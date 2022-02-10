Make RPC calls over a Kademlia based DHT.
npm install dht-rpc
Note that the latest release is v5. To see the v4 documentation/code go to https://github.com/mafintosh/dht-rpc/tree/v4
Note that internally V5 of dht-rpc differs significantly from V4, due to a series of improvements to NAT detection, secure routing IDs and more.
Here is an example implementing a simple key value store
First spin up a bootstrap node. You can make multiple if you want for redundancy.
import DHT from 'dht-rpc'
// If the bootstrap node doesn't implement the same commands as your other nodes
// remember to set ephemeral: true so it isn't added to the routing table.
const bootstrap = DHT.bootstrapper(10001, { ephemeral: true })
Now lets make some dht nodes that can store values in our key value store.
import DHT from 'dht-rpc'
import crypto from 'crypto'
// Let's create 100 dht nodes for our example.
for (var i = 0; i < 100; i++) createNode()
function createNode () {
const node = new DHT({
bootstrap: [
'localhost:10001'
]
})
const values = new Map()
const VALUES = 0 // define a command enum
node.on('request', function (req) {
if (req.command === VALUES) {
if (req.token) { // if we are the closest node store the value (ie the node sent a valid roundtrip token)
const key = hash(req.value).toString('hex')
values.set(key, req.value)
console.log('Storing', key, '-->', req.value.toString())
return req.reply(null)
}
const value = values.get(req.target.toString('hex'))
req.reply(value)
}
})
}
function hash (value) {
return crypto.createHash('sha256').update(value).digest()
}
To insert a value into this dht make another script that does this following
const node = new DHT()
const q = node.query({
target: hash(val),
command: VALUES,
value
}, {
// commit true will make the query re-reuqest the 20 closest
// nodes with a valid round trip token to update the values
commit: true
})
await q.finished()
Then after inserting run this script to query for a value
const target = Buffer.from(hexFromAbove, 'hex')
for await (const data of node.query({ target, command: VALUES })) {
if (data.value && hash(data.value).toString('hex') === hexFromAbove) {
// We found the value! Destroy the query stream as there is no need to continue.
console.log(val, '-->', data.value.toString())
break
}
}
console.log('(query finished)')
const node = new DHT([options])
Create a new DHT node.
Options include:
{
// A list of bootstrap nodes
bootstrap: [ 'bootstrap-node.com:24242', ... ],
// Optionally pass in your own UDP socket to use.
socket: udpSocket,
// Optionally pass in array of { host, port } to add to the routing table if you know any peers
nodes: [{ host, port }, ...],
// Optionally pass a port you prefer to bind to instead of a random one
bind: 0,
// dht-rpc will automatically detect if you are firewalled. If you know that you are not set this to false
firewalled: true
}
Nodes per default use something called adaptive mode to decide whether or not they want to join other nodes' routing table.
This includes things like node uptime, if the node is firewalled etc. Adaptive mode is conservative, so it might take ~20-30 mins for the node to turn persistent. If you are making a test case with your own bootstrap network you'd usually want to turn this off to make sure your test finishes in a timely maner. You can do this by passing
ephemeral: false in the constructor.
For the vast majority of use-cases you should always use adaptive mode to ensure good DHT health, ie the defaults.
Your DHT routing id is
hash(publicIp + publicPort) and will be autoconfigured internally.
const node = DHT.boostrapper(bind, [options])
Sugar for the options needed to run a bootstrap node, ie
{
firewalled: false, // a bootstrapper can never be firewalled
bootstrap: [] // force set no other bootstrappers.
}
Additionally since you'll want a known port for a bootstrap node it adds the bind option as a primary argument.
await node.ready()
Wait for the node to be fully bootstrapped etc. You don't have to wait for this method, but can be useful during testing.
node.id
Get your own routing ID. Only available when the node is not ephemeral.
node.ephemeral
A boolean indicating if you are currently epheremal or not
node.on('bootstrap')
Emitted when the routing table is fully bootstrapped. Emitted as a conveinience.
node.on('listening')
Emitted when the underlying UDP socket is listening. Emitted as a conveinience.
node.on('persistent')
Emitted when the node is no longer in ephemeral mode.
All nodes start in ephemeral mode, as they figure out their NAT settings.
If you set
ephemeral: false then this is emitted during the bootstrap phase, assuming
you are on an open NAT.
node.on('wake-up')
Emitted when the node has detected that the computer has gone to sleep. If this happens, it will switch from persistent mode to ephemeral again.
node.refresh()
Refresh the routing table by looking up a random node in the background. This is called internally periodically, but exposed in-case you want to force a refresh.
node.host
Get your node's public ip, inferred from other nodes in the DHT.
If the ip cannot be determined, this is set to
null.
node.port
Get your node's public port, inferred from other nodes in the DHT. If your node does not have a consistent port, this is set to 0.
node.firewalled
Boolean indicated if your node is behind a firewall.
This is auto detected by having other node's trying to do a PING to you without you contacting them first.
const udpAddr = node.address()
Get the local address of the UDP socket bound.
Note that if you are in ephemeral mode, this will return a different port than the one you provided in the constructor (under bind), as ephemeral mode always uses a random port.
node.on('request', req)
Emitted when an incoming DHT request is received. This is where you can add your own RPC methods.
req.target - the dht target the peer is looking (routing is handled behind the scene)
req.command - the RPC command enum
req.value - the RPC value buffer
req.token - If the remote peer echoed back a valid roundtrip token, proving their "from address" this is set
req.from - who sent this request (host, port)
To reply to a request use the
req.reply(value) method and to reply with an error code use
req.error(errorCode).
In general error codes are up to the user to define, with the general suggestion to start application specific errors
from error code
16 and up, to avoid future clashes with
dht-rpc internals.
Currently dht-rpc defines the following errors
DHT.OK = 0 // ie no error
DHT.ERROR_UNKNOWN_COMMAND = 1 // the command requested does not exist
DHT.ERROR_INVALID_TOKEN = 2 // the round trip token sent is invalid
reply = await node.request({ token, target, command, value }, to, [options])
Send a request to a specific node specified by the to address (
{ host, port }).
See the query API for more info on the arguments.
Options include:
{
retry: true, // whether the request should retry on timeout
socket: udpSocket // request on this specific socket
}
Normally you'd set the token when commiting to the dht in the query's commit hook.
reply = await node.ping(to)
Sugar for
dht.request({ command: 'ping' }, to)
stream = node.query({ target, command, value }, [options])
Query the DHT. Will move as close as possible to the
target provided, which should be a 32-byte uniformly distributed buffer (ie a hash).
target - find nodes close to this (should be a 32 byte buffer like a hash)
command - an enum (uint) indicating the method you want to invoke
value - optional binary payload to send with it
If you want to modify state stored in the dht, you can use the commit flag to signal the closest nodes.
{
// "commit" the query to the 20 closest nodes so they can modify/update their state
commit: true
}
Commiting a query will just re-request your command to the closest nodes once those are verified. If you want to do some more specific logic with the closest nodes you can specify a function instead, that is called for each close reply.
{
async commit (reply, dht, query) {
// normally you'd send back the roundtrip token here, to prove to the remote that you own
// your ip/port
await dht.request({ token: reply.token, target, command, value }, reply.from)
}
}
Other options include:
{
nodes: [
// start the query by querying these nodes
// useful if you are re-doing a query from a set of closest nodes.
],
replies: [
// similar to nodes, but if you useful if you have an array of closest replies instead
// from a previous query.
],
map (reply) {
// map the reply into what you want returned on the stram
return { onlyValue: reply.value }
}
}
The query method returns a stream encapsulating the query, that is also an async iterator. Each
data event contain a DHT reply.
If you just want to wait for the query to finish, you can use the
await stream.finished() helper. After completion the closest
nodes are stored in
stream.closestNodes array.
If you want to access the closest replies to your provided target you can see those at
stream.closestReplies.
stream = node.findNode(target, [options])
Find the node closest to the node with id
target. Returns a stream encapsulating the query (see
node.query()).
options are the same as
node.query().
node.destroy()
Shutdown the DHT node.
node.destroyed
Boolean indicating if this has been destroyed.
node.toArray()
Get the routing table peers out as an array of
{ host, port}
node.addNode({ host, port })
Manually add a node to the routing table.
