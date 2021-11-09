A Dgraph client implementation for javascript using HTTP. It supports both browser and Node.js environments.

Looking for gRPC support? Check out dgraph-js.

This client follows the Dgraph Javascript gRPC client closely.

Before using this client, we highly recommend that you go through docs.dgraph.io, and understand how to run and work with Dgraph.

Use Discuss Issues for reporting issues about this repository.

Install

Install using yarn :

yarn add dgraph-js-http

or npm:

npm install dgraph-js-http --save

You will also need a Promise polyfill for older browsers and Node.js v5 and below. We recommend taylorhakes/promise-polyfill for its small size and Promises/A+ compatibility.

Supported Versions

Depending on the version of Dgraph that you are connecting to, you will have to use a different version of this client.

Dgraph version dgraph-js-http version >= 21.03.0 >= 21.3.0 >= 20.03.0 >= 20.3.0 >= 1.1 >= 1.1.0

Quickstart

Build and run the simple project in the examples folder, which contains an end-to-end example of using the Dgraph javascript HTTP client. Follow the instructions in the README of that project.

Using a client

Create a client

A DgraphClient object can be initialised by passing it a list of DgraphClientStub clients as variadic arguments. Connecting to multiple Dgraph servers in the same cluster allows for better distribution of workload.

The following code snippet shows just one connection.

const dgraph = require ( "dgraph-js-http" ); const clientStub = new dgraph.DgraphClientStub( "http://localhost:8080" , false , ); const dgraphClient = new dgraph.DgraphClient(clientStub);

To facilitate debugging, debug mode can be enabled for a client.

In multi-tenancy environments, dgraph-js-http provides a new method loginIntoNamespace() , which will allow the users to login to a specific namespace.

In order to create a JavaScript client, and make the client login into namespace 123 :

await dgraphClient.loginIntoNamespace( "groot" , "password" , 123 );

In the example above, the client logs into namespace 123 using username groot and password password . Once logged in, the client can perform all the operations allowed to the groot user of namespace 123 .

If you're connecting to Dgraph Cloud, call setCloudApiKey before calling loginIntoNamespace .

Create a Client for Dgraph Cloud Endpoint

If you want to connect to Dgraph running on your Dgraph Cloud instance, then all you need is the URL of your Dgraph Cloud endpoint and the API key. You can get a client using them as follows:

const dgraph = require ( "dgraph-js-http" ); const clientStub = new dgraph.DgraphClientStub( "https://super-pail.us-west-2.aws.cloud.dgraph.io" , ); const dgraphClient = new dgraph.DgraphClient(clientStub); dgraphClient.setCloudApiKey( "<api-key>" );

Note: the setSlashApiKey method is deprecated and will be removed in the next release. Instead use setCloudApiKey method.

Login into Dgraph

If your Dgraph server has Access Control Lists enabled (Dgraph v1.1 or above), the clientStub must be logged in for accessing data:

await clientStub.login( "groot" , "password" );

Calling login will obtain and remember the access and refresh JWT tokens. All subsequent operations via the logged in clientStub will send along the stored access token.

Access tokens expire after 6 hours, so in long-lived apps (e.g. business logic servers) you need to login again on a periodic basis:

await clientStub.login();

Configure access tokens

Some Dgraph configurations require extra access tokens.

Alpha servers can be configured with Secure Alter Operations. In this case the token needs to be set on the client instance:

dgraphClient.setAlphaAuthToken( "My secret token value" );

Dgraph Cloud requires API key for HTTP access:

dgraphClient.setCloudApiKey( "Copy the Api Key from Dgraph Cloud admin page" );

Create https connection

If your cluster is using tls/mtls you can pass a node https.Agent configured with you certificates as follows:

const https = require ( "https" ); const fs = require ( "fs" ); const cert = fs.readFileSync( "./certs/client.crt" , "utf8" ); const ca = fs.readFileSync( "./certs/ca.crt" , "utf8" ); const key = fs.readFileSync( "./certs/client.key" , "utf8" ); const agent = https.Agent({ cert, ca, key, }); const clientStub = new dgraph.DgraphClientStub( "https://localhost:8080" , false , { agent }, ); const dgraphClient = new dgraph.DgraphClient(clientStub);

Alter the database

To set the schema, pass the schema to DgraphClient#alter(Operation) method.

const schema = "name: string @index(exact) ." ; await dgraphClient.alter({ schema : schema });

NOTE: Many of the examples here use the await keyword which requires async/await support which is not available in all javascript environments. For unsupported environments, the expressions following await can be used just like normal Promise instances.

Operation contains other fields as well, including drop predicate and drop all. Drop all is useful if you wish to discard all the data, and start from a clean slate, without bringing the instance down.

await dgraphClient.alter({ dropAll : true });

Create a transaction

To create a transaction, call DgraphClient#newTxn() method, which returns a new Txn object. This operation incurs no network overhead.

It is good practise to call Txn#discard() in a finally block after running the transaction. Calling Txn#discard() after Txn#commit() is a no-op and you can call Txn#discard() multiple times with no additional side-effects.

const txn = dgraphClient.newTxn(); try { } finally { await txn.discard(); }

You can make queries read-only and best effort by passing options to DgraphClient#newTxn . For example:

const options = { readOnly : true , bestEffort : true }; const res = await dgraphClient.newTxn(options).query(query);

Read-only transactions are useful to increase read speed because they can circumvent the usual consensus protocol. Best effort queries can also increase read speed in read bound system. Please note that best effort requires readonly.

Run a mutation

Txn#mutate(Mutation) runs a mutation. It takes in a Mutation object, which provides two main ways to set data: JSON and RDF N-Quad. You can choose whichever way is convenient.

We define a person object to represent a person and use it in a Mutation object.

const p = { name : "Alice" , }; await txn.mutate({ setJson : p });

For a more complete example with multiple fields and relationships, look at the simple project in the examples folder.

For setting values using N-Quads, use the setNquads field. For delete mutations, use the deleteJson and deleteNquads fields for deletion using JSON and N-Quads respectively.

Sometimes, you only want to commit a mutation, without querying anything further. In such cases, you can use Mutation#commitNow = true to indicate that the mutation must be immediately committed.

await txn.mutate({ setJson : p, commitNow : true });

Run a query

You can run a query by calling Txn#query(string) . You will need to pass in a GraphQL+- query string. If you want to pass an additional map of any variables that you might want to set in the query, call Txn#queryWithVars(string, object) with the variables object as the second argument.

The response would contain the data field, Response#data , which returns the response JSON.

Let’s run the following query with a variable \$a:

query all($a: string) { all(func: eq(name, $a)) { name } }

Run the query and print out the response:

const query = `query all($a: string) { all(func: eq(name, $a)) { name } }` ; const vars = { $a : "Alice" }; const res = await dgraphClient.newTxn().queryWithVars(query, vars); const ppl = res.data; console .log( `Number of people named "Alice": ${ppl.all.length} ` ); ppl.all.forEach( person => console .log(person.name));

This should print:

Number of people named "Alice": 1 Alice

Commit a transaction

A transaction can be committed using the Txn#commit() method. If your transaction consisted solely of calls to Txn#query or Txn#queryWithVars , and no calls to Txn#mutate , then calling Txn#commit() is not necessary.

An error will be returned if other transactions running concurrently modify the same data that was modified in this transaction. It is up to the user to retry transactions when they fail.

const txn = dgraphClient.newTxn(); try { await txn.commit(); } catch (e) { if (e === dgraph.ERR_ABORTED) { } else { throw e; } } finally { await txn.discard(); }

Check request latency

To see the server latency information for requests, check the extensions.server_latency field from the Response object for queries or from the Assigned object for mutations. These latencies show the amount of time the Dgraph server took to process the entire request. It does not consider the time over the network for the request to reach back to the client.

const res = await txn.queryWithVars(query, vars); console .log(res.extensions.server_latency); const assigned = await txn.mutate({ setJson : p }); console .log(assigned.extensions.server_latency);

Debug mode

Debug mode can be used to print helpful debug messages while performing alters, queries and mutations. It can be set using the DgraphClient#setDebugMode(boolean?) method.

const dgraphClient = new dgraph.DgraphClient(...); dgraphClient.setDebugMode( true ); dgraphClient.setDebugMode( false );

Development

Building the source

npm run build

Running tests

Make sure you have a Dgraph server running on localhost before you run this task.