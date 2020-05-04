openbase logo
dw

dev-widget

by Saurabh Daware
1.2.0 (see all)

Unofficial Widget/profile card for https://dev.to/

709

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

DEV widget

GitHub package.json version Contributions to DEV Widget are welcomed

GUI to Generate Card: https://dev-widget.netlify.app/create

Codepen: https://codepen.io/saurabhdaware/pen/NWWbOvv

Unofficial Widget / profile card for dev.to.

You can use it in your website/blog and show off your DEV.to articles 🌻

Screenshot of the DEV.to Widget

Installation and Usage

- Through script tag

    <dev-widget data-username="saurabhdaware"></dev-widget>

    <!-- Place script tag before the end of the body tag -->
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/dev-widget@^1/dist/card.component.min.mjs" type="module"></script>

- As NPM module

This can be used in React, Vue and almost any other frontend framework 

npm install --save dev-widget

Inside your framework component

import 'dev-widget'

Attributes Guide

attributesdescriptiondefault
data-usernameYour DEV.to Username
data-widthWidth of the card300px
data-contentheightHeight of the Aricles Container300px
data-themeTheme of the card (dark, ocean, pink, cobalt2, default)default
data-name (optional)Name to display on cardWill be fetched from API
data-limitNumber of articles to display30
data-sortbySort articles (date, reactions)date

Note: Value of data-limit should not be too high. An API request has to be made for every 30 articles so for data-limit=200 7 API requests will be made synchronously.

So a full example with every attribute would look something like

<dev-widget 
    data-username="saurabhdaware" 
    data-theme="ocean" 
    data-sortby="reactions" 
    data-width="320px" 
    data-contentheight="200px" 
    data-limit="3" 
    data-name="Saurabh 😎" 
></dev-widget>

<!-- Place script tag before the end of the body tag -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/dev-widget@^1/dist/card.component.min.mjs" type="module"></script>

Note: Only data-username is neccessary and every other attribute is optional

Themes

default ocean pink dark cobalt2 DEV Widget themes

Changelog

RELEASES

Contributing

I would love to have some of your contributions to this project. You can checkout CONTRIBUTING.md for Contribution guidelines.

