GUI to Generate Card: https://dev-widget.netlify.app/create
Codepen: https://codepen.io/saurabhdaware/pen/NWWbOvv
Unofficial Widget / profile card for dev.to.
You can use it in your website/blog and show off your DEV.to articles 🌻
<dev-widget data-username="saurabhdaware"></dev-widget>
<!-- Place script tag before the end of the body tag -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/dev-widget@^1/dist/card.component.min.mjs" type="module"></script>
This can be used in React, Vue and almost any other frontend framework
npm install --save dev-widget
Inside your framework component
import 'dev-widget'
|attributes
|description
|default
|data-username
|Your DEV.to Username
|data-width
|Width of the card
|300px
|data-contentheight
|Height of the Aricles Container
|300px
|data-theme
|Theme of the card (
dark,
ocean,
pink,
cobalt2,
default)
|default
|data-name (optional)
|Name to display on card
|Will be fetched from API
|data-limit
|Number of articles to display
|30
|data-sortby
|Sort articles (
date,
reactions)
|date
Note: Value of
data-limit should not be too high. An API request has to be made for every 30 articles so for
data-limit=200 7 API requests will be made synchronously.
So a full example with every attribute would look something like
<dev-widget
data-username="saurabhdaware"
data-theme="ocean"
data-sortby="reactions"
data-width="320px"
data-contentheight="200px"
data-limit="3"
data-name="Saurabh 😎"
></dev-widget>
Note: Only
data-username is neccessary and every other attribute is optional
default
ocean
pink
dark
cobalt2
I would love to have some of your contributions to this project. You can checkout CONTRIBUTING.md for Contribution guidelines.