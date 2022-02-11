⚠️ This repository is related to Chrome DevTools Protocol, but does not track issues regarding its definition or implementation. If you want to file an issue for the Chrome DevTools Protocol, please open an issue on https://crbug.com under component: Platform>DevTools>Platform .

Use the protocol viewer for navigating the protocol.

TypeScript definitions for the protocol's types are available in 'types/protocol.d.ts'. Mappings from Commands and events to these types are available in either generated DomainApi style in types/protocol-proxy-api.d.ts or in simple name-to-type-interface style in types/protocol-mapping.d.ts .