turn persistent. If you are making a test case with your own bootstrap network you'd usually want to turn this off to make sure your test finishes in a timely maner. You can do this by passing ephemeral: false in the constructor. For the vast majority of use-cases you should always use adaptive mode to ensure good DHT health, ie the defaults.

Your DHT routing id is hash(publicIp + publicPort) and will be autoconfigured internally.

const node = DHT.boostrapper(bind, [options])

Sugar for the options needed to run a bootstrap node, ie

{ firewalled : false , bootstrap : [] }

Additionally since you'll want a known port for a bootstrap node it adds the bind option as a primary argument.

await node.ready()

Wait for the node to be fully bootstrapped etc. You don't have to wait for this method, but can be useful during testing.

Get your own routing ID. Only available when the node is not ephemeral.

A boolean indicating if you are currently epheremal or not

Emitted when the routing table is fully bootstrapped. Emitted as a conveinience.

Emitted when the underlying UDP socket is listening. Emitted as a conveinience.

Emitted when the node is no longer in ephemeral mode. All nodes start in ephemeral mode, as they figure out their NAT settings. If you set ephemeral: false then this is emitted during the bootstrap phase, assuming you are on an open NAT.

Emitted when the node has detected that the computer has gone to sleep. If this happens, it will switch from persistent mode to ephemeral again.

Refresh the routing table by looking up a random node in the background. This is called internally periodically, but exposed in-case you want to force a refresh.

Get your node's public ip, inferred from other nodes in the DHT. If the ip cannot be determined, this is set to null .

Get your node's public port, inferred from other nodes in the DHT. If your node does not have a consistent port, this is set to 0.

Boolean indicated if your node is behind a firewall.

This is auto detected by having other node's trying to do a PING to you without you contacting them first.

const udpAddr = node.address()

Get the local address of the UDP socket bound.

Note that if you are in ephemeral mode, this will return a different port than the one you provided in the constructor (under bind), as ephemeral mode always uses a random port.

Emitted when an incoming DHT request is received. This is where you can add your own RPC methods.

req.target - the dht target the peer is looking (routing is handled behind the scene)

- the dht target the peer is looking (routing is handled behind the scene) req.command - the RPC command enum

- the RPC command enum req.value - the RPC value buffer

- the RPC value buffer req.token - If the remote peer echoed back a valid roundtrip token, proving their "from address" this is set

- If the remote peer echoed back a valid roundtrip token, proving their "from address" this is set req.from - who sent this request (host, port)

To reply to a request use the req.reply(value) method and to reply with an error code use req.error(errorCode) .

In general error codes are up to the user to define, with the general suggestion to start application specific errors from error code 16 and up, to avoid future clashes with dht-rpc internals.

Currently dht-rpc defines the following errors

DHT.OK = 0 DHT.ERROR_UNKNOWN_COMMAND = 1 DHT.ERROR_INVALID_TOKEN = 2

reply = await node.request({ token, target, command, value }, to, [options])

Send a request to a specific node specified by the to address ( { host, port } ). See the query API for more info on the arguments.

Options include:

{ retry : true , socket : udpSocket }

Normally you'd set the token when commiting to the dht in the query's commit hook.

reply = await node.ping(to)

Sugar for dht.request({ command: 'ping' }, to)

stream = node.query({ target, command, value }, [options])

Query the DHT. Will move as close as possible to the target provided, which should be a 32-byte uniformly distributed buffer (ie a hash).

target - find nodes close to this (should be a 32 byte buffer like a hash)

- find nodes close to this (should be a 32 byte buffer like a hash) command - an enum (uint) indicating the method you want to invoke

- an enum (uint) indicating the method you want to invoke value - optional binary payload to send with it

If you want to modify state stored in the dht, you can use the commit flag to signal the closest nodes.

{ commit : true }

Commiting a query will just re-request your command to the closest nodes once those are verified. If you want to do some more specific logic with the closest nodes you can specify a function instead, that is called for each close reply.

{ async commit (reply, dht, query) { await dht.request({ token : reply.token, target, command, value }, reply.from) } }

Other options include:

{ nodes : [ ], replies : [ ], map (reply) { return { onlyValue : reply.value } } }

The query method returns a stream encapsulating the query, that is also an async iterator. Each data event contain a DHT reply. If you just want to wait for the query to finish, you can use the await stream.finished() helper. After completion the closest nodes are stored in stream.closestNodes array.

If you want to access the closest replies to your provided target you can see those at stream.closestReplies .

stream = node.findNode(target, [options])

Find the node closest to the node with id target . Returns a stream encapsulating the query (see node.query() ). options are the same as node.query() .

Shutdown the DHT node.

Boolean indicating if this has been destroyed.

Get the routing table peers out as an array of { host, port}

node.addNode({ host, port })

Manually add a node to the routing table.

License

MIT