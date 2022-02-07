DevExtreme React UI Components

This project allows you to use DevExtreme widgets in React applications.

License

DevExtreme React UI Components are released as an MIT-licensed (free and open-source) add-on to DevExtreme.

Familiarize yourself with the DevExtreme License. Free trial is available!

Support & Feedback

If you have questions regarding React functionality, consult React docs.

If you want to report a bug, request a feature, or ask a question, submit an issue to this repo. Alternatively, you can contact us at the DevExpress Support Center if you own an active DevExtreme license.