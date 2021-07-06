The JavaScript library DevExtreme by DevExpress includes a highly advanced data layer. Many of the complex data-bound UI widgets in the library utilize the data layer infrastructure to load server-provided data efficiently.
When data is loaded by a data source attached to a UI widget (or by code interaction with the data source), the underlying data store receives a call to its
load function, and a parameter object is passed that I will refer to as
loadOptions. If you implement a custom store to load data from your own server through a service interface, the server will (or should!) receive the
loadOptions and query data accordingly.
The library devextreme-query-mongodb implements the required logic to query data from a MongoDB collection, parametrized by a DevExtreme
loadOptions object.
In v2, the library is published with babel-compiled files (in the dist) folder, which are used by default. This provides broader compatibility, but it introduces a requirement for
babel-polyfill. To satisfy this, you should add a dependency to
babel-polyfill to your project (
npm install --save babel-polyfill) and initialize the polyfill before you load devextreme-query-mongodb:
require('babel-polyfill');
const query = require('devextreme-query-mongodb');
devextreme-query-mongodb requires at least version 7.3 of Node.js, and you need to pass the
--harmony flag when running
node (unless you're using the latest 8.x nightly builds, where
--harmony is not required anymore). The reason for this requirement is that devextreme-query-mongodb uses
async and
await.
The library is available through npm:
npm install devextreme-query-mongodb
Please see the Wiki.
The implementation is believed to be feature-complete at this time, but it comes without warranty. Please report any issues if you find them!