devextreme

by DevExpress
21.2.4 (see all)

HTML5 JavaScript Component Suite for Responsive Web Development

Read All Reviews
Readme

DevExtreme

DevExtreme is a set of enterprise-ready UI component suites for Angular, React, Vue, and jQuery. It is everything you need to create responsive web apps for touch devices and traditional desktops: data grid, interactive charts, data editors, navigation and multi-purpose widgets. These controls are designed to look great and to provide powerful functionality in any browser.

Getting Started

Learn

Contributing

See our Guidelines for Contributing

100
gmachlev30 Ratings56 Reviews
November 2, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

3rd party pack to get components in diverse frameworks (angular, react etc..). the documentation is incredible! many examples backed up with demos and online option to change the API and see the result on the spot.

1
lazerg
velcev denis1 Rating0 Reviews
10 months ago

