openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

devreplay

by devreplay
1.11.1 (see all)

A linter that replays your developing style

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

576

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Devreplay

CI Lint

Devreplay is static analysis tool based on your own programming rule.

How to use

  1. Install on local
$ npm install -g devreplay
# or
$ yarn global add devreplay
  1. Put your own programming rule(.devreplay.json) on the project like bellow
{
  "before": [
    "(?<tmp>.+)\\s*=\\s*(?<a>.+)",
    "\\k<a>\\s*=\\s*(?<b>.+)",
    "\\k<b>\\s*=\\s*\\k<tmp>"
  ],
  "after": [
    "$2, $3 = $3, $2"
  ],
  "isRegex": true
}
  1. Run the devreplay
devreplay yourfile.py

or get fixed code

devreplay --fix yourfile.py > yourfile.py

The target source code file will be

- tmp = a
- a = b
- b = a
+ a, b = b, a
  • Step up: Make the rule message and severity. Also after can be more abstract
{
  "before": [
    "(?<tmp>.+)\\s*=\\s*(?<a>.+)",
    "\\k<a>\\s*=\\s*(?<b>.+)",
    "\\k<b>\\s*=\\s*\\k<tmp>"
  ],
  "after": [
    "$2, $3 = $3, $2"
  ],
  "isRegex": true,
  "author": "Yuki Ueda",
  "message": "Value exchanging can be one line",
  "severity": "Information"
}

  • severity means how this rule is important

    • E: Error
    • W: Warning
    • I: Information
    • H: Hint

  • Run devreplay again

$ devreplay yourfile.py
./yourfile.py
  15:1  warning  Value exchanging can be one line  0

Make rules by using Regular Expression

{
  "before": [
    "([a-z]+)-([a-z]+)"
  ],
  "after": [
      "$1 $2"
  ],
  "isRegex": true
}

That will fix

- print("hello-world")
+ print("hello world")

Support Languages and Frameworks

Also, you can use default rules by extends some rules such as

[
  "TypeScript",
  "Python",
]
LanguagesFrameworks
CAndroid
CPPAngular
Cobolchainer2pytouch
DartRails
JavaReact
JavaScriptTensorFlow
PHPVS Code
PythonVue
Ruby
TypeScript

API Usage

You can use devreplay as a TypeScript API.

import {DevReplayRule, BaseRule2DevReplayRule, fixWithRules} from 'devreplay';

const rules: DevReplayRule[] = [{
    before: [
      '([a-z]+)-([a-z]+)'
    ],
    after: [
        '$1 $2'
    ],
    isRegex: true
},
{
  before: [
    'for \\(let (?<i>.+) = 0;\\k<i> < (?<arr>.+).length;\\k<i>\\+\\+\\) (.*)\\(\\k<arr>\\[\\k<i>\\]\\)'
  ],
  after: [
    'for (let $1 = 0;$1 < $2.length;i++) {',
    '    $3($2[$1])',
    '}'
  ],
  isRegex: true,
  message: 'One line for should use paren'
}].map(rule => BaseRule2DevReplayRule(rule, 0));

const fixed = fixWithRules('print("hello-world")', rules)
/*
'print("hello world")'
*/
console.log(fixed)

const fixed2 = fixWithRules('for (let i = 0;i < arr.length;i++) foo(arr[i])', rules)
/*
for (let i = 0;i < arr.length;i++) {
  foo(arr[i])
}
*/
console.log(fixed2)

GitHub Actions

Please copy following .github/workflows/devreplay.yml file to your repository.

name: Devreplay
on: [push, pull_request]
jobs:
  devreplay:
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    steps:
      - uses: actions/checkout@v2
      - uses: actions/setup-node@v2
        with:
          node-version: "14.x"
      - run: npm install -g devreplay
      - name: Run devreplay
        run: devreplay ./ .devreplay.json

TODO

  • Support rule ignoring comments
  • Support .devreplayignore file
  • Make rule generating GUI

License

MIT © 2019 Yuki Ueda ikuyadeu0513@gmail.com (ikuyadeu.github.io)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial