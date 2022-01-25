If you're looking for MJML 3.3.X check this branch
MJML is a markup language created by Mailjet and designed to reduce the pain of coding a responsive email. Its semantic syntax makes the language easy and straightforward while its rich standard components library shortens your development time and lightens your email codebase. MJML’s open-source engine takes care of translating the
MJML you wrote into responsive HTML.
You can install
MJML with
NPM to use it with NodeJS or the Command Line Interface. If you're not sure what those are, head over to Usage for other ways to use MJML.
npm install mjml
To work on MJML, make changes and create merge requests, download and install yarn for easy development.
git clone https://github.com/mjmlio/mjml.git && cd mjml
yarn
yarn build
You can also run
yarn build:watch to rebuild the package as you code.
Don't want to install anything? Use the free online editor!
MJML comes with an ecosystem of tools and plugins, check out:
For more tools, check the Community page.
Compiles the file and outputs the HTML generated in
output.html
mjml input.mjml -o output.html
You can pass optional
arguments to the CLI and combine them.
|argument
|description
|default value
mjml -m [input]
|Migrates a v3 MJML file to the v4 syntax
|NA
mjml [input] -o [output]
|Writes the output to [output]
|NA
mjml [input] -s
|Writes the output to
stdout
|NA
mjml -w [input]
|Watches the changes made to
[input] (file or folder)
|NA
mjml [input] --config.beautify
|Beautifies the output (
true or
false)
|true
mjml [input] --config.minify
|Minifies the output (
true or
false)
|false
See mjml-cli documentation for more information about config options.
import mjml2html from 'mjml'
/*
Compile an mjml string
*/
const htmlOutput = mjml2html(`
<mjml>
<mj-body>
<mj-section>
<mj-column>
<mj-text>
Hello World!
</mj-text>
</mj-column>
</mj-section>
</mj-body>
</mjml>
`, options)
/*
Print the responsive HTML generated and MJML errors if any
*/
console.log(htmlOutput)
You can pass optional
options as an object to the
mjml2html function:
|option
|unit
|description
|default value
|fonts
|object
|Default fonts imported in the HTML rendered by HTML
|See in index.js
|keepComments
|boolean
|Option to keep comments in the HTML output
|true
|ignoreIncludes
|boolean
|Option to ignore mj-includes
|false
|beautify
|boolean
|Option to beautify the HTML output
|false
|minify
|boolean
|Option to minify the HTML output
|false
|validationLevel
|string
|Available values for the validator: 'strict', 'soft', 'skip'
|'soft'
|filePath
|string
|Path of file, used for relative paths in mj-includes
|'.'
|preprocessors
|array of functions
|Preprocessors applied to the xml before parsing. Input must be xml, not json. Functions must be (xml: string) => string
|[]
|juicePreserveTags
|Preserve some tags when inlining css, see mjml-cli documentation for more info
|NA
|minifyOptions
|Options for html minifier, see mjml-cli documentation for more info
|NA
|mjmlConfigPath
|string
|The path or directory of the
.mjmlconfig file (for custom components use)
process.cwd()
|useMjmlConfigOptions
|Allows to use the
config attribute from
.mjmlconfig file
|false
var mjml2html = require('mjml-browser')
/*
Compile a mjml string
*/
var htmlOutput = mjml2html(`
<mjml>
<mj-body>
<mj-section>
<mj-column>
<mj-text>
Hello World!
</mj-text>
</mj-column>
</mj-section>
</mj-body>
</mjml>
`, options)
/*
Print the responsive HTML generated and MJML errors if any
*/
console.log(htmlOutput)
A free-to-use MJML API is available to make it easy to integrate MJML in your application. Head over here to learn more about the API.
MJML wouldn't be as cool without its amazing community. Head over the Community Slack to meet fellow MJML'ers.