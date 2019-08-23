openbase logo
dt

dev-toolkit

by Jorge Antunes
7.3.0

Universal Development Toolkit for Javascript People

Readme

dev-toolkit

Jump-start your react-powered Universal App
Designed for Veterans


dev-toolkit provides you with an easy and quick way to get started with a pre-rendered & server-rendered app. After creating your starting point with the init command, you get full customisability out of the box.

Note: Please be aware that this project will be phased out as by 2020 and I'm only making minor additions at this time. I'm happy for you to keep using dev-toolkit if you wish and will respond to important Issues or PR-requests but they won't be my top-priority. I suggest you switch to an alternative such as Next.js or razzle.

Travis branch Vulnerabilities for dev-toolkit npm npm code style: prettier Twitter

Quick Start

$ npm install -g dev-toolkit

# Initialise a project with optional name, template, comments
# The comments explain how the `dev-toolkit` works with the template
$ dev-toolkit init [project_name] [--template template_name] [--skip-comments]

List of available templates

* used by default when initialising a new project

📖 Docs

🌟 Features

dev-toolkit is intentionally minimalist on features. It's meant to get you started quickly with a project where you will need customisability instead of mandating which technologies that you must use (such as Jest).

  • SSR by default
  • Ability to pre-render after webpack creates a build
  • Complete control over client & server
    see template docs
  • Start your project without bloat or guidance if you like it rough
    dev-toolkit init --template minimal --skip-comments
  • Full control over your server-rendered template
    no webpack lock-in such as with html-webpack-plugin unless you choose to
  • hot-reload on client & server, opt-in for both
  • Easy way to integrate any nodeHooks for SSR usage
    using /nodeHooks.js
  • Easy way to add webpack plugins and presets
    using /dev-toolkit.config.js
  • use select environment variables on client
    using import { sharedEnvs } from 'dev-toolkit/settings'
  • you can use sane if-statements, jsx-control-statements
    <If condition={true}> ... </If> will compile down to &&-syntax

Compatibilty

Node.js 8.9.4 or higher suggested. You can use lower versions but you might not have arrow-functions or async/await support available. See Node.js compatibility table for more information.

Why No CSS by default?

The aim of dev-toolkit is to be unopinionated so that it can be useful in many different scenarios. Therefore only the most necessary dependencies are included and other additions may be provided by yourself (see the other template examples for guidance).

With CSS-in-JS solutions on the rise, it would be unwise to include dependencies for css-modules, sass or less in every project that has dev-toolkit as a dependency, it would introduce additional installation time and bloat.

Contributing

See Contributing.md

