Devreplay

Devreplay is static analysis tool based on your own programming rule.

How to use

Install on local

$ npm install -g devreplay $ yarn global add devreplay

Put your own programming rule( .devreplay.json ) on the project like bellow

{ "before" : [ "(?<tmp>.+)\\s*=\\s*(?<a>.+)" , "\\k<a>\\s*=\\s*(?<b>.+)" , "\\k<b>\\s*=\\s*\\k<tmp>" ], "after" : [ "$2, $3 = $3, $2" ], "isRegex" : true }

Run the devreplay

devreplay yourfile.py

or get fixed code

devreplay --fix yourfile.py > yourfile.py

The target source code file will be

- tmp = a - a = b - b = a + a, b = b, a

Step up: Make the rule message and severity. Also after can be more abstract

{ "before" : [ "(?<tmp>.+)\\s*=\\s*(?<a>.+)" , "\\k<a>\\s*=\\s*(?<b>.+)" , "\\k<b>\\s*=\\s*\\k<tmp>" ], "after" : [ "$2, $3 = $3, $2" ], "isRegex" : true , "author" : "Yuki Ueda" , "message" : "Value exchanging can be one line" , "severity" : "Information" }

severity means how this rule is important E : E rror W : W arning I : I nformation H : H int

Run devreplay again

$ devreplay yourfile.py ./yourfile.py 15:1 warning Value exchanging can be one line 0

Make rules by using Regular Expression

{ "before" : [ "([a-z]+)-([a-z]+)" ], "after" : [ "$1 $2" ], "isRegex" : true }

That will fix

- print("hello-world") + print("hello world")

Support Languages and Frameworks

Also, you can use default rules by extends some rules such as

[ "TypeScript" , "Python" , ]

Languages Frameworks C Android CPP Angular Cobol chainer2pytouch Dart Rails Java React JavaScript TensorFlow PHP VS Code Python Vue Ruby TypeScript

API Usage

You can use devreplay as a TypeScript API.

import {DevReplayRule, BaseRule2DevReplayRule, fixWithRules} from 'devreplay' ; const rules: DevReplayRule[] = [{ before: [ '([a-z]+)-([a-z]+)' ], after: [ '$1 $2' ], isRegex: true }, { before: [ 'for \\(let (?<i>.+) = 0;\\k<i> < (?<arr>.+).length;\\k<i>\\+\\+\\) (.*)\\(\\k<arr>\\[\\k<i>\\]\\)' ], after: [ 'for (let $1 = 0;$1 < $2.length;i++) {' , ' $3($2[$1])' , '}' ], isRegex: true , message: 'One line for should use paren' }].map( rule => BaseRule2DevReplayRule(rule, 0 )); const fixed = fixWithRules( 'print("hello-world")' , rules) console .log(fixed) const fixed2 = fixWithRules( 'for (let i = 0;i < arr.length;i++) foo(arr[i])' , rules) console .log(fixed2)

GitHub Actions

Please copy following .github/workflows/devreplay.yml file to your repository.

name: Devreplay on: [push, pull_request] jobs: devreplay: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: actions/setup-node@v2 with: node-version: "14.x" - run: npm install -g devreplay - name: Run devreplay run: devreplay ./ .devreplay.json

TODO

Support rule ignoring comments

Support .devreplayignore file

file Make rule generating GUI

License

MIT © 2019 Yuki Ueda ikuyadeu0513@gmail.com (ikuyadeu.github.io)