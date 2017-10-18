Live docs on top of dgeni documentation generator

[ FAQ ] [ HowTo ]

Motivation

Dgeni-alive documentation generator has been built after a long search for working one with AngularJS doc flavour.

ngdocs (grunt-ngdoc, grunt-ngdocs, etc) - has no updates for a long time docular - has no activity as well generator-ngdoc - has no activity as well and forces to use Yeoman tools, is not suitable for CI sia - really good one, but it likes Gulp and does not provide standalone extensible generator

With dgeni-alive you can

Use docgen as grunt task and directly Extend docgen like native Dgeni package Configure web views TBD: view live examples

Parts of code were taken from generator-ngdoc.

Demo Projects

What's Done

Migrated to Angular 1.5 Added controller and factory templates Added links to internal/external components and types to method params Added api-index component to show title API page Added @deprecated, @since and @access tags Built-in docs server Added Errors Reference Added Search Added @sortOrder tag Added JSX reader and @ngdoc type 'React' for documenting React components. TBD

How it works

Configure Dgeni package Append custom processors/templates/filters/etc Run dgeni generator Serve built app with your favorite server ... Profit

How to use

Install

npm install dgeni-alive --save-dev

API

var docgen = require ( '../scr/docgen' )(); docgen.package().config( function ( log ) { log.level = 'info' ; }) .src( this .filesSrc); .dest( this .data.dest); .generate().then( function ( ) { console .log( "I'm done!" ); });

Grunt task

Load task

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'dgeni-alive' );

Add section to your Gruntfile.js

"dgeni-alive" : { options : { basePath : '' , packages : [ 'dgeni-packages/jsdoc' , require ( 'dgeni-packages/examples' ) ] serve : { port : 10000 , openBrowser : true } }, api : { title : 'My Docs' , version : '<%= pkg.version %>' , expand : false , dest : '/docs/' , src : [ '/src/**/*.js' , '!**/test/**/*.js' ], templatePaths : [ 'dgeniAliveTemplates' ] }

Setting up Live Examples

Add the dgeni-packages examples package to your package array. If you want the "Edit in Plunker" button and file tabs also add dgeni-alive examples-ext. Your package array should look something like this:

packages : [ 'dgeni-packages/ngdoc' , 'dgeni-packages/examples' , './packages/examples-ext' , ],

You will also need to add deployments configuration to generate the examples. This is added to the "options" section of the configuration.

deployments : [{ name : 'default' , examples : { commonFiles : { scripts : [ 'https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.1.1/jquery.min.js' , 'docs/resources/js/examples.js' ], stylesheets : [] } } }], deploymentTarget : 'default'

This example configuration defines a deployment "default" and makes it the default target. It tells every example to include jquery and a js file relative to the build path called "examples.js". Paths that do not begin with http(s), // or / will be copied automatically in the same place as the generated example html if you use "examples-ext" package. You could also specify stylesheets in the stylesheets array.

Configuring iFrame-Resizer

iFrame-Resizer (https://github.com/davidjbradshaw/iframe-resizer) is used to resize example iframes when "examples-ext" is used. The following options for iframe resizer may be specified as example attributes (see iframe-resizer readme for explainations of what they do): log, minHeight, maxHeight, heightCalculationMethod, scrolling, tolerance. Options are set as attributes in your example tag in the documentation as snake-case with frame- prefixed before the option name. This is an example of setting minHeight to 200:

* < example module = "myModule" name = "myExample" frame-min-height = "200" >

If you wish to disable iframe-resizer for an example add frame-no-resize="true" to your example.

Additional Packages

dgeni-alive provides several packages to supplement the default dgeni-packages. To include a package from dgeni-alive in grunt configuration you would add ./packages/{package-name} to you packages array.

examples-ext: provides improvements to the live examples

jsdoc-ext: provides additional jsdoc tags and code expressions (included by default)

jsx: provides jsx support

links-ext: provides extensions to dgeni-packages/links (included by default)

ngdoc-ext: provides extensions to dgeni-packages/ngdoc (included by default)

website: website package (included by default)

License

MIT