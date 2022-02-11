⚠️
This repository is related to Chrome DevTools Protocol, but does not track issues regarding its definition or implementation.
If you want to file an issue for the Chrome DevTools Protocol, please open an issue on https://crbug.com under
component: Platform>DevTools>Platform.
Use the protocol viewer for navigating the protocol.
TypeScript definitions for the protocol's types are available in 'types/protocol.d.ts'. Mappings from Commands and events to these types are available in either generated
DomainApi style in
types/protocol-proxy-api.d.ts or in simple name-to-type-interface style in
types/protocol-mapping.d.ts.
Also, this repo is published as the
devtools-protocol NPM module.