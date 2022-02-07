openbase logo
devextreme-angular

by DevExpress
21.2.4 (see all)

Angular UI and data visualization components

132K

GitHub Stars

518

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

42

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Angular Chart, Angular Data Visualization

Readme

CircleCI npm version

DevExtreme Angular UI Components

This project allows you to use DevExtreme widgets in Angular applications.

License

DevExtreme Angular UI Components are released as a MIT-licensed (free and open-source) add-on to DevExtreme.

Familiarize yourself with the DevExtreme License. Free trial is available!

Support & Feedback

If you have questions regarding Angular functionality, consult Angular docs.

If you want to report a bug, request a feature, or ask a question, submit an issue to this repo. Alternatively, you can contact us at the DevExpress Support Center if you own an active DevExtreme license.

Alternatives

devextremeHTML5 JavaScript Component Suite for Responsive Web Development
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
347K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ne
ngx-echartsAn angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
38K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
agc
angular-google-chartsA wrapper for the Google Charts library written in Angular.
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
18K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ah
angular-highchartsHighcharts directive for Angular
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
ng2-chartsBeautiful charts for Angular based on Chart.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
175K
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
1Easy to Use
@swimlane/ngx-charts:bar_chart: Declarative Charting Framework for Angular
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
130K
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
See 71 Alternatives

