openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dtm

devtools-timeline-model

by Paul Irish
1.4.0 (see all)

Unsupported

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12K

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

devtools-timeline-model Build Status

Parse raw trace data into the Chrome DevTools' structured profiling data models

If you use something like big-rig or automated-chrome-profiling you may end up with raw trace data. It's pretty raw. This module will parse that stuff into something a bit more consumable, and should help you with higher level analysis.

Install

$ npm install --save devtools-timeline-model

NPM devtools-timeline-model package

Usage

var filename = 'demo/mdn-fling.json'
var events = require('fs').readFileSync(filename, 'utf8')

var DevtoolsTimelineModel = require('devtools-timeline-model');
// events can be either a string of the trace data or the JSON.parse'd equivalent
var model = new DevtoolsTimelineModel(events)

// tracing model
model.tracingModel()
// timeline model, all events
model.timelineModel()
// interaction model, incl scroll, click, animations
model.interactionModel()
// frame model, incl frame durations
model.frameModel()
// filmstrip model, incl screenshots
model.filmStripModel()

// topdown tree
model.topDown()
// bottom up tree
model.bottomUp()
// bottom up tree, grouped by URL
model.bottomUpGroupBy('URL') // accepts: None Category Subdomain Domain URL EventName

// see example.js for API examples.

image

These objects are huge. You'll want to explore them in a UI like devtool. image

Dev

npm i
brew install entr
gls index.js lib/*.js | entr node example.js

Sandboxing WebInspector for Node

Requiring the DevTools frontend looks rather straightforward at first. (global.WebInspector = {}, then start require()ing the files, in dependency order). However, there are two problems that crop up:

  1. The frontend requires ~five globals and they currently must be added to the global context to work.
  2. utilities.js adds a number of methods to native object prototypes, such as Array, Object, and typed arrays.

devtools-timeline-model addresses that by sandboxing the WebInspector into it's own context. Here's how it works:

index.js
// First, sandboxed contexts don't have any globals from node, so we whitelist a few we'll provide for it.
var glob = { require: require, global: global, console: console, process, process, __dirname: __dirname }
// We read in our script to run, and create a vm.Script object 
var script  = new vm.Script(fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/lib/timeline-model.js", 'utf8'))
// We create a new V8 context with our globals
var ctx = vm.createContext(glob)
// We evaluate the `vm.Script` in the new context
var output = script.runInContext(ctx)
(sandboxed) timeline-model.js
// establish our sandboxed globals
this.window = this.self = this.global = this

// We locally eval, as the node module scope isn't appropriate for the browser-centric DevTools frontend
function requireval(path){
  var filesrc = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/node_modules/' + path, 'utf8');
  eval(filesrc + '\n\n//# sourceURL=' + path);
}

// polyfills, then the real chrome devtools frontend
requireval('../lib/api-stubs.js')
requireval('chrome-devtools-frontend/front_end/common/Object.js')
requireval('chrome-devtools-frontend/front_end/common/SegmentedRange.js')
requireval('chrome-devtools-frontend/front_end/platform/utilities.js')
requireval('chrome-devtools-frontend/front_end/sdk/Target.js')
// ...
index.js
// After that's all done, we pull the local `instance` variable out, to use as our proxy object
this.sandbox = ctx.instance;

Debugging is harder, as most tools aren't used to this setup. While devtool doesn't work well, you can have it run lib/devtools-timeline-model.js directly, which is fairly succesful. The classic node-inspector does work pretty well with the sandboxed script, though the workflow is a little worse than devtool's.

License

Apache © Paul Irish

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial