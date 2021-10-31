✨ Devmoji

Using Conventional Commits ⭐ as a standard for your commit messages, makes Semantic Versioning 🔖 as easy as can be, with tools like Conventional Changelog 📄, Standard Version 🔖 and Semantic Release 📦🚀

Devmoji is a command line tool that adds color 🌈 to conventional commits, using emojis inspired by Gitmoji 😜

Some of the things Devmoji can do:

emojify: convert input between diferent emoji formats unicode , shortcode and devmoji . devmoji are easy to remember aliases like: :test: , :refactor: , :docs: , :security instead of hard to remember emoji codes

convert input between diferent emoji formats , and . are easy to remember aliases like: , , , instead of hard to remember emoji codes git commit: install a prepare-commit-msg commit hook to ✨ automagically emojify and lints your commit message

install a to ✨ automagically emojify and lints your commit message git log: emojify and colorify the output of git log even for projects not using emojis

What does it look like?

see the commit messages of the Devmoji github repository

generated Devmoji CHANGELOG.md

📦 Installation

Install with npm or yarn

globally

npm install -g devmoji yarn global add devmoji

locally inside your project. use with npx devmoji

npm install --dev devmoji yarn add --dev devmoji

See --edit for information on how to setup a git commit hook.

💥 Usage

devmoji --help

devmoji -- help Usage: devmoji [options] Options: -c|--config <file> location of the devmoji.config.js file -l|--list list all known devmojis -t|--text <text> text to format. reads from stdin when omitted --lint lint the conventional commit. disabled for --log -f|--format <format> format should be one of: unicode, shortcode, devmoji (default: "unicode") --commit automatically add a devmoji to the conventional commit header (default: true) --no-commit do not process conventional commit headers -e|--edit read last commit message from .git/COMMIT_EDITMSG in the git root --log format conventional commits in text similar to git log --color use colors for formatting. Colors are enabled by default, unless output is piped to another command (default: true) --no-color don't use colors --version output the version number -h, --help output usage information

devmoji emojify

Emojify text using --text or piping it to stdin . Input can be a combination using any valid format. Output formats:

Format Description shortcode outputs Github Markdown short codes like :sparkles: :rocket: unicode outputs the emoji unicode symbols like ✨ 🚀 devmoji outputs the devmoji shortcodes like :feat: :chore-release: strip removes all emoji from the input

The default format is unicode , since this can be used pretty much everywhere and has the shortest text length (relevant for commit messages)

echo "This is a :test: of the first :release: :boom: ✨" | devmoji --format shortcode This is a :rotating_light: of the first :rocket: :boom: :sparkles: echo "This is a :test: of the first :release: :boom: :sparkles:" | devmoji --format unicode This is a 🚨 of the first 🚀 💥 ✨ echo "🚀 :boom: :sparkles:" | devmoji --format devmoji :chore-release: :breaking: :feat: echo "test 🚀 :boom: :sparkles: :security:" | devmoji --format strip test

devmoji --commit

Automagically ✨ emojifies a conventional commit message of the format type(scope): something useful , using the following pseudo code:

if (exists( ":type-scope:" )) return emoji( ":type-scope:" ) if (exists( ":type:" ) && exists( ":scope:" )) return emoji( ":type:" ) + emoji( ":scope:" ) if (exists( ":type:" )) return emoji( ":type:" )

example ouput:

echo "feat: added a new feature :smile:" | devmoji --commit feat: ✨ added a new feature 😄 echo "chore(release): 1.1.1" | devmoji --commit chore(release): 🚀 1.1.1 echo "fix(security): upgraded lodash" | devmoji --commit fix(security): 🐛 🔒 upgraded lodash

devmoji --lint

Lints your commit message to see if they are valid conventional commits

devmoji --edit

Formats and saves your current commit message .git/COMMIT_EDITMSG . This is only really useful as a prepare-commit-msg or commit-msg hook.

When to use what hook?

prepare-commit-msg : use this if you do not use Devmnojis --lint option and want to use it with something like commitlint instead.

: use this if you do not use option and want to use it with something like commitlint instead. commit-msg : use this hook if you also want to use Devmoji for linting

Configuration using Husky

make sure husky hooks are installed npx husky install add a hook for devmoji npx husky add .husky/prepare-commit-msg "npx devmoji -e --lint"

Configuration using Yorkie

{ "gitHooks" : { "prepare-commit-msg" : "devmoji -e --lint" } }

If you installed Devmoji locally in your project as a dev dependency, then use something like npx --no-install devmoji -e instead of the commands above.

Alternatively, if you don't want to use Husky or Yorkie, you can manually create the git hooks.

devmoji --log

Works similar to --commit , but formats type(scope): something useful anywhere in the input instead of the beginning of the first line.

This is useful to format the output of git log . Any git log option works, but my favorite alias is:

git log --graph --pretty=format: '%Cred%h%Creset -%C(yellow)%d%Creset %s %Cgreen(%cr) %C(bold blue)<%an>%Creset' --abbrev-commit --decorate --date=short

I'll use my alias git l , instead of the above, for clarity. The devmoji --format strip is only for demonstration purposes, since all devmoji commits already have emoji

using devmoji --log >

devmoji --list

To get a list of all available Devmoji, run with --list . (see also Default Devmoji)

⚙️ Configuration

devmoji uses the config file as specified with the --config option, or looks for devmoji.config.js in the following paths:

current directory

parent directory that contains a package.json file

file parent directory that is a git repository

repository home directory

Example Config File

module .exports = { types : [ "lint" ], devmoji : [ { code : "feat" , emoji : "boom" }, { code : "fail" , emoji : "poop" , description : "something bad happened" , }, { code : "css" , gitmoji : "art" , }, { code : "config" , gitmoji : "wrench" , emoji : "gear" , }, ], }

Default Devmoji Reference