openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

devtools-protocol

by ChromeDevTools

Chrome DevTools Protocol

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9M

GitHub Stars

724

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

devtools-protocol

⚠️ This repository is related to Chrome DevTools Protocol, but does not track issues regarding its definition or implementation. If you want to file an issue for the Chrome DevTools Protocol, please open an issue on https://crbug.com under component: Platform>DevTools>Platform.

Use the protocol viewer for navigating the protocol.

TypeScript definitions for the protocol's types are available in 'types/protocol.d.ts'. Mappings from Commands and events to these types are available in either generated DomainApi style in types/protocol-proxy-api.d.ts or in simple name-to-type-interface style in types/protocol-mapping.d.ts.

Also, this repo is published as the devtools-protocol NPM module. npm

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial