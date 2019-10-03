Dexie.js relationship plugin

Dexie.js is a wrapper library for indexedDB - the standard database in the browser.

Dexie relationship plugin provides an API to ease the loading of relational data from foreign tables

Installation

npm:

npm install dexie-relationships --save

bower:

bower install dexie-relationships --save

API Example

Schema

Note the use of -> which sets the foreign keys.

import Dexie from 'dexie' import relationships from 'dexie-relationships' var db = new Dexie( 'MusicBands' , { addons : [relationships]}) db.version( 1 ).stores({ genres : 'id, name' , bands : 'id, name, genreId -> genres.id' , albums : 'id, name, bandId -> bands.id, year' });

Seed the data

db.transaction( 'rw' , db.bands, db.albums, db.genres, () => { db.genres.bulkPut([{ id : 1 , name : "Rock" },{ id : 2 , name : "Schlager" }]) db.bands.bulkPut([{ id : 1 , name : 'Beatles' , genreId : 1 },{ id : 2 , name : 'Abba' , genreId : 2 }]) db.albums.bulkPut([{ id : 1 , name : 'Abbey Road' , year : 1969 , bandId : 1 }, { id : 2 , name : 'Let It Be' , year : 1970 , bandId : 1 }, { id : 3 , name : 'Super Trouper' , bandId : 2 , year : 1980 }, { id : 4 , name : 'Waterloo' , bandId : 2 , year : 1974 }]) })

Usage

db.bands .where( 'name' ).startsWithAnyOf( 'A' , 'B' ) .with({ albums : 'albums' , genre : 'genreId' }) .then( bands => { bands.forEach ( band => { console .log ( `Band Name: ${band.name} ` ) console .log ( `Genre: ${band.genre.name} ` ) console .log ( `Albums: ${ JSON .stringify(band.albums, null , 4 )} ` ) }); })

NOTE: The properties that are set onto the result ('albums' and 'genre' in this case) will not be visible when callilng JSON.stringify(band), because they are marked as non-enumerable. The reason for this is to prevent the properties to be redundantly stored back to the database if calling db.bands.put(band) .

Result