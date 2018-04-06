A CLI wrapper for devcert, to manage development SSL/TLS certificates and domains

Usage

$ npm install -g devcert-cli $ devcert COMMAND running command... $ devcert (-v|--version|version) devcert-cli/1.0.0 darwin-x64 node-v9.11.0 $ devcert --help [COMMAND] USAGE $ devcert COMMAND ...

Commands

devcert disable [DOMAIN]

delete the cached certificate for a domain

USAGE $ devcert disable [ DOMAIN ]

devcert generate [DOMAIN]

generate an SSL/TLS private key and certificate for a domain

USAGE $ devcert generate [ DOMAIN ] OPTIONS

devcert help [COMMAND]

display help for devcert

USAGE $ devcert help [COMMAND] ARGUMENTS COMMAND command to show help for OPTIONS

devcert list

list the domains that devcert has generated a certificate for

USAGE $ devcert list EXAMPLE $ devcert list Configured domains: my-app.test client-project.test

