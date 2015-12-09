Find a suitable IP host to view local websites on.
Install it globally to use on the command line (use
sudo only if necessary):
npm install -g dev-ip
then run:
dev-ip
npm install dev-ip
var devip = require('dev-ip');
devip(); // [ "192.168.1.76", "192.168.1.80" ] or false if nothing found (ie, offline user)
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Run lint & tests with
gulp.
(Nothing yet)
Copyright (c) 2013 Shane Osbourne Licensed under the MIT license.