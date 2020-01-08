ship more modern, more compact and more fast code to 85+% of your customers
do not worry about transpiling node_modules - use as modern code as you can everywhere
don't be bound to the bundler
well, it's just faster than a
multi-compiler mode and 100% customizable.
🚀 fast - uses swc to be a blazing 🔥 fast!
📱 multi threaded - uses jest-worker to consume all your CPU cores
🗜 compact - uses terser without mangling to re-compress the result
🦎 optimized - uses rollup to handle polyfills
🦖 supports
core-js 2 and 3
type=module
nomodule
modern target and call it a "baseline".
{
"presets": [
"@babel/preset-modules"
]
}
{
"presets": [
["@babel/preset-env", {
"targets": {
"esmodules": true
},
"useBuiltIns": "usage"
}]
]
}
useBuiltInsare optional, and plays well with
includesPolyfillsoption in
.devolutionrc
sucrase is much faster than babel(and swc), however is able to produce only "modern" code.
However, this is what we need.
If your code is not using babel plugins, and non-yet-supported by the browsers code - feel free to use it.
the first run would create
.devolutionrc.js, which could be used to tune some details
yarn devolution from to // like yarn devolution dist dist
It will convert all files in
distinto
esmand
es5targets in the same
dist
By default it will handle only files in the directory, not including subdirs. You might return array of files via
.devolutionrcto handle all your files
public-path, somewhere close to the script start
__webpack_public_path__ = devolutionBundle + '/'; // devolutionBundle is a predefined variable
Parcelwill configure public path automatically.
Then
devolution will symlink resources to "sub-bundles"
Please dont use code like this
<script type="module" src="esm/index.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="ie11/index.js" nomodule></script>
It does not work well for the really "old" browsers - IE11 will download both bundles, but execute only the right one. This syntax would made things even worse for the legacy browsers.
Use feature detection to pick the right bundle:
var script = document.createElement('script');
var prefix = (!('noModule' in script)) ? "/ie11" : "/esm";
script.src = prefix + "/index.js"; // or main? you better know
document.head.appendChild(script);
This "prefix" is all you need.
However, it's much better to use Server Side logic to pick the right bundle - you might control which bundle should be shipped in which case.
But default - use the same
browsers as they are listed in
.devolutionrc.js
targets for
esm,
however - you might "raise the bar", shipping modern code only to
Chrome 80+,
or introduce more than two bundles - the "language" in the top ones could be the same, but polyfills set would be different.
import UA from 'browserslist-useragent'
export const isModernBrowser = (userAgent) => {
return UA.matchesUA(userAgent, {
_allowHigherVersions: true,
browsers: [
"Chrome >= 61",
"Safari >= 10.1",
"iOS >= 11.3",
"Firefox >= 60",
"Edge >= 16"
]
})
}
function renderApp(req, res) {
const userAgent = req.headers['user-agent'];
const bundleMode = isModernBrowser(userAgent) ? 'esm' : 'es5';
// send the right scripts
}
See Optimising JS Delivery for details
A few minutes to setup, a few seconds to build
See
.devolutionrc.js, it contains all information you might look for
In the most articles, you might find online, ES5 and ES6 bundles are generated independently,
and ES5 uses
.js extension, while ES6 uses
.mjs.
That requires two real bundling steps as long as "hashes" of files and "chunk names", bundles inside
runtime-chunk would be different.
That's why we generate two folders - to be able just to use prefix, to enable switching between bundles just using
__webpack_public_path__ or parcel script location autodetection.
esm version,
not the "original" one.
That's is the oldest living browser, and can be used as a base line.
SWC is much faster than babel, however not as stable and might produce broken code.
Controlled by
useSWC, disabled by default
There are two options, which control minification -
useTerser and
useTerserForBaseline.
You have to enable
useTerser if you enable
useSWC as long as it produces non minified code.
You may file devolution manually
import {devolute} from 'devolution';
devolute(sourceDist, destDist, options)
// for example
devolute(
'dist', // the default webpack output
'dist', // the same directory could be used as well
require('.devolutionrc')
)
MIT