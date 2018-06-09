🚧 Notice 🚧

dext is, at the moment, subject to heavy development. From v0.9.0 , we won't add any feature unless small with backwards compability in mind.

Currently, the roadmap for dext 2.0 is to move to the direction of having the following accomplished:

having a hook system for external plugins consolidating all packages of dext into a monorepo

...among other features.

Overview

Dext is a JavaScript powered smart launcher. Built with JavaScript behind the influences of Alfred.

Made compatible with Alfred workflows that is powered by node (see: alfy).

Note: Currently available only for Mac OS X platform. Please help contribute for Windows and Linux users.

Install

Download the latest zip file here and unzip the archive. Open Dext.app and follow the instructions below for usage.

You can also use Homebrew Cask to download the app by running these commands:

brew update brew cask install dext

NOTE: Release version may not be stable as Dext is still in it's early stage of development. Please help contribute towards a stable build.

Usage

Toggle Dext Bar

Simply toggle and start typing with:

alt + space

Actions

Each item may have it's own action. You can execute an item by double-clicking on the item or selecting it and pressing:

enter

Type ?

Dext Package Manager

Dext Package Manager ( dpm ) is available to download separately. dpm can be used to easily install and configure your Dext instance. Please refer to the docs over at the dpm repository for more information.

$ npm install -g dext-cli

Configuring

The Dext configuration file is located in the .dext folder in your home directory ( ~/.dext/ ). This directory should contain a config.json file as well as a plugins folder. In here, you can drop any plugins.

Hint: Use dpm to easily manage plugins.

.dext/ | | | |

Core Plugins

Bookmarks - Search your Chrome bookmarks.

- Search your Chrome bookmarks. Browser - Quick open your browser to a given URL.

- Quick open your browser to a given URL. Calculator - Quickly calculate something.

- Quickly calculate something. Screen Saver - Starts the screen saver.

Community Plugins

dext-darwin-applications-plugin - Dext plugin to search for applications (Darwin only).

dext-docker-registry-plugin - Search the Docker Registry for images.

dext-emoji-plugin - Search for emojis.

dext-giphy-plugin - Search for giphy images.

dext-github-plugin - Search for repositories by name on GitHub.

dext-hackernews-plugin - Search for best, top, or newest stories on Hacker News.

dext-npms-plugin - Search for npm packages on npms.io.

dext-omdb-plugin - Search for imdb movies through the omdb-api.

dext-base64-encode-plugin - Dext plugin that allows to encode and decode any text into base64.

dext-rubygems-plugin - Search for ruby gems on rubygems.org.

dext-search-plugin - Search Google and open results in web browser.

dext-plugin-list-plugin - Display list of all active plugins.

dext-system-plugin - Display system and battery information.

Community Themes

dext-predawn-theme - Predawn theme for Dext

dext-nova-theme - Nova theme for Dext

Developers Documentation

Goals

To provide a free/open-source alternative to Spotlight, and Alfred.

Preserve compatibility with existing Alfred workflows.

Allow customization and extending via plugins and themes.

Contributing

♥ Dext and want to contribute? I am seeking contributors of any levels to help grow the application. You can help contribute to the growth of this application in many ways.

Support

Like what you see? Become a Patron and support me via a monthly donation.

LICENSE

MIT © Vu Tran