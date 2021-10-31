Using Conventional Commits ⭐ as a standard for your commit messages, makes Semantic Versioning 🔖 as easy as can be, with tools like Conventional Changelog 📄, Standard Version 🔖 and Semantic Release 📦🚀
Devmoji is a command line tool that adds color 🌈 to conventional commits, using emojis inspired by Gitmoji 😜
Some of the things Devmoji can do:
unicode,
shortcode and
devmoji. devmoji are easy to remember
aliases like:
:test:,
:refactor:,
:docs:,
:security instead of hard to
remember emoji codes
prepare-commit-msg commit
hook to ✨ automagically emojify and lints your commit message
git log
even for projects not using emojis
What does it look like?
Install with
npm or
yarn
globally
npm install -g devmoji
yarn global add devmoji
locally inside your project. use with
npx devmoji
npm install --dev devmoji
yarn add --dev devmoji
See
--edit for information on how to setup a git commit
hook.
devmoji --help
$ devmoji --help
Usage: devmoji [options]
Options:
-c|--config <file> location of the devmoji.config.js file
-l|--list list all known devmojis
-t|--text <text> text to format. reads from stdin when omitted
--lint lint the conventional commit. disabled for --log
-f|--format <format> format should be one of: unicode, shortcode, devmoji (default: "unicode")
--commit automatically add a devmoji to the conventional commit header (default: true)
--no-commit do not process conventional commit headers
-e|--edit read last commit message from .git/COMMIT_EDITMSG in the git root
--log format conventional commits in text similar to git log
--color use colors for formatting. Colors are enabled by default, unless output is piped to another command (default: true)
--no-color don't use colors
--version output the version number
-h, --help output usage information
devmoji emojify
Emojify text using
--text or piping it to
stdin. Input can be a combination
using any valid format. Output formats:
|Format
|Description
shortcode
|outputs Github Markdown short codes like
:sparkles:
:rocket:
unicode
|outputs the emoji unicode symbols like ✨ 🚀
devmoji
|outputs the devmoji shortcodes like
:feat:
:chore-release:
strip
|removes all emoji from the input
The default format is
unicode, since this can be used pretty much everywhere and has the shortest text length (relevant for commit messages)
$ echo "This is a :test: of the first :release: :boom: ✨" | devmoji --format shortcode
This is a :rotating_light: of the first :rocket: :boom: :sparkles:
$ echo "This is a :test: of the first :release: :boom: :sparkles:" | devmoji --format unicode
This is a 🚨 of the first 🚀 💥 ✨
$ echo "🚀 :boom: :sparkles:" | devmoji --format devmoji
:chore-release: :breaking: :feat:
$ echo "test 🚀 :boom: :sparkles: :security:" | devmoji --format strip
test
devmoji --commit
Automagically ✨ emojifies a conventional commit message of the format
type(scope): something useful, using the following pseudo code:
if (exists(":type-scope:")) return emoji(":type-scope:")
if (exists(":type:") && exists(":scope:"))
return emoji(":type:") + emoji(":scope:")
if (exists(":type:")) return emoji(":type:")
example ouput:
$ echo "feat: added a new feature :smile:" | devmoji --commit
feat: ✨ added a new feature 😄
$ echo "chore(release): 1.1.1" | devmoji --commit
chore(release): 🚀 1.1.1
$ echo "fix(security): upgraded lodash" | devmoji --commit
fix(security): 🐛 🔒 upgraded lodash
devmoji --lint
Lints your commit message to see if they are valid conventional commits
devmoji --edit
Formats and saves your current commit message
.git/COMMIT_EDITMSG. This is
only really useful as a
prepare-commit-msg or
commit-msg hook.
When to use what hook?
prepare-commit-msg: use this if you do not use Devmnojis
--lint option and want to use it with something like commitlint instead.
commit-msg: use this hook if you also want to use Devmoji for linting
Configuration using Husky
# make sure husky hooks are installed
$ npx husky install
# add a hook for devmoji
$ npx husky add .husky/prepare-commit-msg "npx devmoji -e --lint"
Configuration using Yorkie
// package.json
{
"gitHooks": {
"prepare-commit-msg": "devmoji -e --lint"
}
}
If you installed Devmoji locally in your project as a dev dependency, then use something like
npx --no-install devmoji -einstead of the commands above.
Alternatively, if you don't want to use Husky or Yorkie, you can manually create the git hooks.
devmoji --log
Works similar to
--commit, but formats
type(scope): something useful
anywhere in the input instead of the beginning of the first line.
This is useful to format the output of
git log. Any
git log option works,
but my favorite alias is:
$ git log --graph --pretty=format:'%Cred%h%Creset -%C(yellow)%d%Creset %s %Cgreen(%cr) %C(bold blue)<%an>%Creset' --abbrev-commit --decorate --date=short
I'll use my alias
git l, instead of the above, for clarity. The
devmoji --format stripis only for demonstration purposes, since all devmoji commits already have emoji
using
devmoji --log>
devmoji --list
To get a list of all available Devmoji, run with
--list. (see also
Default Devmoji)
devmoji uses the config file as specified with the
--config option, or looks
for
devmoji.config.js in the following paths:
package.json file
git repository
module.exports = {
// extra types used in commit messages
types: ["lint"],
// custom devmoji
devmoji: [
// use :boom: instead of :sparkles: for the type 'feat'
{ code: "feat", emoji: "boom" },
// add a custom devmoji
{
code: "fail",
emoji: "poop",
description: "something bad happened",
},
// add a new devmoji based on an existing gitmoji. description will be taken from the gitmoji
{
code: "css",
gitmoji: "art",
},
// the emoji from the gitmoji can be overriden as well
{
code: "config",
gitmoji: "wrench",
emoji: "gear",
},
],
}
|Emoji
|Devmoji Code
|Description
|✨
:feat:
|feat: a new feature
|🐛
:fix:
|fix: a bug fix
|📚
:docs:
|docs: documentation only changes
|🎨
:style:
|style: changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc)
|♻️
:refactor:
|refactor: a code change that neither fixes a bug nor adds a feature
|⚡
:perf:
|perf: a code change that improves performance
|🚨
:test:
|test: adding missing or correcting existing tests
|🔧
:chore:
|chore: changes to the build process or auxiliary tools and libraries such as documentation generation
|🚀
:chore-release:
|chore(release): code deployment or publishing to external repositories
|🔗
:chore-deps:
|chore(deps): add or delete dependencies
|📦
:build:
|build: changes related to build processes
|👷♂️
:ci:
|ci: updates to the continuous integration system
|🚀
:release:
|code deployment or publishing to external repositories
|🔒
:security:
|Fixing security issues.
|🌐
:i18n:
|Internationalization and localization.
|💥
:breaking:
|Introducing breaking changes.
|⚙️
:config:
|Changing configuration files.
|➕
:add:
|add something
|➖
:remove:
|remove something