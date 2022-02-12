is a minimal Dataflow programming engine
DflowNode class.
With npm do
npm install dflow
Create an import_map.json file like this.
{
"imports": {
"dflow/": "https://unpkg.com/dflow/"
}
}
Then you can import for example the following.
import { DflowHost } from "dflow/engine.ts";
import { catalog as coreNodes } from "dflow/nodes/catalog.ts";
const dflow = new DflowHost(coreNodes);
With deno you can then launch your script like this
deno run --importmap=import_map.json path/to/my/script.ts
It is recommended to point to a specific version, for instance to point to
version
0.26 or whatever, then change your import map accordingly
{
"imports": {
- "dflow/": "https://unpkg.com/dflow/"
+ "dflow/": "https://unpkg.com/dflow@0.26/"
}
}
This is a trivial sample graph that will run
sin(π / 2) = 1 computation.
--------------
number = π / 2
--------------
|
|
-------
mathSin
-------
|
|
------------
| consoleLog |
------------
You can run the following code with any of the following:
deno run https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fibo/dflow/main/examples/usage.js
node examples/usage.js.
You should see a number
1 printed on output.
// file examples/usage.js
import { catalog as corenodes, dflowhost } from "../dflow.js";
function rungraph() {
// use builtin nodes
const dflow = new DflowHost(coreNodes);
// create nodes
const numNode = dflow.newNode({
kind: "number",
});
const sinNode = dflow.newNode({
kind: coreNodes.mathSin.kind,
});
const consoleLogNode = dflow.newNode({
kind: coreNodes.consoleLog.kind,
});
// set numNode output to π / 2
numNode.output(0).data = Math.PI / 2;
// connect numNode to sinNode and sinNode to consoleLog
dflow.connect(numNode).to(sinNode);
dflow.connect(sinNode).to(consoleLogNode);
// run graph
dflow.run();
}
rungraph();