A Dgraph client implementation for javascript using HTTP. It supports both browser and Node.js environments.
Looking for gRPC support? Check out dgraph-js.
This client follows the Dgraph Javascript gRPC client closely.
Before using this client, we highly recommend that you go through docs.dgraph.io, and understand how to run and work with Dgraph.
Use Discuss Issues for reporting issues about this repository.
Install using
yarn:
yarn add dgraph-js-http
or npm:
npm install dgraph-js-http --save
You will also need a Promise polyfill for older browsers and Node.js v5 and below. We recommend taylorhakes/promise-polyfill for its small size and Promises/A+ compatibility.
Depending on the version of Dgraph that you are connecting to, you will have to use a different version of this client.
|Dgraph version
|dgraph-js-http version
|>= 21.03.0
|>= 21.3.0
|>= 20.03.0
|>= 20.3.0
|>= 1.1
|>= 1.1.0
Build and run the simple project in the
examples folder, which
contains an end-to-end example of using the Dgraph javascript HTTP client. Follow
the instructions in the README of that project.
A
DgraphClient object can be initialised by passing it a list of
DgraphClientStub clients as variadic arguments. Connecting to multiple Dgraph
servers in the same cluster allows for better distribution of workload.
The following code snippet shows just one connection.
const dgraph = require("dgraph-js-http");
const clientStub = new dgraph.DgraphClientStub(
// addr: optional, default: "http://localhost:8080"
"http://localhost:8080",
// legacyApi: optional, default: false. Set to true when connecting to Dgraph v1.0.x
false,
);
const dgraphClient = new dgraph.DgraphClient(clientStub);
To facilitate debugging, debug mode can be enabled for a client.
In multi-tenancy environments,
dgraph-js-http provides a new method
loginIntoNamespace(),
which will allow the users to login to a specific namespace.
In order to create a JavaScript client, and make the client login into namespace
123:
await dgraphClient.loginIntoNamespace("groot", "password", 123); // where 123 is the namespaceId
In the example above, the client logs into namespace
123 using username
groot and password
password.
Once logged in, the client can perform all the operations allowed to the
groot user of namespace
123.
If you're connecting to Dgraph Cloud, call
setCloudApiKey before calling
loginIntoNamespace.
If you want to connect to Dgraph running on your Dgraph Cloud instance, then all you need is the URL of your Dgraph Cloud endpoint and the API key. You can get a client using them as follows:
const dgraph = require("dgraph-js-http");
//here we pass the cloud endpoint
const clientStub = new dgraph.DgraphClientStub(
"https://super-pail.us-west-2.aws.cloud.dgraph.io",
);
const dgraphClient = new dgraph.DgraphClient(clientStub);
//here we pass the API key
dgraphClient.setCloudApiKey("<api-key>");
Note: the
setSlashApiKey method is deprecated and will be removed in the next release. Instead use
setCloudApiKey method.
If your Dgraph server has Access Control Lists enabled (Dgraph v1.1 or above), the clientStub must be logged in for accessing data:
await clientStub.login("groot", "password");
Calling
login will obtain and remember the access and refresh JWT tokens.
All subsequent operations via the logged in
clientStub will send along the
stored access token.
Access tokens expire after 6 hours, so in long-lived apps (e.g. business logic servers)
you need to
login again on a periodic basis:
// When no parameters are specified the clientStub uses existing refresh token
// to obtain a new access token.
await clientStub.login();
Some Dgraph configurations require extra access tokens.
dgraphClient.setAlphaAuthToken("My secret token value");
dgraphClient.setCloudApiKey("Copy the Api Key from Dgraph Cloud admin page");
If your cluster is using tls/mtls you can pass a node
https.Agent configured with you
certificates as follows:
const https = require("https");
const fs = require("fs");
// read your certificates
const cert = fs.readFileSync("./certs/client.crt", "utf8");
const ca = fs.readFileSync("./certs/ca.crt", "utf8");
const key = fs.readFileSync("./certs/client.key", "utf8");
// create your https.Agent
const agent = https.Agent({
cert,
ca,
key,
});
const clientStub = new dgraph.DgraphClientStub(
"https://localhost:8080",
false,
{ agent },
);
const dgraphClient = new dgraph.DgraphClient(clientStub);
To set the schema, pass the schema to
DgraphClient#alter(Operation) method.
const schema = "name: string @index(exact) .";
await dgraphClient.alter({ schema: schema });
NOTE: Many of the examples here use the
awaitkeyword which requires
async/awaitsupport which is not available in all javascript environments. For unsupported environments, the expressions following
awaitcan be used just like normal
Promiseinstances.
Operation contains other fields as well, including drop predicate and drop all.
Drop all is useful if you wish to discard all the data, and start from a clean
slate, without bringing the instance down.
// Drop all data including schema from the Dgraph instance. This is useful
// for small examples such as this, since it puts Dgraph into a clean
// state.
await dgraphClient.alter({ dropAll: true });
To create a transaction, call
DgraphClient#newTxn() method, which returns a
new
Txn object. This operation incurs no network overhead.
It is good practise to call
Txn#discard() in a
finally block after running
the transaction. Calling
Txn#discard() after
Txn#commit() is a no-op
and you can call
Txn#discard() multiple times with no additional side-effects.
const txn = dgraphClient.newTxn();
try {
// Do something here
// ...
} finally {
await txn.discard();
// ...
}
You can make queries read-only and best effort by passing
options to
DgraphClient#newTxn. For example:
const options = { readOnly: true, bestEffort: true };
const res = await dgraphClient.newTxn(options).query(query);
Read-only transactions are useful to increase read speed because they can circumvent the usual consensus protocol. Best effort queries can also increase read speed in read bound system. Please note that best effort requires readonly.
Txn#mutate(Mutation) runs a mutation. It takes in a
Mutation object, which
provides two main ways to set data: JSON and RDF N-Quad. You can choose whichever
way is convenient.
We define a person object to represent a person and use it in a
Mutation object.
// Create data.
const p = {
name: "Alice",
};
// Run mutation.
await txn.mutate({ setJson: p });
For a more complete example with multiple fields and relationships, look at the
simple project in the
examples folder.
For setting values using N-Quads, use the
setNquads field. For delete mutations,
use the
deleteJson and
deleteNquads fields for deletion using JSON and N-Quads
respectively.
Sometimes, you only want to commit a mutation, without querying anything further.
In such cases, you can use
Mutation#commitNow = true to indicate that the
mutation must be immediately committed.
// Run mutation.
await txn.mutate({ setJson: p, commitNow: true });
You can run a query by calling
Txn#query(string). You will need to pass in a
GraphQL+- query string. If you want to pass an additional map of any variables that
you might want to set in the query, call
Txn#queryWithVars(string, object) with
the variables object as the second argument.
The response would contain the
data field,
Response#data, which returns the response
JSON.
Let’s run the following query with a variable \$a:
query all($a: string) {
all(func: eq(name, $a))
{
name
}
}
Run the query and print out the response:
// Run query.
const query = `query all($a: string) {
all(func: eq(name, $a))
{
name
}
}`;
const vars = { $a: "Alice" };
const res = await dgraphClient.newTxn().queryWithVars(query, vars);
const ppl = res.data;
// Print results.
console.log(`Number of people named "Alice": ${ppl.all.length}`);
ppl.all.forEach(person => console.log(person.name));
This should print:
Number of people named "Alice": 1
Alice
A transaction can be committed using the
Txn#commit() method. If your transaction
consisted solely of calls to
Txn#query or
Txn#queryWithVars, and no calls to
Txn#mutate, then calling
Txn#commit() is not necessary.
An error will be returned if other transactions running concurrently modify the same data that was modified in this transaction. It is up to the user to retry transactions when they fail.
const txn = dgraphClient.newTxn();
try {
// ...
// Perform any number of queries and mutations
// ...
// and finally...
await txn.commit();
} catch (e) {
if (e === dgraph.ERR_ABORTED) {
// Retry or handle exception.
} else {
throw e;
}
} finally {
// Clean up. Calling this after txn.commit() is a no-op
// and hence safe.
await txn.discard();
}
To see the server latency information for requests, check the
extensions.server_latency field from the Response object for queries or from
the Assigned object for mutations. These latencies show the amount of time the
Dgraph server took to process the entire request. It does not consider the time
over the network for the request to reach back to the client.
// queries
const res = await txn.queryWithVars(query, vars);
console.log(res.extensions.server_latency);
// { parsing_ns: 29478,
// processing_ns: 44540975,
// encoding_ns: 868178 }
// mutations
const assigned = await txn.mutate({ setJson: p });
console.log(assigned.extensions.server_latency);
// { parsing_ns: 132207,
// processing_ns: 84100996 }
Debug mode can be used to print helpful debug messages while performing alters,
queries and mutations. It can be set using the
DgraphClient#setDebugMode(boolean?)
method.
// Create a client.
const dgraphClient = new dgraph.DgraphClient(...);
// Enable debug mode.
dgraphClient.setDebugMode(true);
// OR simply dgraphClient.setDebugMode();
// Disable debug mode.
dgraphClient.setDebugMode(false);
npm run build
Make sure you have a Dgraph server running on localhost before you run this task.
npm test