da

dgeni-alive

by Ilya WingedFox Lebedev
0.4.1 (see all)

Live docs on top of dgeni documentation generator

Overview

Readme

dgeni-alive

Live docs on top of dgeni documentation generator

[ FAQ ] [ HowTo ]

Motivation

Dgeni-alive documentation generator has been built after a long search for working one with AngularJS doc flavour.

  1. ngdocs (grunt-ngdoc, grunt-ngdocs, etc) - has no updates for a long time
  2. docular - has no activity as well
  3. generator-ngdoc - has no activity as well and forces to use Yeoman tools, is not suitable for CI
  4. sia - really good one, but it likes Gulp and does not provide standalone extensible generator

With dgeni-alive you can

  1. Use docgen as grunt task and directly
  2. Extend docgen like native Dgeni package
  3. Configure web views
  4. TBD: view live examples

Parts of code were taken from generator-ngdoc.

Demo Projects

  1. angular-route-segment, sources
  2. angular-gettext, sources
  3. TBD

What's Done

  1. Migrated to Angular 1.5
  2. Added controller and factory templates
  3. Added links to internal/external components and types to method params
  4. Added api-index component to show title API page
  5. Added @deprecated, @since and @access tags
  6. Built-in docs server
  7. Added Errors Reference
  8. Added Search
  9. Added @sortOrder tag
  10. Added JSX reader and @ngdoc type 'React' for documenting React components.
  11. TBD

How it works

  1. Configure Dgeni package
  2. Append custom processors/templates/filters/etc
  3. Run dgeni generator
  4. Serve built app with your favorite server
  5. ...
  6. Profit

How to use

Install

npm install dgeni-alive --save-dev

API

var docgen = require('../scr/docgen')();
docgen.package().config(function(log) {
    log.level = 'info';
})
.src(this.filesSrc);
.dest(this.data.dest);
.generate().then(function(){
  console.log("I'm done!");
});

Grunt task

Load task

grunt.loadNpmTasks('dgeni-alive');

Add section to your Gruntfile.js

"dgeni-alive": {
options: {
  // optional basePath for correct path calculation
  basePath: '',
  // optional dgeni packages
  packages: [
    'dgeni-packages/jsdoc',            // either names
    require('dgeni-packages/examples') // or packages
  ]
  // optional serve section for running local http server with live docs
  serve: {
    // the server port
    // can also be written as a function, e.g.
    port: 10000,
    // open the browser
    openBrowser: true // or command to run favorite browser
  }
},
api: {
  // product title
  title: 'My Docs',
  // product version
  version: '<%= pkg.version %>',
  // do not expand paths
  expand: false,
  // where to put docs
  dest: '/docs/',
  // where to look for sources
  // grunt globbing is supported
  src: [
    '/src/**/*.js',
    '!**/test/**/*.js'
  ],
  // Any paths that contain your overriden templates relative to the grunt file
  templatePaths: [
    'dgeniAliveTemplates'
  ]
}

Setting up Live Examples

Add the dgeni-packages examples package to your package array. If you want the "Edit in Plunker" button and file tabs also add dgeni-alive examples-ext. Your package array should look something like this:

packages: [
    'dgeni-packages/ngdoc',
    'dgeni-packages/examples',
    './packages/examples-ext',
],

You will also need to add deployments configuration to generate the examples. This is added to the "options" section of the configuration.

deployments: [{
    name: 'default',
    examples: {
        commonFiles: {
            scripts: [
                'https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.1.1/jquery.min.js',
                'docs/resources/js/examples.js'
            ],
            stylesheets: []
        }
    }
}],
deploymentTarget: 'default'

This example configuration defines a deployment "default" and makes it the default target. It tells every example to include jquery and a js file relative to the build path called "examples.js". Paths that do not begin with http(s), // or / will be copied automatically in the same place as the generated example html if you use "examples-ext" package. You could also specify stylesheets in the stylesheets array.

Configuring iFrame-Resizer

iFrame-Resizer (https://github.com/davidjbradshaw/iframe-resizer) is used to resize example iframes when "examples-ext" is used. The following options for iframe resizer may be specified as example attributes (see iframe-resizer readme for explainations of what they do): log, minHeight, maxHeight, heightCalculationMethod, scrolling, tolerance. Options are set as attributes in your example tag in the documentation as snake-case with frame- prefixed before the option name. This is an example of setting minHeight to 200:

 * <example module="myModule" name="myExample" frame-min-height="200">

If you wish to disable iframe-resizer for an example add frame-no-resize="true" to your example.

Additional Packages

dgeni-alive provides several packages to supplement the default dgeni-packages. To include a package from dgeni-alive in grunt configuration you would add ./packages/{package-name} to you packages array.

  • examples-ext: provides improvements to the live examples
  • jsdoc-ext: provides additional jsdoc tags and code expressions (included by default)
  • jsx: provides jsx support
  • links-ext: provides extensions to dgeni-packages/links (included by default)
  • ngdoc-ext: provides extensions to dgeni-packages/ngdoc (included by default)
  • website: website package (included by default)

License

MIT

