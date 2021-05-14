The dgrid project provides widgets for lists of data, including simple sets of scrolling rows, grids of data, on-demand lazy-loaded data, and various mixins for additional functionality.
dgrid is available under the "New" BSD License.
dgrid and its dependencies can be installed via npm using the following command:
npm install dgrid dojo-dstore
Note that by default, npm installs to a
node_modules subdirectory.
If you are using Dojo widgets, you may want to include
dijit and
dojox:
npm install dgrid dojo-dstore dijit dojox
By default, npm will automatically find the highest tagged version of each component and install it along with its dependencies.
Alternatively, dgrid and its dependencies can be downloaded individually:
It is recommended to arrange all dependencies as siblings, resulting in a directory structure like the following:
dgrid
dijit (optional, dependency of some dgrid tests/components)
dojo
dojox (optional, dependency of some dgrid tests)
dstore
util (optional, e.g. if pursuing a custom build)
unpkg offers CDN hosting of raw tagged git URLs. It can serve any version of dgrid and dstore.
For example, here's a
packages configuration for dgrid 1.1.0 and dstore 1.1.1:
packages: [
{
name: 'dgrid',
location: '//unpkg.com/dgrid@1.1.0/'
},
{
name: 'dstore',
location: '//unpkg.com/dojo-dstore@1.1.1/'
}
]
dgrid works with Dojo 1.8.2 or higher, and supports the following browsers:
dgrid does not support quirks mode. You are heavily encouraged to
include the HTML5 DOCTYPE (
<!DOCTYPE html>) at the beginning of your pages.
Documentation for dgrid components is available in the doc folder. In addition, the website hosts a number of tutorials.
If upgrading from a previous dgrid release, please be sure to read the release notes on GitHub.
Bugs or enhancements can be filed by opening an issue in the issue tracker on GitHub.
When reporting a bug, please provide the following information:
If you would like to suggest a fix for a particular issue, you are welcome to fork dgrid, create a branch, and submit a pull request. Please note that a Dojo CLA is required for any non-trivial modifications.
Questions about dgrid usage can be asked in the following places:
Web interfaces for IRC and the mailing list are available from the Dojo Toolkit Community page.
SitePen also offers commercial support for dgrid, as well as Dojo and a number of other JavaScript libraries.
See test/README.md.