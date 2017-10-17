an iconic font made for developers, code jedis, ninjas, HTTPsters, evangelists and nerds.

Devicons is a full stack iconic font ready to be shipped with your next project. Created, handcrafted and coded by Theodore Vorillas Devicons contains 85 vectorized sharp glyphs . Devicons iconic font is free to use and licensed under MIT.

Devicons icon set 1.8.0

Use Devicons with a single line of code.

Thanks to the wonderful guys of jsdelivr you can now add Devicons into your project by adding the following code into the <HEAD> section of your project's HTML:

<link href='//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/devicons@1.8.0/css/devicons.min.css' rel='stylesheet'>

Getting Started

Download and extract the repository Copy the devicons.css to your project Copy the fonts folder to your project Ensure the font urls within devicons.css properly reference the fonts path within your project. Include a reference to the devicons.css file from every webpage you need to use it.

Install using Bower

bower install devicons

Install using NPM

npm install devicons

Create a custom set

In the repository you can find the IcoMoon manifest file [ selection.json ]. Load it into IcoMoon, make a proper selection of your desired icons and use them as you like. IcoMoon also can load devicons.svg file.

Contribute to the project.

IcoMoon is your dear friend. Load your SVG file into IcoMoon, make any changes and ship produced the selection.json file. I don't recommend using the selections.json file from the master branch as I want to keep encoded HTML characters serialized. New icons will be added in ascending order. You may also contribute just by shipping a vector based icon. (EPS,AI,SVG).

You may also take a look at Devicons Cheatsheet

Do you have any additional request? Drop me a line or support an issue.

Changelog

1.8.0 Added 21 new icons - 191 glyphs

1.7.0 Added 6 new icons - 170 glyphs

1.6.0 Added 19 new icons - 164 glyphs

1.5.0 Added 22 new icons - 145 glyphs

1.4.0 Added 12 new icons - 123 glyphs

v1.3.1 Minor fixes for bower package manager

v1.3.0 Added 10 new icons - 111 glyphs

v1.2.0 Added 3 new icons - 101 glyphs

v1.1.0 Added 12 new icons - 97 glyphs

v1.0.0 Initial launch of Devicons iconic fonts - 85 glyphs Detailed changelog & contributors

Do you like (♥) Devicons?

Author

Note: All brand icons are trademarks of their respective owners. The use of these trademarks does not indicate endorsement of the trademark holder by the author, nor vice versa.