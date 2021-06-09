The node.js documentation generation utility by angular.js and other projects.
Dgeni is pronounced like the girl name Jenny (/ˈdʒɛni/),
i.e the
d is silent and the
g is soft.
Try out the Dgeni example project. Or maybe you're looking for an example using AngularJS.
Watch Pete's ng-europe talk on Dgeni :
There are two projects out there that build upon dgeni to help create documentation for AngularJS apps:
Do check them out and thanks to Ilya and Bound State Software for putting these projects together.
You'll need node.js and a bunch of npm modules installed to use Dgeni. Get node.js from here: http://nodejs.org/.
In the project you want to document you install Dgeni by running:
npm install dgeni --save-dev
This will install Dgeni and any modules that Dgeni depends upon.
Dgeni on its own doesn't do much. You must configure it with Packages that contain Services and Processors. It is the Processors that actually convert your source files to documentation files.
To run the processors we create a new instance of
Dgeni, providing to it an array of Packages
to load. Then simply call the
generate() method on this instance. The
generate() method runs the
processors asynchronously and returns a Promise that gets fulfilled with the generated documents.
var Dgeni = require('dgeni');
var packages = [require('./myPackage')];
var dgeni = new Dgeni(packages);
dgeni.generate().then(function(docs) {
console.log(docs.length, 'docs generated');
});
Dgeni is normally used from a build tool such as Gulp or Grunt but it does also come with a command line tool.
If you install Dgeni globally then you can run it from anywhere:
npm install -g dgeni
dgeni some/package.js
If Dgeni is only installed locally then you either have to specify the path explicitly:
npm install dgeni
node_modules/.bin/dgeni some/package.js
or you can run the tool in an npm script:
{
...
scripts: {
docs: 'dgeni some/package.js'
}
...
}
The usage is:
dgeni path/to/mainPackage [path/to/other/packages ...] [--log level]
You must provide the path to one or more Dgeni Packages to load. You can, optionally, set the logging level.
Services, Processors, configuration values and templates are be bundled into a
Package. Packages
can depend upon other Packages. In this way you can build up your custom configuration on
top of an existing configuration.
Dgeni provides a
Package constructor to create new Packages. A Package instance has methods to register Services and
Processors, and to configure the properties of Processors:
var Package = require('dgeni').Package;
var myPackage = new Package('myPackage', ['packageDepencency1', 'packageDependency2']);
myPackage.processor(require('./processors/processor1'));
myPackage.processor(require('./processors/processor2'));
myPackage.factory(require('./services/service1'));
myPackage.factory(require('./services/service2'));
myPackage.config(function(processor1, service2) {
service2.someProperty = 'some value';
processor1.specialService = service2;
});
Dgeni makes significant use of Dependency Injection (DI) to instantiate objects. Objects that
will be instantiated by the DI system must be provided by a factory function, which is registered
in a Package, either as a Processor, by
myPackage.processor(factoryFn), or as a Service,
by
myPackage.factory(factoryFn).
The parameters to a factory function are dependencies on other services that the DI system must find or instantiate and provide to the factory function.
car.js:
module.exports = function car(engine, wheels) {
return {
drive: function() {
engine.start();
wheels.turn();
}
};
};
Here we have defined a
car service, which depends upon two other services,
engine and
wheels
defined elsewhere. Note that this
car service doesn't care how and where these dependencies are
defined. It relies on the DI system to provide them when needed.
The
car service returned by the factory function is an object containing one method,
drive(),
which in turn calls methods on
engine and
wheels.
You then register the Service with a Package:
myPackage.js:
var Package = require('dgeni').Package;
module.exports = new Package('myPackage')
.factory(require('./car'));
This car Service is then available to any other Service, Processor or configuration block:
var Package = require('dgeni').Package;
module.exports = new Package('greenTaxiPackage', ['myPackage'])
.factory(function taxi(car) {
return {
orderTaxi: function(place) { car.driveTo(place); }
};
})
.config(function(car) {
car.fuel = 'hybrid';
});
Processors are Services that contain a
$process(docs) method. The processors are run
one after another in a pipeline. Each Processor takes the collection documents from the previous
Processor and manipulates it, maybe inserting new documents or adding meta data to documents that are
there already.
Processors can expose properties that tell Dgeni where in the pipeline they should be run and how to validate the configuration of the Processor.
$enabled - if set to
false then this Processor will not be included in the pipeline
$runAfter - an array of strings, where each string is the name of a Processor that must appear
earlier in the pipeline than this Processor
$runBefore - an array of strings, where each string is the name of a Processor that must appear
later in the pipeline than this one
$validate - a http://validatejs.org/ constraint object that Dgeni uses
to validate the properties of this Processor.
Note that the validation feature has been moved to its own Dgeni Package
processorValidation.
Currently dgeni automatically adds this new package to a new instance of dgeni so that is still available
for backward compatibility. In a future release this package will be moved to
dgeni-packages.
You define Processors just like you would a Service:
myDocProcessor.js:
module.exports = function myDocProcessor(dependency1, dependency2) {
return {
$process: function (docs) {
//... do stuff with the docs ...
},
$runAfter: ['otherProcessor1'],
$runBefore: ['otherProcessor2', 'otherProcessor3'],
$validate: {
myProperty: { presence: true }
},
myProperty: 'some config value'
};
};
You then register the Processor with a Package: myPackage.js:
var Package = require('dgeni').Package;
module.exports = new Package('myPackage')
.processor(require('./myDocProcessor'));
The
$process(docs) method can be synchronous or asynchronous:
undefined or a new array of documents.
If it returns a new array of docs then this array will replace the previous
docs array.
Here is an example of an asynchronous Processor
var qfs = require('q-io/fs');
module.exports = function readFileProcessor() {
return {
filePath: 'some/file.js',
$process(docs) {
return qfs.readFile(this.filePath).then(function(response) {
docs.push(response.data);
return docs;
});
}
};
The dgeni-packages repository contains many Processors - from basic essentials to complex, angular.js specific. These processors are grouped into Packages:
base - contains the basic file reading and writing Processors as well as an abstract
rendering Processor.
jsdoc - depends upon
base and adds Processors and Services to support parsing and
extracting jsdoc style tags from comments in code.
typescript - depends upon
base and adds Processors and Services to support parsing and
extracting jsdoc style tags from comments in TypeScript (*.ts) code.
nunjucks - provides a nunjucks based rendering
engine.
ngdoc - depends upon
jsdoc and
nunjucks and adds additional processing for the
AngularJS extensions to jsdoc.
examples - depends upon
jsdoc and provides Processors for extracting examples from jsdoc
comments and converting them to files that can be run.
dgeni - support for documenting dgeni Packages.
You can define processors that don't do anything but act as markers for stages of the
processing. You can use these markers in
$runBefore and
$runAfter properties to ensure
that your Processor is run at the right time.
The Packages in dgeni-packages define some of these marker processors. Here is a list of these in the order that Dgeni will add them to the processing pipeline:
You can configure the Services and Processors defined in a Package or its dependencies by registering Configuration Blocks with the Package. These are functions that can be injected with Services and Processors by the DI system, giving you the opportunity to set properties on them.
You register a Configuration Block by calling
config(configFn) on a Package.
myPackage.config(function(readFilesProcessor) {
readFilesProcessor.sourceFiles = ['src/**/*.js'];
});
In Dgeni you can trigger and handle events to allow packages to take part in the processing lifecycle of the documentation generation.
You trigger an event simply by calling
triggerEvent(eventName, ...) on a
Dgeni instance.
The
eventName is a string that identifies the event to be triggered, which is used to wire up
event handlers. Additional arguments are passed through to the handlers.
Each handler that is registered for the event is called in series. The return value from the call is a promise to the event being handled. This allows event handlers to be async. If any handler returns a rejected promise the event triggering is cancelled and the rejected promise is returned.
For example:
var eventPromise = dgeni.triggerEvent('someEventName', someArg, otherArg);
You register an event handler in a
Package, by calling
handleEvent(eventName, handlerFactory) on
the package instance. The handlerFactory will be used by the DI system to get the handler, which allows
you to inject services to be available to the handler.
The handler factory should return the handler function. This function will receive all the arguments passed
to the
triggerHandler method. As a minimum this will include the
eventName.
For example:
myPackage.eventHandler('generationStart', function validateProcessors(log, dgeni) {
return function validateProcessorsImpl(eventName) {
...
};
});
Dgeni itself triggers the following events during documentation generation:
generationStart: triggered after the injector has been configured and before the processors begin
their work.
generationEnd: triggered after the processors have all completed their work successfully.
processorStart: triggered just before the call to
$process, for each processor.
processorEnd: triggered just after
$process has completed successfully, for each processor.