This repository contains a collection of Dgeni Packages that can be used by the Dgeni documentation generator to create documentation from source code.
Out of the box there are the following packages:
Error: No provider for "templateEngine"! (Resolving: templateEngine)
base Package
computeIdsProcessor - Computes the
id and
aliases for documents using templates or helper
functions, on a per docType basis.
computePathsProcessor - Computes the
path and
outputPath for documents using templates or helper
functions, on a per docType basis.
debugDumpProcessor - dump the current state of the docs array to a file (disabled by default)
readFilesProcessor - used to load up documents from files. This processor can be configured to use a
set of file readers. There are file readers in the
jsdoc and
ngdoc packages.
renderDocsProcessor - render the documents into a property (
doc.renderedContent) using a
templateEngine, which must be provided separately - see
nunjucks package.
unescapeCommentsProcessor - unescape comment markers that would break the jsdoc comment style,
e.g.
*/
writeFilesProcessor - write the docs that have an
outputPath to disk
aliasMap - A map of ids/aliases to docs. This is used for matching references to documents in
links and relations such as modules and object members.
createDocMessage - a helper for creating nice messages about documents (useful in logging and
errors)
encodeDocBlock - convert a block of code into HTML
templateFinder - search folders using patterns to find a template that matches a given document.
trimIndentation - "intelligently" trim whitespace indentation from the start of each line of a block
of text.
writeFile - Write some contents to a file, ensuring the path to the file exists.
The template used to render a doc is computed by the
templateFinder, which uses the first match
from a set of patterns in a set of folders, provided in the configuration. This allows a lot of control to provide
generic templates for most situations and specific templates for exceptional cases.
Here is an example of some standard template patterns:
templateFinder.templatePatterns = [
'${ doc.template }',
'${ doc.area }/${ doc.id }.${ doc.docType }.template.html',
'${ doc.area }/${ doc.id }.template.html',
'${ doc.area }/${ doc.docType }.template.html',
'${ doc.id }.${ doc.docType }.template.html',
'${ doc.id }.template.html',
'${ doc.docType }.template.html'
]
git Package
This package provides some git and version information to the
renderDocsPocessor that is available
in the templates. This code as it is was made for the angular.js document generation, including some
custom logic for special versions. However, any of the services can be overridden with custom
behavior.
The git information is made available to templates via the
extraData.git property. See the section
below to see an example usage.
decorateVersion - all semvers are passed through this function so that additional data can before
added to them.
getPreviousVersions - pulls versions from git tags of the repository.
gitData - the additional information that is added to the extraData of
renderDocsPocessor.
gitRepoInfo - the owner and repo of the local git repository.
packageInfo - the contents of the package.json.
versionInfo - aggregated version and git information.
extraData.git
An example as used in
git/templates/api/api.template.html
<a href='https://github.com/{$ git.info.owner $}/{$ git.info.repo $}/tree/{$ git.version.isSnapshot and 'master' or git.version.raw $}/{$ doc.fileInfo.projectRelativePath $}#L{$ doc.startingLine $}' class='view-source pull-right btn btn-primary'>
<i class="glyphicon glyphicon-zoom-in"> </i>View Source
</a>
nunjucks Package
This package provides a nunjucks driven implementation of the
templateEngine required by the
base package
renderDocsPocessor. The "nunjucks" JavaScript template tool-kit to generates HTML
based on the data in each document. We have nunjucks templates, tags and filters that
can render links and text as markdown and will highlight code.
nunjucks-template-engine - provide a
templateEngine that uses the Nunjucks template library
to render the documents into text, such as HTML or JS, based on templates.
jsdoc Package
jsdoc - can read documents from jsdoc style comments in source code files.
codeNameProcessor - infer the name of the document from the code following the document in the source
file.
extractTagsProcessor - use a
tagExtractor to extract information from the parsed tags.
inlineTagsProcessor - Search the docs for inline tags that need to have content injected
parseTagsProcessor - use a
tagParser to parses the jsdoc tags in the document content.
The
jsdoc package contains definitions for a number of standard jsdoc tags including:
name,
memberof,
param,
property,
returns,
module,
description,
usage,
animations,
constructor,
class,
classdesc,
global,
namespace,
method,
type,
kind,
access,
public,
private and
protected.
This package provides a number of Transform services that are used in Tag Definitions to transform the value of the tag from the string in the tag description to something more meaningful in the doc.
extractAccessTransform - extract an access level (e.g. public, protected, private) from tags
You can configure this transform to register access tags and set the property where access info is written.
extractAccessTransform.allowedTags.set('tagName', [propertValue]) - register a tag that can act as
as an alias to set an access level. The propertyValue is optional and if not undefined will return this
value from the transform that will be written to the property. (defaults to
public:undefined,
private:undefined,
protected:undefined)
extractAccessTransformImpl.allowedDocTypes.set('docType') - register a docType that can contain access
type tags (defaults to "property" and "method")
extractAccessTransformImpl.accessProperty - specify the property to which to write the access value
(defaults to "access")
extractAccessTransformImpl.accessTagName - specify the name of the tag that can hold access values
(defaults to "access")
extractNameTransform - extract a name from a tag
extractTypeTransform - extract a type from a tag
trimWhitespaceTransform - trim whitespace from before and after the tag value
unknownTagTransform - add an error to the tag if it is unknown
wholeTagTransform - Use the whole tag as the value rather than using a tag property
codeNameService - helper service for
codeNameProcessor, registers code name matchers and performs
actual matches against AST tree
This package does not provide any templates nor a
templateEngine to render templates (use the
nunjucks package to add this).
This package provides a minimal implementation of tags from the JSDoc project. They extract the name and type from the tag description accordingly but do not fully implement all the JSDoc tag functionality.
Matcher performs a search for a suitable code name at the given jsdoc code point (AST node).
codeNameService matches AST node name against matcher name and if suitable matcher is found, executes it.
Matcher name consists of
<AstNodeName> and
NodeMatcher substrings, i.e.
FunctionExpressionNodeMatcher
then latter is stripped and matcher is used by the former part, i.e.
FunctionExpression.
Matcher should accept single argument - node and return either string with name or literal
null.
Matchers:
ArrayExpression
ArrowFunctionExpression
AssignmentExpression
CallExpression
ClassDeclaration
ExportDefaultDeclaration
ExpressionStatement
FunctionDeclaration
FunctionExpression
Identifier
Literal
MemberExpression
MethodDefinition
NewExpression
ObjectExpression
Program
Property
ReturnStatement
ThrowStatement
VariableDeclaration
VariableDeclarator
ngdoc Package
The
ngdoc Package depends upon the
jsdoc and
nunjucks packages. It provides additional support for
non-API documents written in files with
.ngdoc extension; it also computes additional properties specific
to Angular related code.
ngdoc - can pull a single document from an ngdoc content file.
filterNgdocsProcessor -
For AngularJS we are only interested in documents that contain the @ngdoc tag. This processor
removes docs that do not contain this tag.
generateComponentGroupsProcessor -
Generate documents for each group of components (by type) within a module
memberDocsProcessor - This processor connects docs that are members (properties, methods and events) to
their container docs, removing them from the main docs collection.
moduleDocsProcessor - This processor computes properties for module docs such as
packageName and
packageFileName; it adds modules to the
moduleMap service and connects all the docs that are in a module
to the module doc in the
components property
providerDocsProcessor - This processor relates documents about angular services to their corresponding
provider document.
This package modifies and adds new tag definitions on top of those provided by the
jsdoc package:
area,
element,
eventType,
example,
fullName,
id,
module,
name,
ngdoc,
packageName,
parent,
priority,
restrict,
scope and
title.
link - Process inline link tags (of the form {@link some/uri Some Title}), replacing them with
HTML anchors
getAliases() - Get a list of all the aliases that can be made from the provided doc
getDocFromAliases() - Find a document from the
aliasMap that matches the given alias
getLinkInfo() - Get link information to a document that matches the given url
getTypeClass() - Get a CSS class string for the given type string
moduleMap - A collection of modules keyed on the module id
This package provides a set of templates for generating an HTML file for each document: api, directive, error, filter function, input, module, object, overview, provider, service, type and a number to support rendering of the runnable examples.
You should be aware that because of the overlap in syntax between Nunjucks bindings and AngularJS bindings, the ngdoc package changes the default Nunjucks binding tags:
templateEngine.config.tags = {
variableStart: '{$',
variableEnd: '$}'
};
code - Render a span of text as code
link - Render a HTML anchor link
typeClass - Render a CSS class for a given type
code - Render a block of code
examples Package
This package is a mix-in that provides functionality for working with examples in the docs.
Inside your docs you can markup inline-examples such as:
Some text before the example
<example name="example-name">
<file name="index.html">
<div>The main HTML for the example</div>
</file>
<file name="app.js">
// Some JavaScript code to be included in the example
</file>
</example>
Some text after the example
generateExamplesProcessor - Add new docs to the docs collection for each example in the
examples service
that will be rendered as files that can be run in the browser, for example as live in-place demos of the
examples or for e2e testing. This processor must be configured with a collection of deployments that tell it
what versions of each example to generate. See the section of Deployment Configuration below.
parseExamplesProcessor - Parse the
<example> tags from the content and add them to the
examples service
generateProtractorTestsProcessor - Generate a protractor test files from the e2e tests in the examples. This processor
must be configured with a collection of deployments that tell versions of the protractor tests to generate. See the
section of Deployment Configuration below.
The
generateExamplesProcessor and
generateProtractorTestsProcessor processors have a required property called
deployments.
This property should be an array of deployment information objects telling the processor what files to generate.
For instance you might have a "debug" deployment that loads angular.js into the example, and also a "default" deployment that loads angular.min.js into the example. Equally you might have deployments that use JQuery and some that only use Angular's jqLite.
You can configure this in your package like so:
.config(function(generateExamplesProcessor, generateProtractorTestsProcessor) {
var deployments = [
{ name: 'debug', ... },
{ name: 'default', ... }
];
generateExamplesProcessor.deployments = deployments;
generateProtractorTestsProcessor.deployments = deployments;
});
A deployment can must have a
name property and can also include an
examples property that contains
information about paths and extra files to inject into runtime examples.
Further a protractor test is generated for each deployment and it uses the deployment name to find the
path to the associated example for that deployment.
{
name: 'default',
examples: {
commonFiles: {
scripts: [ '../../../angular.js' ]
},
dependencyPath: '../../../'
}
}
Here you can see we have a
default deployment that injects the
angular.js file into all examples,
plus any dependencies referenced in the example itself are made relative to the given
dependencyPath.
runnableExample - Inject the specified runnable example into the doc
exampleMap - a hash map holding each example by id, which is a unique id generated from the name
of the example
post-process-html Package
This package provides a HTML post process manager powered by
rehype. It uses the rehype processing engine to manipulate the
renderedContent HTML via rehype "plugins" that work with HTML ASTs (HASTs).
Read more https://github.com/wooorm/rehype
post-process-html - Use the rehype processing engine to manipulate the
renderedContent HTML via rehype "plugins" that work with HTML ASTs (HASTs).
Each plugin is a factory function that will be called with the "rehype" engine as
this.
The factory should return a
transform function that takes a HAST and returns a
boolean or
undefined.
The HAST can be mutated by the "transform" function.
If
false is returned then the processing stops with that plugin.
typescript Package
readTypeScriptModules processor to read our modules.
readTypeScriptModules - parse the
sourceFiles with the help of the
tsParser service and return a doc
for each exported member. You can either pass an array of strings or an array of objects with
include and
exclude globbing patterns. A mix of both is possible as well.
The processor can be configured to export private
members (marked as
/** @internal */ as well as members starting with an underscore (
_)) by setting the property
hidePrivateMembers to
false.
Set
sortClassMembers to
true to sort instance and static members by name (defaults to order of appearence).
You can ignore special exports by adding strings or regexes to the
ignoreExportsMatching property (defaults to
___esModule.
convertPrivateClassesToInterfaces - pass this service a list of exported docs and if it represents a
class that is marked as
/** @internal */ the doc will be converted to represent an interface.
tsParser - uses the typescript compiler and a host created by
createCompilerHost to actually read
and compile the source files. The docs are created from the symbols read by the typescript program.
createCompilerHost - creates a new compiler host which can, among other things, resolve file paths and
check if files exist
getContent - retrieves the file contents and comments.
This package does not provide any templates nor a
templateEngine to render templates (use the
nunjucks package to add this).
Please note that at the moment the
@param documentation is ignored.