dext is, at the moment, subject to heavy development. From
v0.9.0, we won't add any feature unless small with backwards compability in mind.
Currently, the roadmap for
dext 2.0 is to move to the direction of having the following accomplished:
Dext is a JavaScript powered smart launcher. Built with JavaScript behind the influences of Alfred.
Made compatible with Alfred workflows that is powered by node (see: alfy).
Note: Currently available only for Mac OS X platform. Please help contribute for Windows and Linux users.
Download the latest zip file here and unzip the archive. Open
Dext.app and follow the instructions below for usage.
You can also use Homebrew Cask to download the app by running these commands:
brew update
brew cask install dext
NOTE: Release version may not be stable as Dext is still in it's early stage of development. Please help contribute towards a stable build.
Simply toggle and start typing with:
alt + space
Each item may have it's own action. You can execute an item by double-clicking on the item or selecting it and pressing:
enter
Type
?
Dext Package Manager (
dpm) is available to download separately.
dpm can be used to easily install and configure your Dext instance. Please refer to the docs over at the
dpm repository for more information.
$ npm install -g dext-cli
The Dext configuration file is located in the
.dext folder in your home directory (
~/.dext/). This directory should contain a
config.json file as well as a
plugins folder. In here, you can drop any plugins.
Hint: Use
dpm to easily manage plugins.
.dext/
| --- config.json
| --- plugins/
| --- | --- dext-github-plugin/
| --- | --- dext-hackernews-plugin/
♥ Dext and want to contribute? I am seeking contributors of any levels to help grow the application. You can help contribute to the growth of this application in many ways.
Like what you see? Become a Patron and support me via a monthly donation.
MIT © Vu Tran