



Client-Only Developer Tool for Cloud-Native Development with Kubernetes

Build, test and debug applications directly inside Kubernetes

Develop with hot reloading : updates your running containers without rebuilding images or restarting containers

: updates your running containers without rebuilding images or restarting containers Unify deployment workflows within your team and across dev, staging and production

within your team and across dev, staging and production Automate repetitive tasks for image building and deployment

⭐️ Do you like DevSpace? Support the project with a star ⭐️

Contents

Why DevSpace?

Building modern, distributed and highly scalable microservices with Kubernetes is hard - and it is even harder for large teams of developers. DevSpace is the next-generation tool for fast cloud-native software development.

Standardize & Version Your Workflows

DevSpace allows you to store all your workflows in one declarative config file: devspace.yaml Codify workflow knowledge about building images, deploying your project and its dependencies etc.

about building images, deploying your project and its dependencies etc. Version your workflows together with your code (i.e. you can get any old version up and running with just a single command)

(i.e. you can get any old version up and running with just a single command) Share your workflows with your team mates



Let Everyone on Your Team Deploy to Kubernetes

DevSpace helps your team to standardize deployment and development workflows without requiring everyone on your team to become a Kubernetes expert. The DevOps and Kubernetes expert on your team can configure DevSpace using devspace.yaml and simply commits it via git

and simply commits it via git If other developers on your team check out the project, they only need to run devspace deploy to deploy the project (including image building and deployment of other related project etc.) and they have a running instance of the project

to deploy the project (including image building and deployment of other related project etc.) and they have a running instance of the project The configuration of DevSpace is highly dynamic, so you can configure everything using config variables that make it much easier to have one base configuration but still allow differences among developers (e.g. different sub-domains for testing) Giving everyone on your team on-demand access to a Kubernetes cluster is a challenging problem for system administrators and infrastructure managers. If you want to efficiently share dev clusters for your engineering team, take a look at www.loft.sh.



Speed Up Cloud-Native Development

Instead of rebuilding images and redeploying containers, DevSpace allows you to hot reload running containers while you are coding: Simply edit your files with your IDE and see how your application reloads within the running container.

The high performance, bi-directional file synchronization detects code changes immediately and synchronizes files immediately between your local dev environment and the containers running in Kubernetes

detects code changes immediately and synchronizes files immediately between your local dev environment and the containers running in Kubernetes Stream logs, connect debuggers or open a container terminal directly from your IDE with just a single command.



Automate Repetitive Tasks

Deploying and debugging services with Kubernetes requires a lot of knowledge and forces you to repeatedly run commands like kubectl get pod and copy pod ids back and forth. Stop wasting time and let DevSpace automate the tedious parts of working with Kubernetes: DevSpace lets you build multiple images in parallel, tag them automatically and and deploy your entire application (including its dependencies) with just a single command

Let DevSpace automatically start port-fowarding and log streaming, so you don't have to constantly copy and paste pod ids or run 10 commands to get everything started.



Works with Any Kubernetes Clusters

DevSpace is battle tested with many Kubernetes distributions including: local Kubernetes clusters like minikube, k3s, MikroK8s, kind

like minikube, k3s, MikroK8s, kind managed Kubernetes clusters in GKE (Google Cloud), EKS (Amazon Web Service), AKS (Microsoft Azure), Digital Ocean

in GKE (Google Cloud), EKS (Amazon Web Service), AKS (Microsoft Azure), Digital Ocean self-managed Kubernetes clusters created with Rancher DevSpace also lets you switch seamlessly between clusters and namespaces. You can work with a local cluster as long as that is sufficient. If things get more advanced, you need cloud power like GPUs or you simply want to share a complex system such as Kafka with your team, simply tell DevSpace to use a remote cluster by switching your kube-context and continue working.



Architecture & Workflow

DevSpace runs as a single binary CLI tool directly on your computer and ideally, you use it straight from the terminal within your IDE. DevSpace does not require a server-side component as it communicates directly to your Kubernetes cluster using your kube-context, just like kubectl.

Features

Stop wasting time for running the same build and deploy commands over and over again. Let DevSpace automate your workflow and build cloud-native applications directly inside Kubernetes.

Automated Image Building with devspace build

Customizable Build Process supporting Docker, kaniko or even custom scripts

supporting Docker, kaniko or even custom scripts Parallel Image Building to save time when multiple Dockerfiles have to be built

to save time when multiple Dockerfiles have to be built Automatic Image Tagging according to custom tag schema (e.g. using timestamp, commit hash or random strings)

according to custom tag schema (e.g. using timestamp, commit hash or random strings) Automatic Push to any public or private Docker registry (authorization via docker login my-registry.tld )

to any public or private Docker registry (authorization via ) Automatic Configuration of Pull Secrets within the Kubernetes cluster

within the Kubernetes cluster Smart Caching that skips images which do not need to be rebuilt

Automated Deployment with devspace deploy

Automatig Image Building for images required in the deployment process

for images required in the deployment process Customizable Deployment Process supporting kubectl, helm, kustomize and more

supporting kubectl, helm, kustomize and more Multi-Step Deployments to deploy multiple application components (e.g. 1. webserver, 2. database, 3. cache)

to deploy multiple application components (e.g. 1. webserver, 2. database, 3. cache) Efficient Microservice Deployments by defining dependencies between projects (even across git repositories)

by defining dependencies between projects (even across git repositories) Smart Caching that skips deployments which do not need to be redeployed

that skips deployments which do not need to be redeployed Easy Integration into CI/CD Tools with non-interactive mode

Efficient In-Cluster Development with devspace dev

Hot Reloading that updates your running containers without restarting them (whenever you change a line of code)

that updates your running containers without restarting them (whenever you change a line of code) Fast + Reliable File Synchronization to keep all files in sync between your local workspace and your containers

to keep all files in sync between your local workspace and your containers Port Forwarding that lets you access services and pods on localhost and allows you to attach debuggers with ease

that lets you access services and pods on localhost and allows you to attach debuggers with ease Multi-Container Log Streaming that lets you stream the logs of multiple containers at once (+ color-coded prefix)

that lets you stream the logs of multiple containers at once (+ color-coded prefix) Terminal Proxy that opens automatically and lets you run commands in your pods directly from your IDE terminal

Feature-Rich Localhost UI with devspace ui

Graphical UI for streaming logs, opening interactive terminals, starting port-forwarding and more

for streaming logs, opening interactive terminals, starting port-forwarding and more Runs 100% on localhost: uses current kube-context, no server-side installation required



Convenience Commands for Kubernetes

Quick Pod Selection eliminates the need to copy & paste pod names, namespaces etc. » Shows a "dropdown selector" for pods directly in the CLI when running one of these commands: devspace enter to open a Interactive Terminal Session devspace logs / devspace logs -f for Fast, Real-Time Logs (optionally streaming new logs) devspace sync for quickly starting a Bi-Directional, Real-Time File Synchronization on demand

eliminates the need to copy & paste pod names, namespaces etc. » Shows a "dropdown selector" for pods directly in the CLI when running one of these commands: Automatic Issue Analysis via devspace analyze reporting crashed containers, missing endpoints, scheduling errors, ...

via reporting crashed containers, missing endpoints, scheduling errors, ... Fast Deletion of Deployments using devspace purge (deletes all helm charts, manifests etc. defined in the config)

using (deletes all helm charts, manifests etc. defined in the config) Context Management via: devspace use context shows a list of contexts (select to set current kube-context) devspace use namespace shows a list of namespaces (select to set defaut namespace for current context) devspace remove context shows a list of contexts (select to remove a kube-context)

via:



Powerful Configuration

Declarative Configuration File that can be versioned and shared just like the source code of your project (e.g. via git)

that can be versioned and shared just like the source code of your project (e.g. via git) Config Variables which allow you to parameterize the config and share a unified config file with your team

which allow you to parameterize the config and share a unified config file with your team Config Overrides for overriding Dockerfiles or ENTRYPOINTs (e.g. to separate development, staging and production)

for overriding Dockerfiles or ENTRYPOINTs (e.g. to separate development, staging and production) Hooks for executing custom commands before or after each build and deployment step

for executing custom commands before or after each build and deployment step Multiple Configs for advanced deployment scenarios



Lightweight & Easy to Setup

Client-Only Binary (optional plugin for Loft for cluster sharing + multi-tenancy)

(optional plugin for Loft for cluster sharing + multi-tenancy) Standalone Executable for all platforms with no external dependencies and fully written in Golang

with no external dependencies and fully written in Golang Automatic Config Generation from existing Dockerfiles, Helm chart or Kubernetes manifests (optional)

from existing Dockerfiles, Helm chart or Kubernetes manifests (optional) Automatic Dockerfile Generation (optional)



Loft.sh Plugin for Easy Namespace & Virtual Cluster Provisioning

DevSpace provides a plugin for Loft which allows users to run command such as devspace create space or devspace create vcluster for creating namespaces and virtual Kubernetes clusters in shared dev clusters. Loft is a server-side solution for Kubernetes multi-tenancy and efficient cluster sharing which provides: On-Demand Namespace Creation & Isolation with automatic RBAC, network policies, pod security policies etc.

with automatic RBAC, network policies, pod security policies etc. Graphical UI for managing clusters, cluster users and user permissions (resource limits etc.)

for managing clusters, cluster users and user permissions (resource limits etc.) Advanced Permission System that automatically enforces user limits via resource quotas, adminission controllers etc.

that automatically enforces user limits via resource quotas, adminission controllers etc. Fully Automatic Context Configuration on the machines of all cluster users with secure access token handling

on the machines of all cluster users with secure access token handling 100% Pure Kubernetes and nothing else! Works with any Kubernetes cluster. For more infos and install intructions for Loft, see Loft Documentation

Quickstart

1. Install DevSpace

via NPM npm install -g devspace

via Yarn yarn global add devspace

via brew brew install devspace

via Mac Terminal curl -s -L "https://github.com/loft-sh/devspace/releases/latest" | sed -nE 's!.*"([^"]*devspace-darwin-amd64)".*!https://github.com\1!p' | xargs -n 1 curl -L -o devspace && chmod +x devspace; sudo install devspace /usr/local/bin; curl -s -L "https://github.com/loft-sh/devspace/releases/latest" | sed -nE 's!.*"([^"]*devspace-darwin-arm64)".*!https://github.com\1!p' | xargs -n 1 curl -L -o devspace && chmod +x devspace; sudo install devspace /usr/local/bin;

via Linux Bash curl -s -L "https://github.com/loft-sh/devspace/releases/latest" | sed -nE 's!.*"([^"]*devspace-linux-amd64)".*!https://github.com\1!p' | xargs -n 1 curl -L -o devspace && chmod +x devspace; sudo install devspace /usr/local/bin curl -s -L "https://github.com/loft-sh/devspace/releases/latest" | sed -nE 's!.*"([^"]*devspace-linux-arm64)".*!https://github.com\1!p' | xargs -n 1 curl -L -o devspace && chmod +x devspace; sudo install devspace /usr/local/bin

via Windows Powershell md -Force "$Env:APPDATA\devspace" ; [System.Net.ServicePointManager]::SecurityProtocol = [System.Net.SecurityProtocolType] 'Tls,Tls11,Tls12' ; Invoke-WebRequest -UseBasicParsing ((Invoke-WebRequest -URI "https://github.com/loft-sh/devspace/releases/latest" -UseBasicParsing).Content -replace "(?ms).*`" ([^` "]*devspace-windows-amd64.exe)`" .* "," https: $env:Path += ";" + $Env:APPDATA + "\devspace" ; [Environment]::SetEnvironmentVariable( "Path" , $env:Path, [System.EnvironmentVariableTarget]::User); If you get the error that Windows cannot find DevSpace after installing it, you will need to restart your computer, so that the changes to the PATH variable will be applied.

2. Choose a Project

Project Command Node.js git clone https://github.com/loft-sh/devspace-quickstart-nodejs && cd devspace-quickstart-nodejs Python git clone https://github.com/loft-sh/devspace-quickstart-python && cd devspace-quickstart-python Java git clone https://github.com/loft-sh/devspace-quickstart-java && cd devspace-quickstart-java Ruby git clone https://github.com/loft-sh/devspace-quickstart-ruby && cd devspace-quickstart-ruby Golang git clone https://github.com/loft-sh/devspace-quickstart-golang && cd devspace-quickstart-golang PHP git clone https://github.com/loft-sh/devspace-quickstart-php && cd devspace-quickstart-php ASP.NET git clone https://github.com/loft-sh/devspace-quickstart-asp-dotnet && cd devspace-quickstart-asp-dotnet

Want to use DevSpace with your own project? cd /path/to/my/project/root If you are using DevSpace for the first time, we recommend to get started with one of the demo projects listed above.

3. Initialize Your Project

Initializing a project will create the configuration file devspace.yaml which tells DevSpace how to deploy your project.

devspace init

4. Start Development

Tell DevSpace which namespace to use and start the development mode:

devspace use namespace my-namespace devspace dev

As soon as the terminal opens up, you can start your application:

npm start python main.py bundle exec rails server -p 3000 -b 0.0.0.0 go run main.go mvn package -T 1C -U -Dmaven.test.skip= true java -jar target/.../my.jar dotnet run php ... composer ...

You can now:

Access your application via http://localhost:PORT in your browser

in your browser Edit your source code files and DevSpace will automatically synchronize them to the containers running in Kubernetes

Use a hot reloading tool like nodemon and your application will automatically reload when you edit source code files

5. Open The Development UI

When running devspace dev , DevSpace starts a client-only UI for Kubernetes. You can see that in the output of devspace dev which should contain a log line similar to this one:

[info] DevSpace UI available at: http://localhost:8090

By default, DevSpace starts the development UI on port 8090 but if the port is already in use, it will use a different port.

You can access the development UI once you:

open the link from your devspace dev logs in the browser, e.g. http://localhost:8090

logs in the browser, e.g. http://localhost:8090 run the command devspace ui (e.g. in a separate terminal parallel to devspace dev )

Once the UI is open in your browser, it will look similar to this screenshot:

Follow this guide to learn more about the functionalities of the DevSpace UI for Kubernetes development.

6. Deploy

Initializing a project will create the configuration file devspace.yaml which tells DevSpace how to deploy your project.

devspace deploy -p production

The -p / --profile flag tells DevSpace to apply a certain profile defined in your devspace.yaml . A profile changes the base configuration by, for example, applying config patches. This allows you to have one base configuration and adapt it for different deployment targets and environment (e.g. dev as base config and a profile for production).

Having issues? Take a look at the Troubleshooting Guides and learn how to fix common issues.

7. Learn more

Follow these links to more about how to use DevSpace:

Useful Commands for Development

Configuration Examples

You can configure DevSpace with the devspace.yaml configuration file that should be placed within the root directory of your project. The general structure of a devspace.yaml looks like this:

version: {config-version} images: {image-a}: ... {image-b}: ... ... deployments: - {deployment-1} - {deployment-2} ... dev: ports: ... open: ... sync: ... terminal: ... logs: ... replacePods: ... autoReload: ... dependencies: - {dependency-1} - {dependency-2} ... vars: - name: DOMAIN_NAME question: Which hostname should we use for the ingress? profiles: - name: debug-backend patches: - op: replace path: images.default.entrypoint value: [npm, run, debug] commands: - name: debug-backend command: devspace dev -i --profile=debug-backend hooks: - command: echo args: - "before image building" when: before: images: all

See an example of a devspace.yaml config file version: v1beta10 images: backend: image: my-registry.tld/image1 deployments: - name: database kubectl: manifests: - postgresql/statefulset.yaml - postgresql/service.yaml - name: quickstart-nodejs helm: chart: name: component-chart version: 0.1 .3 repo: https://charts.devspace.sh values: containers: - image: my-registry.tld/image1 resources: limits: cpu: "400m" memory: "500Mi" service: ports: - port: 3000 dev: ports: imageSelector: ${runtime.images.backend} forward: - port: 3000 - port: 8080 remotePort: 80 open: - url: http://localhost:3000/login sync: - imageSelector: ${runtime.images.backend} localSubPath: ./src terminal: imageSelector: ${runtime.images.backend} replacePods: - imageSelector: ${runtime.images.backend} replaceImage: loftsh/javascript:latest dependencies: - source: git: https://github.com/my-api-server - source: path: ../my-auth-server

The following sections show code snippets with example sections of a devspace.yaml for certain use cases.

Configure Image Building

Build images with Docker images: auth-server: image: dockerhub-username/my-auth-server createPullSecret: true webserver: image: myregistry.tld/username/my-webserver createPullSecret: true dockerfile: ./webserver/Dockerfile context: ./webserver database: image: another-registry.tld/my-image createPullSecret: true dockerfile: ./db/Dockerfile context: ./db tags: - devspace-${devspace.git.commit}-###### Take a look at the documentation for more information about configuring builds with Docker.

Build images with kaniko (inside a Kubernetes pod) images: auth-server: image: dockerhub-username/my-auth-server build: kaniko: cache: true insecure: false webserver: image: myregistry.tld/username/my-webserver createPullSecret: true dockerfile: ./webserver/Dockerfile context: ./webserver Take a look at the documentation for more information about building images with kaniko.

Build images with custom commands and scripts images: auth-server: image: dockerhub-username/my-auth-server build: custom: command: "./scripts/builder" args: ["--some-flag", "flag-value" ] imageFlag: "image" onChange: ["./Dockerfile"] webserver: image: myregistry.tld/username/my-webserver createPullSecret: true dockerfile: ./webserver/Dockerfile context: ./webserver Take a look at the documentation for more information about using custom build scripts.

Configure Deployments

Deploy Component Helm Chart deployments: - name: quickstart-nodejs helm: componentChart: true values: containers: - image: my-registry.tld/image1 resources: limits: cpu: "400m" memory: "500Mi" Learn more about: What are components?

Configuring Components

Deploy Helm charts deployments: - name: default helm: chart: name: redis version: "6.1.4" repo: https://kubernetes-charts.storage.googleapis.com Learn more about: Configure Helm chart deployments

Deploy manifests with kubectl deployments: - name: my-nodejs-app kubectl: manifests: - manifest-folder/ - some-other-manifest.yaml Learn more about: Configure manifest deployments

Deploy manifests with kustomize deployments: - name: my-deployment kubectl: kustomize: true manifests: - my-manifests/ - more-manifests/ Take a look at the documentation for more information about deploying manifests with kustomize.

Define multiple deployments in one project deployments: - name: my-deployment kubectl: manifests: - manifest-folder/ - some-other-manifest.yaml - name: my-cache helm: chart: name: redis version: "6.1.4" repo: https://kubernetes-charts.storage.googleapis.com DevSpace processes all deployments of a project according to their order in the devspace.yaml . You can combine deployments of different types (e.g. Helm charts and manifests). Take a look at the documentation to learn more about how DevSpace deploys projects to Kubernetes.

Define dependencies between projects (e.g. to deploy microservices) dependencies: - source: git: https://github.com/my-api-server - source: git: https:/my-private-git.tld/my-auth-server - source: path: ../my-auth-server profile: production Before deploying a project, DevSpace resolves all dependencies and builds a dependency tree which will then be deployed in a buttom-up fashion, i.e. the project which you call devspace deploy in will be deployed last. Take a look at the documentation to learn more about how DevSpace deploys dependencies of projects.

Configure Development Mode

Configure code synchronization dev: sync: - localSubPath: ./src containerPath: . labelSelector: app.kubernetes.io/component: default app.kubernetes.io/name: devspace-app uploadExcludePaths: - node_modules/ downloadExcludePaths: - /app/tmp excludePaths: - Dockerfile - logs/ The above example would configure the sync, so that: local path ./src will be synchronized to the container's working directory . (specified in the Dockerfile)

will be synchronized to the container's working directory (specified in the Dockerfile) ./src/node_modules would not be uploaded to the container Take a look at the documentation to learn more about configuring file synchronization during development.

Redeploy instead of synchronizing code dev: autoReload: paths: - ./Dockerfile - ./manifests/** This configuration would tell DevSpace to redeploy your project when the Dockerfile changes or any file within ./manifests . Take a look at the documentation to learn more about configuring auto-reloading for development.

Advanced Configuration

Use config variables images: default: image: john/image-name tags: - ${devspace.git.commit}-${devspace.timestamp} - latest DevSpace allows you to use certain pre-defined variables to make the configuration more flexible and easier to share with others. Additionally, you can add your own custom variables. Take a look at the documentation to learn more about using variables for dynamic configuration.

Define config profiles and patches images: backend: image: john/devbackend backend-debugger: image: john/debugger deployments: - name: app-backend helm: componentChart: true values: containers: - image: john/devbackend - image: john/debugger profiles: - name: production patches: - op: replace path: images.backend.image value: john/prodbackend - op: remove path: deployments[0].component.containers[1] - op: add path: deployments[0].component.containers value: image: john/cache DevSpace allows you to define different profiles for different use cases (e.g. working on different services in the same project, starting certain debugging enviroment) or for different deployment targets (e.g. dev, staging production). You can tell DevSpace to switch permenantly to another profile using this command: devspace use profile [config-name] Alternatively, you can temporarily use a different profile for running a single command using the -p / --profile [NAME] flag. Take a look at the documentation to learn more about using config profiles and patches.

Define hooks hooks: - command: echo args: - "before image building" when: before: images: all The command defined in this hook would be executed before building the images defined in the config. Take a look at the documentation to learn more about using hooks.

Troubleshooting

My application is not working Problem This problem can be caused by many different things. Solution There is no single solution for this but here are some steps to troubleshoot this problem: 1. Let DevSpace analyze your deployment Run this command within your project: devspace analyze 2. Check your Dockerfile Make sure your Dockerfile works correctly. Use Google to find the best solutions for creating a Dockerfile for your application (often depends on the framework you are using). If your pods are crashing, you might have the wrong ENTRYPOINT or something is missing within your containers. A great way to debug this is to start the interactive development mode using: devspace dev -i With the interactive mode, DevSpace will override the ENTRYPOINT in our Dockerfile with [sleep, 999999] and open a terminal proxy. That means your containers will definitively start but only in sleep mode. After the terminal opens you can run the start command for your application yourself, e.g. npm start . 3. Debug your application with kubectl Run the following commands to find issues: kubectl get po kubectl describe po [POD_NAME] kubectl get svc kubectl get ep kubectl get ing

Docker: Error response from daemon: Get https://[registry]/v2/: x509: certificate has expired or is not yet valid Problem This might happen when the VM of your Docker daemon has the wrong date/time. Solution Make sure the VM of your Docker daemon has the correct date/time. For Docker Desktop, you can run the following script to fix the issue: HOST_TIME=$(date -u + "%Y.%m.%d-%H:%M:%S" ); docker run --net=host --ipc=host --uts=host --pid=host -it --security-opt=seccomp=unconfined --privileged --rm -v /:/docker-vm alpine /bin/sh -c "date -s $HOST_TIME "

Contributing

Help us make DevSpace the best tool for developing, deploying and debugging Kubernetes apps.

Reporting Issues

If you find a bug while working with the DevSpace, please open an issue on GitHub and let us know what went wrong. We will try to fix it as quickly as we can.

Feedback & Feature Requests

You are more than welcome to open issues in this project to:

Contributing Code

This project is mainly written in Golang. If you want to contribute code:

Ensure you are running golang version 1.11.4 or greater for go module support Set the following environment variables: GO111MODULE = on GOFLAGS =-mod=vendor Check-out the project: git clone https://github.com/loft-sh/devspace && cd devspace Make changes to the code Build the project, e.g. via go build -o devspace[.exe] Evaluate and test your changes ./devspace [SOME_COMMAND]

See Contributing Guideslines for more information.

FAQ

What is DevSpace? DevSpace is an open-source command-line tool that provides everything you need to develop, deploy and debug applications with Docker and Kubernetes. It lets you streamline deployment workflows and share them with your colleagues through a declarative configuration file devspace.yaml .

Is DevSpace free? YES. DevSpace is open-source and you can use it for free for any private projects and even for commercial projects.

Do I need a Kubernetes cluster to use DevSpace? Yes. You can either use a local cluster such as Docker Desktop Kubernetes, minikube, or Kind, but you can also use a remote cluster such as GKE, EKS, AKS, RKE (Rancher), or DOKS.

Can I use DevSpace with my existing Kubernetes clusters? Yes. DevSpace is using your regular kube-context. As long as you can run kubectl commands with a cluster, you can use this cluster with DevSpace as well.

What is a Helm chart? Helm is the package manager for Kubernetes. Packages in Helm are called Helm charts.

You can use the DevSpace for any private or commercial projects because it is licensed under the Apache 2.0 open source license.