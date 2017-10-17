Devicons is a full stack iconic font ready to be shipped with your next project. Created, handcrafted and coded by Theodore Vorillas Devicons contains 85 vectorized sharp glyphs . Devicons iconic font is free to use and licensed under MIT.
Thanks to the wonderful guys of jsdelivr you can now add Devicons into your project by adding the following code into the
<HEAD> section of your project's HTML:
<link href='//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/devicons@1.8.0/css/devicons.min.css' rel='stylesheet'>
devicons.css to your project
fonts folder to your project
devicons.css properly reference the
fonts path within your project.
devicons.css file from every webpage you need to use it.
bower install devicons
npm install devicons
In the repository you can find the IcoMoon manifest file [
selection.json ]. Load it into IcoMoon, make a proper selection of your desired icons and use them as you like. IcoMoon also can load
devicons.svg file.
IcoMoon is your dear friend. Load your SVG file into IcoMoon, make any changes and ship produced the
selection.json file. I don't recommend using the
selections.json file from the master branch as I want to keep encoded HTML characters serialized. New icons will be added in ascending order. You may also contribute just by shipping a vector based icon. (EPS,AI,SVG).
You may also take a look at Devicons Cheatsheet
Do you have any additional request? Drop me a line or support an issue.
Note: All brand icons are trademarks of their respective owners. The use of these trademarks does not indicate endorsement of the trademark holder by the author, nor vice versa.
Another favorite icons provider! I use this for my open source project called fork-corner! I love how simple to use it and very optimized thanks to its powerful CDNs.