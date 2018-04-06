A CLI wrapper for devcert, to manage development SSL/TLS certificates and domains
$ npm install -g devcert-cli
$ devcert COMMAND
running command...
$ devcert (-v|--version|version)
devcert-cli/1.0.0 darwin-x64 node-v9.11.0
$ devcert --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
$ devcert COMMAND
...
delete the cached certificate for a domain
USAGE
$ devcert disable [DOMAIN]
See code: src/commands/disable.ts
generate an SSL/TLS private key and certificate for a domain
USAGE
$ devcert generate [DOMAIN]
OPTIONS
--skipCertutilInstall don't attempt to install nss / certutil tooling (needed on some platforms to automate setup)
--skipHostsFile don't attempt to modify the /etc/hosts file to support custom domains
See code: src/commands/generate.ts
display help for devcert
USAGE
$ devcert help [COMMAND]
ARGUMENTS
COMMAND command to show help for
OPTIONS
--all see all commands in CLI
See code: @oclif/plugin-help
list the domains that devcert has generated a certificate for
USAGE
$ devcert list
EXAMPLE
$ devcert list
Configured domains:
my-app.test
client-project.test
See code: src/commands/list.ts