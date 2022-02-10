Generate json-schemas from your Typescript sources.

Features

Compiles your Typescript program to get complete type information.

Translates required properties, extends, annotation keywords, property initializers as defaults. You can find examples for these features in the api doc or the test examples.

Usage

Command line

Install with npm install typescript-json-schema -g

Generate schema from a typescript type: typescript-json-schema project/directory/tsconfig.json TYPE

To generate files for only some types in tsconfig.json specify filenames or globs with the --include option. This is especially useful for large projects.

In case no tsconfig.json is available for your project, you can directly specify the .ts files (this in this case we use some built-in compiler presets):

Generate schema from a typescript type: typescript-json-schema "project/directory/**/*.ts" TYPE

The TYPE can either be a single, fully qualified type or "*" to generate the schema for all types.

Usage : typescript-json-schema <path-to-typescript-files-or-tsconfig> <type> Options: --refs Create shared ref definitions. [ boolean ] [default: true ] --aliasRefs Create shared ref definitions for the type aliases. [ boolean ] [default: false ] --topRef Create a top-level ref definition. [ boolean ] [default: false ] --titles Creates titles in the output schema . [ boolean ] [default: false ] --defaultProps Create default properties definitions. [ boolean ] [default: false ] --noExtraProps Disable additional properties in objects by default. [ boolean ] [default: false ] --propOrder Create property order definitions. [ boolean ] [default: false ] --required Create required array for non-optional properties. [ boolean ] [default: false ] --strictNullChecks Make values non-nullable by default. [ boolean ] [default: false ] --esModuleInterop Use esModuleInterop when loading typescript modules. [ boolean ] [default: false ] --useTypeOfKeyword Use `typeOf` keyword (https://goo.gl/DC6sni) for functions. [ boolean ] [default: false ] --out, -o The output file, defaults to using stdout --validationKeywords Provide additional validation keywords to include [ array ] [default: []] -- include Further limit tsconfig to include only matching files [ array ] [default: []] --ignoreErrors Generate even if the program has errors. [ boolean ] [default: false ] --excludePrivate Exclude private members from the schema [ boolean ] [default: false ] --uniqueNames Use unique names for type symbols. [ boolean ] [default: false ] --rejectDateType Rejects Date fields in type definitions. [ boolean ] [default: false ] --id Set schema id. [ string ] [default: "" ] --defaultNumberType Default number type . [choices: "number" , "integer" ] [default: "number" ] --tsNodeRegister Use ts-node/register (needed for require typescript files). [ boolean ] [default: false ]

Programmatic use

import { resolve } from "path" ; import * as TJS from "typescript-json-schema" ; const settings: TJS.PartialArgs = { required: true , }; const compilerOptions: TJS.CompilerOptions = { strictNullChecks: true , }; const basePath = "./my-dir" ; const program = TJS.getProgramFromFiles( [resolve( "my-file.ts" )], compilerOptions, basePath ); const schema = TJS.generateSchema(program, "MyType" , settings); const generator = TJS.buildGenerator(program, settings); const schemaWithReusedGenerator = TJS.generateSchema(program, "MyType" , settings, [], generator); const symbols = generator.getUserSymbols(); generator.getSchemaForSymbol( "MyType" ); generator.getSchemaForSymbol( "AnotherType" );

const settings: TJS.PartialArgs = { uniqueNames: true , }; const generator = TJS.buildGenerator(program, settings); const symbolList = generator.getSymbols( "MyType" ); generator.getSchemaForSymbol(symbolList[ 1 ].name); const fullSymbolList = generator.getSymbols();

getSymbols('<SymbolName>') and getSymbols() return an array of SymbolRef , which is of the following format:

type SymbolRef = { name: string ; typeName: string ; fullyQualifiedName: string ; symbol: ts.Symbol; };

getUserSymbols and getMainFileSymbols return an array of string .

Annotations

The schema generator converts annotations to JSON schema properties.

For example

export interface Shape { size: number ; }

will be translated to

{ "$ref" : "#/definitions/Shape" , "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "definitions" : { "Shape" : { "properties" : { "size" : { "description" : "The size of the shape." , "minimum" : 0 , "type" : "integer" } }, "type" : "object" } } }

Note that we needed to use @TJS-type instead of just @type because of an issue with the typescript compiler.

You can also override the type of array items, either listing each field in its own annotation or one annotation with the full JSON of the spec (for special cases). This replaces the item types that would have been inferred from the TypeScript type of the array elements.

Example:

export interface ShapesData { sizes: number []; emails: string []; }

Translation:

{ "$ref" : "#/definitions/ShapesData" , "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "definitions" : { "Shape" : { "properties" : { "sizes" : { "description" : "Specify individual fields in items." , "items" : { "minimum" : 0 , "type" : "integer" }, "type" : "array" }, "emails" : { "description" : "Or specify a JSON spec:" , "items" : { "format" : "email" , "type" : "string" }, "type" : "array" } }, "type" : "object" } } }

This same syntax can be used for contains and additionalProperties .

integer type alias

If you create a type alias integer for number it will be mapped to the integer type in the generated JSON schema.

Example:

type integer = number ; interface MyObject { n: integer; }

Note: this feature doesn't work for generic types & array types, it mainly works in very simple cases.

require a variable from a file

(for requiring typescript files is needed to set argument tsNodeRegister to true)

When you want to import for example an object or an array into your property defined in annotation, you can use require .

Example:

export interface InnerData { age: number ; name: string ; free: boolean ; } export interface UserData { data: InnerData; }

file example.ts

export const example: InnerData[] = [{ age: 30 , name: "Ben" , free: false }]

Translation:

{ "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "properties" : { "data" : { "description" : "Specify required object" , "examples" : [ { "age" : 30 , "name" : "Ben" , "free" : false } ], "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "age" : { "type" : "number" }, "name" : { "type" : "string" }, "free" : { "type" : "boolean" } }, "required" : [ "age" , "free" , "name" ] } }, "required" : [ "data" ], "type" : "object" }

Also you can use require(".").example , which will try to find exported variable with name 'example' in current file. Or you can use require("./someFile.ts") , which will try to use default exported variable from 'someFile.ts'.

Note: For examples a required variable must be an array.

Background

Inspired and builds upon Typson, but typescript-json-schema is compatible with more recent Typescript versions. Also, since it uses the Typescript compiler internally, more advanced scenarios are possible. If you are looking for a library that uses the AST instead of the type hierarchy and therefore better support for type aliases, have a look at vega/ts-json-schema-generator.

Debugging

npm run debug -- test/programs/type-alias-single/main.ts --aliasRefs true MyString

And connect via the debugger protocol.