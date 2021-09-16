Styleguide

Devbridge Styleguide helps you create, share, and automate a living visual style library of your brand. Share your digital brand standards, improve team collaboration, and implement an independent easily-extendable modular structure.

Make sure you have following components installed on your machine:

#1 Install Styleguide node package to your local project's directory:

npm install devbridge-styleguide --save-dev

Note, do not download files directly from git repository, unless you know what you are doing.

#2 Make sure you have installed it globally:

npm install devbridge-styleguide -g

#3 Initialize styleguide:

styleguide initialize

Note, make sure you run command inside your project directory.

Copy of the styleguide will be generated and placed in your project's root directory under '/styleguide/' folder. If you want to change folder name run styleguide initialize folder-name

#4 Setup Gulp task:

var styleguide = require ( 'devbridge-styleguide' ); gulp.task( 'start-styleguide' , function ( ) { styleguide.startServer(); });

If your styleguide is placed in different directory than /styleguide/ you need to specified it in the task:

styleguide.startServer({ styleguidePath : 'folder-name' });

Run styleguide server: gulp start-styleguide

For Grunt users:

Setup grunt task:

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { var styleguide = require ( 'devbridge-styleguide' ); grunt.registerTask( 'start-styleguide' , function ( ) { var done = this .async(); styleguide.startServer().then( function ( instance ) { instance.on( 'close' , done); }); }); }

Run styleguide server: grunt start-styleguide

For Plain CLI usage:

Enter command:

styleguide start

Note, the purpose of the styleguide server is to expose API for styleguide data manipulation ONLY. In order to view the styleguide in the browser, you need to setup and run your own project’s server. We recommend using simple http server - live-server.

Open your project in the browser and navigate to /styleguide/ directory. Happy styleguideing!!

The Styleguide component has two modes - “view only” and “edit”.

"View only" mode does not have editing controls and is meant for presentation. It is a purely client-side application without any backend dependencies (html, css, and javascript only). It is delightly easy to share, publish, move, or export!

In order to switch to “Edit” mode and see all additional controls for editing, you need to run the styleguide server.

- To manage categories:

Categories can be managed on your styleguide web page by clicking menu in the right top corner. You will be able to create, delete or modify categories.

- To work with Snippets:

All snippet management is done in the browser, on your styleguide web page. While styleguide server is running, you should be able to see additional controls for editing.

- To scrape scss variables:

Scraping scss files you can automatically generate color palette or create a list of fonts used in the project.

First you need to add smart comment tags to your scss file to identify your variables: For color variables: //-- colors:start --// $color-black: #000000; $color-dark: #141823; $red-lighter: #d26262; //-- colors:end --// For font variables: //-- typo:start --// $font-proxima: 'Neue Helvetica W01', helvetica, sans-serif; // 300, 700 $font-proxima-alternative: 'Neue Helvetica W01', helvetica, sans-serif; // 400, 400 italic $font-newsgothic: 'Neue Helvetica W01', helvetica, sans-serif; // 700 //-- typo:end --//

Next, declare scss, less or styl file path references in styleguide config file: "cssVariables": ["/path/to/your/project/scss/file.scss"]

Lastly, open styleguide web page and select from the menu 'Scrape Variables'. Note, make sure you have styleguide server running.

- To add CSS resources of the project to the styleguide:

Styleguide snippets are loaded through iframe using template.html file. All css references should be defined there.

- To modify styleguide settings:

You can add project name, project logo or change settings modifying config.txt file, located in your styleguide directory: