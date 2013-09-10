openbase logo
dn

dev-null

by Thorsten Lorenz
0.1.1 (see all)

/dev/null for node streams

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

95.6K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

dev-null build status

/dev/null for node streams

Use it whenever you need to interrupt stream flow for instance if you want to log the state of a stream instead of its output.

// without devnull
var numbers = require('../test/fixtures/number-readable')

numbers({ to: 2 })
  .on('data', function (d) { console.log(d.toString()) });
// => 
// 0
// 1
// 2

// piping into devnull
var devnull = require('dev-null');
var numbers = require('../test/fixtures/number-readable');

numbers({ to: 2 })
  .pipe(devnull())
  .on('data', function (d) { console.log(d.toString()) });

// => (no output)

Installation

npm install dev-null

License

MIT

