Parse raw trace data into the Chrome DevTools' structured profiling data models

If you use something like big-rig or automated-chrome-profiling you may end up with raw trace data. It's pretty raw. This module will parse that stuff into something a bit more consumable, and should help you with higher level analysis.

Install

$ npm install --save devtools-timeline-model

Usage

var filename = 'demo/mdn-fling.json' var events = require ( 'fs' ).readFileSync(filename, 'utf8' ) var DevtoolsTimelineModel = require ( 'devtools-timeline-model' ); var model = new DevtoolsTimelineModel(events) model.tracingModel() model.timelineModel() model.interactionModel() model.frameModel() model.filmStripModel() model.topDown() model.bottomUp() model.bottomUpGroupBy( 'URL' )

These objects are huge. You'll want to explore them in a UI like devtool.

Dev

npm i brew install entr gls index.js lib/*.js | entr node example.js

Sandboxing WebInspector for Node

Requiring the DevTools frontend looks rather straightforward at first. ( global.WebInspector = {} , then start require() ing the files, in dependency order). However, there are two problems that crop up:

The frontend requires ~five globals and they currently must be added to the global context to work. utilities.js adds a number of methods to native object prototypes, such as Array, Object, and typed arrays.

devtools-timeline-model addresses that by sandboxing the WebInspector into it's own context. Here's how it works:

var glob = { require : require , global : global, console : console , process, process, __dirname : __dirname } var script = new vm.Script(fs.readFileSync(__dirname + "/lib/timeline-model.js" , 'utf8' )) var ctx = vm.createContext(glob) var output = script.runInContext(ctx)

this .window = this .self = this .global = this function requireval ( path ) { var filesrc = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/node_modules/' + path, 'utf8' ); eval (filesrc + '



//# sourceURL=' + path); } requireval( '../lib/api-stubs.js' ) requireval( 'chrome-devtools-frontend/front_end/common/Object.js' ) requireval( 'chrome-devtools-frontend/front_end/common/SegmentedRange.js' ) requireval( 'chrome-devtools-frontend/front_end/platform/utilities.js' ) requireval( 'chrome-devtools-frontend/front_end/sdk/Target.js' )

this .sandbox = ctx.instance;

Debugging is harder, as most tools aren't used to this setup. While devtool doesn't work well, you can have it run lib/devtools-timeline-model.js directly, which is fairly succesful. The classic node-inspector does work pretty well with the sandboxed script, though the workflow is a little worse than devtool 's.

