DevExtreme ASP.NET Data

This library enables DevExtreme client-side widgets to perform CRUD operations via ASP.NET controllers and handlers and allows you to delegate all data-intensive operations to the server:

a widget sends data loading options (filtering, grouping, sorting, etc.) to the server;

the server processes data according to these options;

the processed data is sent back to the widget.

Can be used with:

Installation and Configuration

DevExtreme.AspNet.Data consists of server-side and client-side parts. The following topics explain how to install and configure these parts:

CI Builds

We recommend that you use release builds. However, you can also use CI builds to get urgent bug fixes or to test unreleased functionality.