dfl

dflow

by Gianluca Casati
0.32.0 (see all)

is a minimal Dataflow programming engine

Popularity

Downloads/wk

42

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dflow

is a minimal Dataflow programming engine

Features

  • Implemented in TypeScript, available both on Node and on Deno.
  • Expressive API.
  • Graphic interface implemented with WebComponents (demo here).
  • Core nodes catalog with basic JavaScript features (to be completed).
  • Supports custom nodes, just extending DflowNode class.

Installation

Node

With npm do

npm install dflow

Deno

Create an import_map.json file like this.

{
  "imports": {
    "dflow/": "https://unpkg.com/dflow/"
  }
}

Then you can import for example the following.

import { DflowHost } from "dflow/engine.ts";
import { catalog as coreNodes } from "dflow/nodes/catalog.ts";

const dflow = new DflowHost(coreNodes);

With deno you can then launch your script like this

deno run --importmap=import_map.json path/to/my/script.ts

It is recommended to point to a specific version, for instance to point to version 0.26 or whatever, then change your import map accordingly

{
  "imports": {
-    "dflow/": "https://unpkg.com/dflow/"
+    "dflow/": "https://unpkg.com/dflow@0.26/"
  }
}

Usage

This is a trivial sample graph that will run sin(π / 2) = 1 computation.

  --------------
  number = π / 2
  --------------
  |
  |
  -------
  mathSin
  -------
  |
  |
 ------------
| consoleLog |
 ------------

You can run the following code with any of the following:

  • launching command deno run https://raw.githubusercontent.com/fibo/dflow/main/examples/usage.js
  • cloning this repo and launching node examples/usage.js.

You should see a number 1 printed on output.

// file examples/usage.js
import { catalog as corenodes, dflowhost } from "../dflow.js";

function rungraph() {
  // use builtin nodes
  const dflow = new DflowHost(coreNodes);

  // create nodes
  const numNode = dflow.newNode({
    kind: "number",
  });
  const sinNode = dflow.newNode({
    kind: coreNodes.mathSin.kind,
  });
  const consoleLogNode = dflow.newNode({
    kind: coreNodes.consoleLog.kind,
  });

  // set numNode output to π / 2
  numNode.output(0).data = Math.PI / 2;

  // connect numNode to sinNode and sinNode to consoleLog
  dflow.connect(numNode).to(sinNode);
  dflow.connect(sinNode).to(consoleLogNode);

  // run graph
  dflow.run();
}

rungraph();

License

MIT

