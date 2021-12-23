Free and beautiful Vue.js admin template with 44+ custom UI components.

Developed by Epicmax. Designed by Vasili Savitski

Based on Vuestic UI library.

Light theme demo | Semi-dark theme demo | Original theme demo | Vuestic UI documentation

Vuestic Admin is built with Vuestic UI. See our issues, contributing guide and join discussions on our discord server to help us improve Vuestic Admin & Vuestic UI experience.

Documentation

Documentation, guides and tutorials are available on vuestic.dev

Official Discord Server

Ask questions at the official community discord server

Installation

First of all, make sure you have all prerequisites installed:

Node.js ( >=14.*)

npm version 3+ ( or yarn version 1.16+) and Git.

After checking the prerequisites, follow these simple steps to install and use Vuestic Admin:

clone the repo git clone https://github.com/epicmaxco/vuestic-admin.git myproject go into app 's directory and install dependencies: cd myproject

Then, if you use npm:

npm install serve with hot reload at localhost:8080 by default. npm run serve build for production npm run build build for production and view the bundle analyzer report. npm run build --report

If you use yarn:

yarn install serve with hot reload at localhost:8080 by default. yarn serve build for production yarn build build for production and view the bundle analyzer report. yarn build --report

Features

Responsive layout | charts (Chart.js) | progress bars | forms | selects | date pickers | checkboxes and radios | static tables and data tables | medium editor | smooth typography | buttons | collapses | color pickers | timelines | toasts | tooltips | popovers | icons | spinners | modals | file upload | chips | trees | cards | ratings | sliders | chat | maps (Google, Yandex, Leaflet, amMap) | login/signup pages templates | 404 pages templates | i18n

Browser Support

We design Vuestic Admin to support the latest modern web browsers.



Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Contributing

Thanks for all your wonderful PRs, issues and ideas.

You’re always welcome to join: check out our contribution guides , open issues and discord server

Can I hire you guys?

Yes! Say hi: hello@epicmax.co

We will be happy to work with you! Other work we’ve done

Awards

By @flatlogic marketplace

License

MIT license.