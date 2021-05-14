The dgrid project provides widgets for lists of data, including simple sets of scrolling rows, grids of data, on-demand lazy-loaded data, and various mixins for additional functionality.

dgrid is available under the "New" BSD License.

Installation

Install from npm

dgrid and its dependencies can be installed via npm using the following command:

npm install dgrid dojo-dstore

Note that by default, npm installs to a node_modules subdirectory.

If you are using Dojo widgets, you may want to include dijit and dojox :

npm install dgrid dojo-dstore dijit dojox

By default, npm will automatically find the highest tagged version of each component and install it along with its dependencies.

Manual Download

Alternatively, dgrid and its dependencies can be downloaded individually:

dstore >= 1.0.3 or 1.1.1, for store-backed grids

The Dojo Toolkit SDK >= 1.8.2 Out of the DTK components, Dojo core is the only hard dependency for dgrid; however, some of the test pages also use components from Dijit, and Dojox (namely grid for a comparison test, and mobile for a mobile page).



It is recommended to arrange all dependencies as siblings, resulting in a directory structure like the following:

dgrid

dijit (optional, dependency of some dgrid tests/components)

(optional, dependency of some dgrid tests/components) dojo

dojox (optional, dependency of some dgrid tests)

(optional, dependency of some dgrid tests) dstore

util (optional, e.g. if pursuing a custom build)

CDN

unpkg offers CDN hosting of raw tagged git URLs. It can serve any version of dgrid and dstore.

For example, here's a packages configuration for dgrid 1.1.0 and dstore 1.1.1:

packages: [ { name : 'dgrid' , location : '//unpkg.com/dgrid@1.1.0/' }, { name : 'dstore' , location : '//unpkg.com/dojo-dstore@1.1.1/' } ]

Browser and Dojo Version Support

dgrid works with Dojo 1.8.2 or higher, and supports the following browsers:

IE 11 (IE8+ still unofficially supported, but no longer tested)

Edge latest

Firefox latest + ESR

Chrome latest (desktop and mobile)

Safari latest (desktop and mobile)

Opera latest

dgrid does not support quirks mode. You are heavily encouraged to include the HTML5 DOCTYPE ( <!DOCTYPE html> ) at the beginning of your pages.

Documentation

Documentation for dgrid components is available in the doc folder. In addition, the website hosts a number of tutorials.

If upgrading from a previous dgrid release, please be sure to read the release notes on GitHub.

Community

Reporting Issues

Bugs or enhancements can be filed by opening an issue in the issue tracker on GitHub.

When reporting a bug, please provide the following information:

Affected browsers and Dojo versions

A clear list of steps to reproduce the problem

If the problem cannot be easily reproduced in an existing dgrid test page, include a Gist with code for a page containing a reduced test case

If you would like to suggest a fix for a particular issue, you are welcome to fork dgrid, create a branch, and submit a pull request. Please note that a Dojo CLA is required for any non-trivial modifications.

Getting Support

Questions about dgrid usage can be asked in the following places:

Stack Overflow

The #dojo IRC channel on irc.freenode.net

The dojo-interest mailing list

Web interfaces for IRC and the mailing list are available from the Dojo Toolkit Community page.

SitePen also offers commercial support for dgrid, as well as Dojo and a number of other JavaScript libraries.

Testing

See test/README.md.