dc

devcert-cli

by Dave Wasmer
1.0.0 (see all)

A CLI wrapper for devcert, to manage development SSL/TLS certificates and domains

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

524

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

devcert-cli

A CLI wrapper for devcert, to manage development SSL/TLS certificates and domains

Usage

$ npm install -g devcert-cli
$ devcert COMMAND
running command...
$ devcert (-v|--version|version)
devcert-cli/1.0.0 darwin-x64 node-v9.11.0
$ devcert --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
  $ devcert COMMAND
...

Commands

devcert disable [DOMAIN]

delete the cached certificate for a domain

USAGE
  $ devcert disable [DOMAIN]

See code: src/commands/disable.ts

devcert generate [DOMAIN]

generate an SSL/TLS private key and certificate for a domain

USAGE
  $ devcert generate [DOMAIN]

OPTIONS
  --skipCertutilInstall  don't attempt to install nss / certutil tooling (needed on some platforms to automate setup)
  --skipHostsFile        don't attempt to modify the /etc/hosts file to support custom domains

See code: src/commands/generate.ts

devcert help [COMMAND]

display help for devcert

USAGE
  $ devcert help [COMMAND]

ARGUMENTS
  COMMAND  command to show help for

OPTIONS
  --all  see all commands in CLI

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

devcert list

list the domains that devcert has generated a certificate for

USAGE
  $ devcert list

EXAMPLE
  $ devcert list
  Configured domains:

  my-app.test
  client-project.test

See code: src/commands/list.ts

