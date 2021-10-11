Devreplay is static analysis tool based on your own programming rule.
$ npm install -g devreplay
# or
$ yarn global add devreplay
.devreplay.json) on the project like bellow
{
"before": [
"(?<tmp>.+)\\s*=\\s*(?<a>.+)",
"\\k<a>\\s*=\\s*(?<b>.+)",
"\\k<b>\\s*=\\s*\\k<tmp>"
],
"after": [
"$2, $3 = $3, $2"
],
"isRegex": true
}
devreplay yourfile.py
or get fixed code
devreplay --fix yourfile.py > yourfile.py
The target source code file will be
- tmp = a
- a = b
- b = a
+ a, b = b, a
after can be more abstract
{
"before": [
"(?<tmp>.+)\\s*=\\s*(?<a>.+)",
"\\k<a>\\s*=\\s*(?<b>.+)",
"\\k<b>\\s*=\\s*\\k<tmp>"
],
"after": [
"$2, $3 = $3, $2"
],
"isRegex": true,
"author": "Yuki Ueda",
"message": "Value exchanging can be one line",
"severity": "Information"
}
severity means how this rule is important
E: Error
W: Warning
I: Information
H: Hint
Run devreplay again
$ devreplay yourfile.py
./yourfile.py
15:1 warning Value exchanging can be one line 0
{
"before": [
"([a-z]+)-([a-z]+)"
],
"after": [
"$1 $2"
],
"isRegex": true
}
That will fix
- print("hello-world")
+ print("hello world")
Also, you can use default rules by extends some rules such as
[
"TypeScript",
"Python",
]
|Languages
|Frameworks
|C
|Android
|CPP
|Angular
|Cobol
|chainer2pytouch
|Dart
|Rails
|Java
|React
|JavaScript
|TensorFlow
|PHP
|VS Code
|Python
|Vue
|Ruby
|TypeScript
You can use
devreplay as a TypeScript API.
import {DevReplayRule, BaseRule2DevReplayRule, fixWithRules} from 'devreplay';
const rules: DevReplayRule[] = [{
before: [
'([a-z]+)-([a-z]+)'
],
after: [
'$1 $2'
],
isRegex: true
},
{
before: [
'for \\(let (?<i>.+) = 0;\\k<i> < (?<arr>.+).length;\\k<i>\\+\\+\\) (.*)\\(\\k<arr>\\[\\k<i>\\]\\)'
],
after: [
'for (let $1 = 0;$1 < $2.length;i++) {',
' $3($2[$1])',
'}'
],
isRegex: true,
message: 'One line for should use paren'
}].map(rule => BaseRule2DevReplayRule(rule, 0));
const fixed = fixWithRules('print("hello-world")', rules)
/*
'print("hello world")'
*/
console.log(fixed)
const fixed2 = fixWithRules('for (let i = 0;i < arr.length;i++) foo(arr[i])', rules)
/*
for (let i = 0;i < arr.length;i++) {
foo(arr[i])
}
*/
console.log(fixed2)
Please copy following
.github/workflows/devreplay.yml file to your repository.
name: Devreplay
on: [push, pull_request]
jobs:
devreplay:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- uses: actions/setup-node@v2
with:
node-version: "14.x"
- run: npm install -g devreplay
- name: Run devreplay
run: devreplay ./ .devreplay.json
.devreplayignore file
MIT © 2019 Yuki Ueda ikuyadeu0513@gmail.com (ikuyadeu.github.io)