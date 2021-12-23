Free and beautiful Vue.js admin template with 44+ custom UI components.
Vuestic Admin is built with Vuestic UI. See our issues, contributing guide and join discussions on our discord server to help us improve Vuestic Admin & Vuestic UI experience.
First of all, make sure you have all prerequisites installed:
After checking the prerequisites, follow these simple steps to install and use Vuestic Admin:
# clone the repo
$ git clone https://github.com/epicmaxco/vuestic-admin.git myproject
# go into app's directory and install dependencies:
$ cd myproject
Then, if you use npm:
$ npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080 by default.
$ npm run serve
# build for production
$ npm run build
# build for production and view the bundle analyzer report.
$ npm run build --report
If you use yarn:
$ yarn install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080 by default.
$ yarn serve
# build for production
$ yarn build
# build for production and view the bundle analyzer report.
$ yarn build --report
We design Vuestic Admin to support the latest modern web browsers.
Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
|Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
