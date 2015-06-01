eeeee eeeee eeeee eeee e eeeee 8 8 8 88 8 8 8 8 8 " 8e 8 8 8 8e 8 8eee 8e 8eeee 88 8 8 8 88 8 88 e 88 88 88 8 8eee8 88ee8 88ee 88 8ee88 8ee88 eeeee eeee e e e eeee eeee eeeee eeeee eeeee eeee e ee 8 8 8 8 8 8 8e 8 8 " 8 8 8 8e 8 8 8e 8 8eee e e 8e 8 8eee 8eeee 8e 8eee8 8 8eee 88 8 88 8 8 88 8e 88 88 88 88 8 8e 88 8e 88ee8 88ee 8 88 eeee 88ee 8ee88 88 88 8 eeee 88 8

Introduction

This module helps you to represent a device and its protocol.

Release notes

___________________________________________________ | | | | | | tasks | | |________________ deviceguider |__________| | | | | | | deviceloader | | commands | |________________|__________________|_______________| | | ___________________| | | connection | | | device |______________| framehandler(s) | | |___________________| | | |___________________________________________________|

Each of the following software components can be used separately if you want...

require('devicestack').Device

require('devicestack').SerialDevice

require('devicestack').FtdiDevice

require('devicestack').FtdiSerialDevice

require('devicestack').Connection

require('devicestack').FrameHandler

require('devicestack').DeviceLoader

require('devicestack').SerialDeviceLoader

require('devicestack').EventedSerialDeviceLoader

require('devicestack').FtdiDeviceLoader

require('devicestack').EventedFtdiDeviceLoader

require('devicestack').DeviceGuider

require('devicestack').SerialDeviceGuider

require('devicestack').Command

require('devicestack').Task

Prototype hierarchy

Device -> SerialDevice -> FtdiSerialDevice Device -> FtdiDevice -> FtdiSerialDevice DeviceLoader -> SerialDeviceLoader -> EventedSerialDeviceLoader DeviceLoader -> FtdiDeviceLoader -> EventedFtdiDeviceLoader DeviceGuider -> SerialDeviceGuider

device

Device represents your physical device.

open

Implement the open mechanism to your device. Call with optional callback. On opened emit 'open' and call the callback.

If extending from require('devicestack').SerialDevice this mechanism is already defined!

this mechanism is already defined! If extending from require('devicestack').FtdiDevice this mechanism is already defined!

this mechanism is already defined! If extending from require('devicestack').FtdiSerialDevice this mechanism is already defined!

close

Implement the close mechanism to your device. Call with optional callback. On closed emit 'close' and call the callback.

If extending from require('devicestack').SerialDevice this mechanism is already defined!

this mechanism is already defined! If extending from require('devicestack').FtdiDevice this mechanism is already defined!

this mechanism is already defined! If extending from require('devicestack').FtdiSerialDevice this mechanism is already defined!

send

Implement the send mechanism to your device by subscribing the 'send' event. Call send or emit 'send' on the device with a byte array.

If extending from require('devicestack').Device the send function is already defined!

receive

Implement the receive mechanism from your device by emitting the 'receive' event. When you receive data from your device emit 'receive' with a byte array.

If extending from require('devicestack').SerialDevice this mechanism is already defined!

this mechanism is already defined! If extending from require('devicestack').FtdiDevice this mechanism is already defined!

this mechanism is already defined! If extending from require('devicestack').FtdiSerialDevice this mechanism is already defined!

connect

Implement the connect mechanism to your device. Call with optional callback. On connecting emit 'opening', create a new connection instance and call open by passing the callback.

If extending from require('devicestack').Device this mechanism is already defined!

disconnect

Implement the disconnect mechanism to your device. Call with optional callback. On disconnecting emit 'closing' and call close by passing the callback.

If extending from require('devicestack').Device this mechanism is already defined!

set

Sets attributes for the device.

If extending from require('devicestack').Device this mechanism is already defined!

example:

device .set ( 'firmwareVersion' , '0.0.1' ); device .set ({ firmwareVersion : '0.0.1' , bootloaderVersion : '0.0.1' });

get

Gets an attribute of the device.

If extending from require('devicestack').Device this mechanism is already defined!

example:

device. get ( 'firmwareVersion' ); // returns '0.0.1'

has

Returns true if the attribute contains a value that is not null or undefined.

If extending from require('devicestack').Device this mechanism is already defined!

example:

device.has( 'firmwareVersion' ); // returns true or false

connection

Connection will be created from connect of device.

reacts on open of device, calls onConnecting function if exists and emits 'connecting' and 'connect' and emits 'connecting' on device

function if exists and emits 'connecting' and 'connect' and emits 'connecting' on device reacts on closing of device and calls close on device

reacts on close of device and cleans up

In extended constuctor create the framehandler(s) and subscribe to receive on the last framehandler.

close

Implement the close mechanism. Call with optional callback. On closing emit 'disconnecting', call onDisconnecting function if exists, on disconnected emit 'disconnect' and call close on device by passing the callback. Emits 'disconnecting' on device.

If extending from require('devicestack').Connection this mechanism is already defined!

onConnecting

Define onConnecting function if you need to send some commands before definitely connected?

onDisconnecting

Define onDisconnecting function if you need to send some commands before definitely disconnected?

set

Sets attributes for the connection.

If extending from require('devicestack').Connection this mechanism is already defined!

example:

connection .set ( 'firmwareVersion' , '0.0.1' ); connection .set ({ firmwareVersion : '0.0.1' , bootloaderVersion : '0.0.1' });

get

Gets an attribute of the connection.

If extending from require('devicestack').Connection this mechanism is already defined!

example:

connection . get ( 'firmwareVersion' ); // returns '0.0.1'

has

Returns true if the attribute contains a value that is not null or undefined.

If extending from require('devicestack').Connection this mechanism is already defined!

example:

connection .has( 'firmwareVersion' ); // returns true or false

executeCommand

Executes the passing command. If the initialize function is present it will validate the arguments of the command. If necessary for validation reason the initialize function can throw errors. Pushes the command in a queue and calls the sendCommand function.

sendCommand

Sends the passing command. Implement the executeCommand mechanism.

executeTask

Executes the passing task. If the initialize function is present it will validate the arguments of the task. If necessary for validation reason the initialize function can throw errors.

If extending from require('devicestack').Connection this mechanism is already defined!

runTask

Runs the passing task.

If extending from require('devicestack').Connection this mechanism is already defined!

executeNextTask

Checks if there is a task in the queue and runs it.

If extending from require('devicestack').Connection this mechanism is already defined!

checkForNextExecution

Checks if there is something to execute and executes it. IMPORTANT!!! Call this function when a command answer is handled!

If extending from require('devicestack').Connection this mechanism is already defined!

You can have one or multiple framehandlers. A framhandler receives data from the upper layer and sends it to the lower layer by wrapping some header or footer information. A framehandler receives data from lower layer and sends it to the upper layer by unwrapping some header or footer information. The lowest layer for a framehandler is the device and the topmost ist the connection.

reacts on send of upper layer, calls wrapFrame function if exists and calls send function on lower layer

function if exists and calls function on lower layer reacts on receive of lower layer, calls unwrapFrame function if exists and emits receive

function if exists and emits automatically analyzes incomming data

analyze

Calls analyzeNextFrame function in a loop.

If extending from require('devicestack').FrameHandler this mechanism is already defined!

trigger

Triggers the analyze function.

If extending from require('devicestack').FrameHandler this mechanism is already defined!

send

Call send or emit 'send' on the device with a byte array.

If extending from require('devicestack').FrameHandler this mechanism is already defined!

analyzeNextFrame

Implement the analyzeNextFrame mechanism that returns a frame as byte array or null of no frame found. Call with current incomming buffer.

wrapFrame

Define wrapFrame function if you need to wrap frames?

unwrapFrame

Define unwrapFrame function if you need to unwrap frames?

deviceloader

A deviceloader can check if there are available some devices.

startLookup

Creates an interval that calls trigger function. Call with optional interval in milliseconds and optional callback.

If extending from require('devicestack').DeviceLoader this mechanism is already defined!

stopLookup

Stops the interval that calls trigger function.

If extending from require('devicestack').DeviceLoader this mechanism is already defined!

trigger

Calls lookup function with optional callback and emits 'plug' for new attached devices and 'unplug' for removed devices.

If extending from require('devicestack').DeviceLoader this mechanism is already defined!

lookup

Call with optional callback and call callback with an array of devices.

If extending from require('devicestack').SerialDeviceLoader this mechanism is already defined!

this mechanism is already defined! If extending from require('devicestack').FtdiDeviceLoader this mechanism is already defined!

deviceguider

A deviceguider emits 'plug' for new attached devices, 'unplug' for removed devices, emits 'connect' for connected devices and emits 'disconnect' for disconnected devices.

Emits 'connecting' and 'disconnecting' with device object.

Emits 'connectionStateChanged' with state and connection or device.

getCurrentState

Call with callback and it calls the callback with the current state, containing the connectionMode, the list of plugged devices and the list of connected devices.

If extending from require('devicestack').DeviceGuider this mechanism is already defined!

autoconnect

Call with optional connectDirectly flag it emits 'connectionModeChanged'. When plugging a device it will now automatically connect it and emit 'connect'. Dependent on the connectDirectly flag already plugged devices will connect immediately.

If extending from require('devicestack').DeviceGuider this mechanism is already defined!

autoconnectOne

Call with optional connectDirectly flag and callback it emits 'connectionModeChanged'. When plugging one device it will now automatically connect one and emit 'connect'. Dependent on the connectDirectly flag if there is already a plugged device, it will connect immediately and call the callback.

If extending from require('devicestack').DeviceGuider this mechanism is already defined!

manualconnect

Call with optional disconnectDirectly flag and optional callback it emits 'connectionModeChanged'. When plugging a device it will not connect it. Dependent on the disconnectDirectly flag already connected devices will disconnect immediately and call the callback.

If extending from require('devicestack').DeviceGuider this mechanism is already defined!

setConnectionMode

Call with optional options and optional callback it emits 'connectionModeChanged'.

If extending from require('devicestack').DeviceGuider this mechanism is already defined!

connect (alias connectDevice)

Call with the deviceId or the device and optional callback it will connect that device and call the callback.

If extending from require('devicestack').DeviceGuider this mechanism is already defined!

disconnect (alias disconnectDevice)

Call with the deviceId or the device and optional callback it will disconnect that device and call the callback.

If extending from require('devicestack').DeviceGuider this mechanism is already defined!

closeConnection

Call with the connectionId or the connection and optional callback it will close that connection and call the callback.

If extending from require('devicestack').DeviceGuider this mechanism is already defined!

checkConnectionMode

Call with a connectionMode value it checks if the connectionMode will change and returns true or false.

If extending from require('devicestack').DeviceGuider this mechanism is already defined!

changeConnectionMode

Call with a connectionMode value it checks if the connectionMode will change and emits 'connectionModeChanged'.

If extending from require('devicestack').DeviceGuider this mechanism is already defined!

connect

Call with the portname and optional callback it will connect that device and call the callback.

If extending from require('devicestack').SerialDeviceGuider this mechanism is already defined!

disconnect

Call with the portname and optional callback it will disconnect that device and call the callback.

If extending from require('devicestack').SerialDeviceGuider this mechanism is already defined!

commands

Build your own commands looking like this:

var Command = require ( '../../index' ).Command, util = require ( 'util' ); function MyCommand ( firstByte ) { Command.call( this , arguments ); } util.inherits(MyCommand, Command); MyCommand.prototype.argumentsSchema = { type : 'array' , items: [ { anyOf: [ { type : 'number' }, { type : 'undefined' } ] }, { type : 'string' } ] }; MyCommand.prototype.initialize = function ( connection, firstByte ) { firstByte = firstByte || 0x01 ; if (firstByte < 0 ) { throw new Error ( 'wrong value' ); } this .data = [firstByte, 0x02 , 0x03 , 0x04 , 0x05 , 0x06 , 0x07 , 0x08 , 0x09 ]; }; MyCommand.prototype.execute = function ( connection, callback ) { connection.executeCommand( this , callback); }; module .exports = MyCommand;

###BE SURE TO DEFINE JSON SCHEMAS! Hint: http://jsonary.com/documentation/json-schema/

tasks

Build your own tasks looking like this:

var Task = require ( '../../index' ).Task, util = require ( 'util' ), Command = require ( './command' ); function MyTask ( identifier ) { Task.call( this , arguments ); } util.inherits(MyTask, Task); MyTask.prototype.argumentsSchema = { type : 'array' , minItems : 0 , items : [ { }, { type : 'string' } ] }; MyTask.prototype.initialize = function ( connection, identifier ) { if (identifier === 111 ) { throw new Error ( 'wrong value in task' ); } this .command = new Command(identifier); }; MyTask.prototype.perform = function ( connection, callback ) { this .execute( this .command, connection, callback); }; module .exports = MyTask;

###BE SURE TO DEFINE JSON SCHEMAS! Hint: http://jsonary.com/documentation/json-schema/

utils

Some utility functions are shipped with this module.

array | toBuffer

Converts a byte array to a buffer object. [0x01, 0x00].toBuffer()

array | toHexDebug

Converts a byte array to a readable hex string. [0x01, 0x00].toHexDebug() // returns '01-00'

array | toHexString

Converts a byte array to a hex string. [0x01, 0x00].toHexString() // returns '0100'

buffer | toArray

Converts a buffer object to a byte array. (new Buffer([0x01, 0x00])).toArray() // returns [0x01, 0x00]

buffer | toHexDebug

Converts a buffer object to a readable hex string. (new Buffer([0x01, 0x00])).toHexDebug() // returns '01-00'

string | toArray

Converts a hex string to a byte array. '0100'.toArray() // returns [0x01, 0x00] '01-FA'.toArray() // returns [0x01, 0xFA]

array | isByteArray

Checks if the passed argument is an array that contains byte values. Array.isByteArray([0x01, 0x00]) // returns true

Installation

npm install devicestack

Usage

Start from the device

var Device = require ( 'devicestack' ).Device , util = require ( 'util' ); function MyDevice () { Device.call(this); } util.inherits(MyDevice, Device); MyDevice.prototype.open = function (callback) { var self = this; setTimeout( function () { self .emit( 'open' , callback); if (! self .connection && callback) callback(); }, 10 ); this.on( 'send' , function (data) { setTimeout( function () { self .emit( 'receive' , data); }, 5 ); }); }; MyDevice.prototype.close = function (callback, fire) { var self = this; setTimeout( function () { self .emit( 'close' , callback); self .removeAllListeners(); if (callback && (! self .connection || fire)) callback( null ); }, 10 ); }; module.exports = MyDevice;

If it's a serial device extend from SerialDevice

var SerialDevice = require ( 'devicestack' ).SerialDevice , util = require ( 'util' ); function MyDevice ( port ) { SerialDevice.call( this , port, { baudrate : 38400 , databits : 8 , stopbits : 1 , parity : 'none' } ); } util.inherits(MyDevice, SerialDevice); module .exports = MyDevice;

If it's a ftdi device...

var FtdiDevice = require ( 'devicestack' ).FtdiDevice , util = require ( 'util' ); function MyDevice ( ftdiSettings ) { FtdiDevice.call( this , ftdiSettings, { baudrate : 38400 , databits : 8 , stopbits : 1 , parity : 'none' } ); } util.inherits(MyDevice, SerialDevice); module .exports = MyDevice;

...and use it this way...

var MyDevice = require ( './myDevice' ); var myDevice = new MyDevice({ locationId : 0x1234 , serialNumber : 's2345' }); myDevice.open( function ( err ) { myDevice.on( 'receive' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }); myDevice.send([ 0x01 , 0x02 , 0x03 ]); });

Continue with the framehandler(s)

var FrameHandler = require ( 'devicestack' ).FrameHandler , util = require ( 'util' ); function MyFrameHandler ( device ) { FrameHandler.call( this , device); } util.inherits(MyFrameHandler, FrameHandler); MyFrameHandler.prototype.analyzeNextFrame = function ( incomming ) { return incomming.splice( 0 ); }; MyFrameHandler.prototype.unwrapFrame = function ( frame ) { return frame; }; MyFrameHandler.prototype.wrapFrame = function ( frame ) { return frame; }; module .exports = MyFrameHandler;

Now build your stack with the device and the framehandler(s) defining a connection

var Connection = require ( 'devicestack' ).Connection , util = require ( 'util' ) , FrameHandler = require ( './framehandler' ); function MyConnection ( device ) { Connection.call( this , device); this .frameHandler = new FrameHandler( this .device); this .frameHandler.on( 'receive' , function ( frame ) { }); } util.inherits(MyConnection, Connection); MyConnection.prototype.onConnecting = function ( callback ) { if (callback) callback(); }; MyConnection.prototype.onDisconnecting = function ( callback ) { if (callback) callback(); }; MyConnection.prototype.sendCommand = function ( commandData, callback ) { this .frameHandler.send( 'send' , commandData); }; module .exports = MyConnection;

Don't forget to extend the device with the connection

var Device = require ( 'devicestack' ).Device , util = require ( 'util' ) , Connection = require ( './connection' ); function MyDevice () { Device.call(this, Connection); } util.inherits(MyDevice, Device); MyDevice.prototype.open = function (callback) { var self = this; setTimeout( function () { self .emit( 'open' , callback); if (! self .connection && callback) callback(); }, 10 ); this.on( 'send' , function (data) { setTimeout( function () { self .emit( 'receive' , data); }, 5 ); }); }; MyDevice.prototype.close = function (callback, fire) { var self = this; setTimeout( function () { self .emit( 'close' , callback); self .removeAllListeners(); if (callback && (! self .connection || fire)) callback( null ); }, 10 ); }; module.exports = MyDevice;

If it's a serial device...

var SerialDevice = require ( 'devicestack' ).SerialDevice , util = require ( 'util' ) , Connection = require ( './connection' ); function MyDevice ( port ) { SerialDevice.call( this , port, { baudrate : 38400 , databits : 8 , stopbits : 1 , parity : 'none' }, Connection ); } util.inherits(MyDevice, SerialDevice); module .exports = MyDevice;

If it's a ftdi device...

var FtdiDevice = require ( 'devicestack' ).FtdiDevice , util = require ( 'util' ) , Connection = require ( './connection' ); function MyDevice ( ftdiSettings ) { FtdiDevice.call( this , ftdiSettings, { baudrate : 38400 , databits : 8 , stopbits : 1 , parity : 'none' }, Connection ); } util.inherits(MyDevice, SerialDevice); module .exports = MyDevice;

...and use it this way...

var MyDevice = require ( './myDevice' ); var myDevice = new MyDevice({ locationId : 0x1234 ,

serialNumber: 's2345' });

myDevice.open( function ( err ) { myDevice.on( 'receive' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }); myDevice.send([ 0x01 , 0x02 , 0x03 ]); });

Let's lookup

var DeviceLoader = require ( 'devicestack' ).DeviceLoader , util = require ( 'util' ) , Device = require ( './device' ); function MyDeviceLoader ( ) { DeviceLoader.call( this ); } util.inherits(MyDeviceLoader, DeviceLoader); MyDeviceLoader.prototype.lookup = function ( callback ) { var devices = = [ new Device(), new Device() ]; try { this .emit( 'lookup' ); } catch (e) { } callback( null , devices); }; module .exports = new MyDeviceLoader();

If it's a serial device extend from serialdeviceloader...

var SerialDeviceLoader = require ( 'devicestack' ).SerialDeviceLoader , _ = require ( 'lodash' ) , util = require ( 'util' ) , Device = require ( './device' ); function MyDeviceLoader ( ) { MyDeviceLoader.call( this , Device); } util.inherits(MyDeviceLoader, SerialDeviceLoader); MyDeviceLoader.prototype.filter = function ( ports ) { var resPorts = _.filter(ports, function ( item ) { if (process.platform == 'win32' ) { return item.pnpId.indexOf( 'VID_1234+PID_5678' ) >= 0 ; } else if (process.platform == 'darwin' ) { return item.productId === '0x5678' && item.vendorId === '0x1234' ; } else { return item.pnpId.indexOf( 'MyDeviceIdentification' ) >= 0 ; } }); return resPorts; }; module .exports = new MyDeviceLoader();

And finally help with a guider

var DeviceGuider = require ( 'devicestack' ).DeviceGuider , util = require ( 'util' ) , deviceLoader = require ( './deviceloader' ); function MyDeviceGuider ( ) { DeviceGuider.call( this , deviceLoader); } util.inherits(MyDeviceGuider, DeviceGuider); module .exports = new MyDeviceGuider();

And now?

var myDeviceguider = require ( './deviceguider' ); myDeviceguider.on( 'err' , function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log(err); return process.exit(); } }); myDeviceguider.on( 'plug' , function ( device ) { console .log( '

--->>> plugged a device

' ); }); myDeviceguider.on( 'unplug' , function ( device ) { console .log( '

--->>> unplugged a device

' ); }); myDeviceguider.on( 'connect' , function ( connection ) { console .log( '

--->>> connected a device

' ); connection.executeCommand( , callback); }); myDeviceguider.on( 'disconnect' , function ( connection ) { console .log( '

--->>> disconnected a device

' ); }); myDeviceguider.getCurrentState( function ( err, currentState ) { if (currentState.plugged.length === 0 ) { console .log( 'No devices found!' ); } }); myDeviceguider.on( 'connectionStateChanged' , function ( evt ) { }); myDeviceguider.on( 'connect' , function ( device, connection ) { }); myDeviceguider.autoconnectOne([ function ( err, device, connection ) {}]); myDeviceguider.stopautoconnecting(); myDeviceguider.on( 'connect' , function ( device, connection ) { }); myDeviceguider.autoconnect(); myDeviceguider.stopautoconnecting(); myDeviceguider.on( 'plug' , function ( device ) { device.connect( function ( err, connection ) { }); }); myDeviceguider.on( 'connect' , function ( device, connection ) { }); myDeviceguider.connect(port[, function ( err, device, connection ) {}]);

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Adriano Raiano

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.