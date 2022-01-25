MJML 4

If you're looking for MJML 3.3.X check this branch

| Translated documentation | Introduction | Installation | Usage |

Translated documentation

Language Link for documentation 日本語 日本語ドキュメント

Introduction

MJML is a markup language created by Mailjet and designed to reduce the pain of coding a responsive email. Its semantic syntax makes the language easy and straightforward while its rich standard components library shortens your development time and lightens your email codebase. MJML’s open-source engine takes care of translating the MJML you wrote into responsive HTML.

Installation

You can install MJML with NPM to use it with NodeJS or the Command Line Interface. If you're not sure what those are, head over to Usage for other ways to use MJML.

npm install mjml

Development

To work on MJML, make changes and create merge requests, download and install yarn for easy development.

git clone https://github.com/mjmlio/mjml.git && cd mjml yarn yarn build

You can also run yarn build:watch to rebuild the package as you code.

Usage

Online

Don't want to install anything? Use the free online editor!

Applications and plugins

MJML comes with an ecosystem of tools and plugins, check out:

For more tools, check the Community page.

Command line interface

Compiles the file and outputs the HTML generated in output.html

mjml input.mjml -o output.html

You can pass optional arguments to the CLI and combine them.

argument description default value mjml -m [input] Migrates a v3 MJML file to the v4 syntax NA mjml [input] -o [output] Writes the output to [output] NA mjml [input] -s Writes the output to stdout NA mjml -w [input] Watches the changes made to [input] (file or folder) NA mjml [input] --config.beautify Beautifies the output ( true or false ) true mjml [input] --config.minify Minifies the output ( true or false ) false

See mjml-cli documentation for more information about config options.

Inside Node.js

import mjml2html from 'mjml' const htmlOutput = mjml2html( ` <mjml> <mj-body> <mj-section> <mj-column> <mj-text> Hello World! </mj-text> </mj-column> </mj-section> </mj-body> </mjml> ` , options) console .log(htmlOutput)

You can pass optional options as an object to the mjml2html function:

option unit description default value fonts object Default fonts imported in the HTML rendered by HTML See in index.js keepComments boolean Option to keep comments in the HTML output true ignoreIncludes boolean Option to ignore mj-includes false beautify boolean Option to beautify the HTML output false minify boolean Option to minify the HTML output false validationLevel string Available values for the validator: 'strict', 'soft', 'skip' 'soft' filePath string Path of file, used for relative paths in mj-includes '.' preprocessors array of functions Preprocessors applied to the xml before parsing. Input must be xml, not json. Functions must be (xml: string) => string [] juicePreserveTags Preserve some tags when inlining css, see mjml-cli documentation for more info NA minifyOptions Options for html minifier, see mjml-cli documentation for more info NA mjmlConfigPath string The path or directory of the .mjmlconfig file (for custom components use) process.cwd() useMjmlConfigOptions Allows to use the config attribute from .mjmlconfig file false

var mjml2html = require ( 'mjml-browser' ) var htmlOutput = mjml2html( ` <mjml> <mj-body> <mj-section> <mj-column> <mj-text> Hello World! </mj-text> </mj-column> </mj-section> </mj-body> </mjml> ` , options) console .log(htmlOutput)

API

A free-to-use MJML API is available to make it easy to integrate MJML in your application. Head over here to learn more about the API.

MJML Slack

MJML wouldn't be as cool without its amazing community. Head over the Community Slack to meet fellow MJML'ers.

Contributors