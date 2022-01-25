openbase logo
dhc-mjml-validator

by mjmlio
4.0.0-alpha.3.13

MJML: the only framework that makes responsive-email easy

Overview

Readme

MJML 4

If you're looking for MJML 3.3.X check this branch

github actions

| Translated documentation | Introduction | Installation | Usage |

Translated documentation

LanguageLink for documentation
日本語日本語ドキュメント

Introduction

MJML is a markup language created by Mailjet and designed to reduce the pain of coding a responsive email. Its semantic syntax makes the language easy and straightforward while its rich standard components library shortens your development time and lightens your email codebase. MJML’s open-source engine takes care of translating the MJML you wrote into responsive HTML.

Installation

You can install MJML with NPM to use it with NodeJS or the Command Line Interface. If you're not sure what those are, head over to Usage for other ways to use MJML.

npm install mjml

Development

To work on MJML, make changes and create merge requests, download and install yarn for easy development.

git clone https://github.com/mjmlio/mjml.git && cd mjml
yarn
yarn build

You can also run yarn build:watch to rebuild the package as you code.

Usage

Online

Don't want to install anything? Use the free online editor!

try it live


Applications and plugins

MJML comes with an ecosystem of tools and plugins, check out:

For more tools, check the Community page.

Command line interface

Compiles the file and outputs the HTML generated in output.html

mjml input.mjml -o output.html

You can pass optional arguments to the CLI and combine them.

argumentdescriptiondefault value
mjml -m [input]Migrates a v3 MJML file to the v4 syntaxNA
mjml [input] -o [output]Writes the output to [output]NA
mjml [input] -sWrites the output to stdoutNA
mjml -w [input]Watches the changes made to [input] (file or folder)NA
mjml [input] --config.beautifyBeautifies the output (true or false)true
mjml [input] --config.minifyMinifies the output (true or false)false

See mjml-cli documentation for more information about config options.

Inside Node.js

import mjml2html from 'mjml'

/*
  Compile an mjml string
*/
const htmlOutput = mjml2html(`
  <mjml>
    <mj-body>
      <mj-section>
        <mj-column>
          <mj-text>
            Hello World!
          </mj-text>
        </mj-column>
      </mj-section>
    </mj-body>
  </mjml>
`, options)


/*
  Print the responsive HTML generated and MJML errors if any
*/
console.log(htmlOutput)

You can pass optional options as an object to the mjml2html function:

optionunitdescriptiondefault value
fontsobjectDefault fonts imported in the HTML rendered by HTMLSee in index.js
keepCommentsbooleanOption to keep comments in the HTML outputtrue
ignoreIncludesbooleanOption to ignore mj-includesfalse
beautifybooleanOption to beautify the HTML outputfalse
minifybooleanOption to minify the HTML outputfalse
validationLevelstringAvailable values for the validator: 'strict', 'soft', 'skip''soft'
filePathstringPath of file, used for relative paths in mj-includes'.'
preprocessorsarray of functionsPreprocessors applied to the xml before parsing. Input must be xml, not json. Functions must be (xml: string) => string[]
juicePreserveTagsPreserve some tags when inlining css, see mjml-cli documentation for more infoNA
minifyOptionsOptions for html minifier, see mjml-cli documentation for more infoNA
mjmlConfigPathstringThe path or directory of the .mjmlconfig file (for custom components use)process.cwd()
useMjmlConfigOptionsAllows to use the config attribute from .mjmlconfig filefalse

Client-side (in browser)

var mjml2html = require('mjml-browser')

/*
  Compile a mjml string
*/
var htmlOutput = mjml2html(`
  <mjml>
    <mj-body>
      <mj-section>
        <mj-column>
          <mj-text>
            Hello World!
          </mj-text>
        </mj-column>
      </mj-section>
    </mj-body>
  </mjml>
`, options)


/*
  Print the responsive HTML generated and MJML errors if any
*/
console.log(htmlOutput)

API

A free-to-use MJML API is available to make it easy to integrate MJML in your application. Head over here to learn more about the API.

MJML Slack

MJML wouldn't be as cool without its amazing community. Head over the Community Slack to meet fellow MJML'ers.

Contributors

