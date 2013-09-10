/dev/null for node streams

Use it whenever you need to interrupt stream flow for instance if you want to log the state of a stream instead of its output.

var numbers = require ( '../test/fixtures/number-readable' ) numbers({ to : 2 }) .on( 'data' , function ( d ) { console .log(d.toString()) });

var devnull = require ( 'dev-null' ); var numbers = require ( '../test/fixtures/number-readable' ); numbers({ to : 2 }) .pipe(devnull()) .on( 'data' , function ( d ) { console .log(d.toString()) });

Installation

npm install dev- null

License

MIT