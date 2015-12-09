openbase logo
dev-ip

by Shane Osbourne
1.0.1

Find a suitable IP host to view local websites on

Readme

dev-ip Build Status

Find a suitable IP host to view local websites on.

Command line

Install it globally to use on the command line (use sudo only if necessary):

npm install -g dev-ip

then run:

dev-ip

"http://192.168.1.46"

In your project

npm install dev-ip

var devip = require('dev-ip');
devip(); // [ "192.168.1.76", "192.168.1.80" ] or false if nothing found (ie, offline user)

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Run lint & tests with gulp.

Release History

(Nothing yet)

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Shane Osbourne Licensed under the MIT license.

