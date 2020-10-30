device

Basically the express-device gained life of it's own and I had to refactor the basic functionality (it makes sense). Many were using express-device only to identify the type of device and didn't want all the express stuff.

how to use it?

npm install device

Here's an example on how to use it:

var device = require ( 'device' ); var mydevice = device( 'put here user-agent string' ); if (mydevice.is( 'bot' )) else

By doing this you're getting an object that have the following properties:

Name Field Type Description Possible Values type string It gets the device type for the parsed user-agent string desktop, tv, tablet, phone, bot or car model string It gets the device model name for the parsed user-agent string Example: iPhone. If the option parseUserAgent is set to false, then it will return an empty string

It accepts an object with only the config options you which to override (go here for some examples). The ones you don't override it will use the default values. Here's the list with the available config options:

Name Field Type Description Possible Values emptyUserAgentDeviceType string Device type to be returned whenever the has an empty user-agent. Defaults to desktop. desktop, tv, tablet, phone, bot, car or console unknownUserAgentDeviceType string Device type to be returned whenever the user-agent is unknown. Defaults to phone. desktop, tv, tablet, phone, bot, car or console botUserAgentDeviceType string Device type to be returned whenever the user-agent belongs to a bot. Defaults to bot. desktop, tv, tablet, phone, bot, car or console carUserAgentDeviceType string Device type to be returned whenever the user-agent belongs to a car. Defaults to car. desktop, tv, tablet, phone, bot, car or console consoleUserAgentDeviceType string Device type to be returned whenever the user-agent belongs to a console. Defaults to tv. desktop, tv, tablet, phone, bot, car or console tvUserAgentDeviceType string Device type to be returned whenever the user-agent belongs to a tv. Defaults to tv. desktop, tv, tablet, phone, bot, car or console parseUserAgent string Configuration to parse the user-agent string using the useragent npm package. It's needed in order to get the device name. Defaults to false. true | false

In case you didn't notice there's also a method is() that will return a boolean (true or false) when you pass the device type that you want validate against (check the initial example).

The device package is supported on node version 10.* upwards.

contributors

Some contributed in the express-device repository.

Special thanks to @jimmybergman that allowed me to use his device package for this refactoring.

where to go from here?

Currently, device is on version 0.3.12. In order to add more features I'm asking anyone to contribute with some ideas. You can do it by making some feature requests on the issues panel, but I prefer that you make your contribution with some pull requests ;)

In case you found a misinterpreted user-agent please open an issue and submit the full string and state what type of device it should return.

