DEV widget

GUI to Generate Card: https://dev-widget.netlify.app/create

Codepen: https://codepen.io/saurabhdaware/pen/NWWbOvv

Unofficial Widget / profile card for dev.to.

You can use it in your website/blog and show off your DEV.to articles 🌻





Installation and Usage

- Through script tag

< dev-widget data-username = "saurabhdaware" > </ dev-widget > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/dev-widget@^1/dist/card.component.min.mjs" type = "module" > </ script >

- As NPM module

This can be used in React, Vue and almost any other frontend framework

npm install --save dev-widget

Inside your framework component

import 'dev-widget'

Attributes Guide

attributes description default data-username Your DEV.to Username data-width Width of the card 300px data-contentheight Height of the Aricles Container 300px data-theme Theme of the card ( dark , ocean , pink , cobalt2 , default ) default data-name (optional) Name to display on card Will be fetched from API data-limit Number of articles to display 30 data-sortby Sort articles ( date , reactions ) date

Note: Value of data-limit should not be too high. An API request has to be made for every 30 articles so for data-limit=200 7 API requests will be made synchronously.

So a full example with every attribute would look something like

< dev-widget data-username = "saurabhdaware" data-theme = "ocean" data-sortby = "reactions" data-width = "320px" data-contentheight = "200px" data-limit = "3" data-name = "Saurabh 😎" > </ dev-widget > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/dev-widget@^1/dist/card.component.min.mjs" type = "module" > </ script >

Note: Only data-username is neccessary and every other attribute is optional

Themes

default ocean pink dark cobalt2

Changelog

RELEASES

Contributing

I would love to have some of your contributions to this project. You can checkout CONTRIBUTING.md for Contribution guidelines.