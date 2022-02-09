openbase logo
devextreme-vue

by DevExpress
21.2.5 (see all)

Vue UI and data visualization components

Readme

DevExtreme Vue UI and Visualization Components

Run Status NPM

This project allows you to use DevExtreme components in Vue applications.

License

DevExtreme Vue UI Components are released as an MIT-licensed (free and open-source) add-on to DevExtreme.

Familiarize yourself with the DevExtreme License. Free trial is available!

Support & Feedback

If you have questions regarding Vue functionality, consult Vue docs.

If you want to report a bug, request a feature, or ask a question, submit an issue to this repo. Alternatively, you can contact us at the DevExpress Support Center if you own an active DevExtreme license.

