Destroy a stream.
This module is meant to ensure a stream gets destroyed, handling different APIs and Node.js bugs.
Destroy the given stream. In most cases, this is identical to a simple
stream.destroy() call. The rules are as follows for a given stream:
stream is an instance of
ReadStream, then call
stream.destroy()
and add a listener to the
open event to call
stream.close() if it is
fired. This is for a Node.js bug that will leak a file descriptor if
.destroy() is called before
open.
stream is an instance of a zlib stream, then call
stream.destroy()
and close the underlying zlib handle if open, otherwise call
stream.close().
This is for consistency across Node.js versions and a Node.js bug that will
leak a native zlib handle.
stream is not an instance of
Stream, then nothing happens.
stream has a
.destroy() method, then call it.
The function returns the
stream passed in as the argument.
var destroy = require('destroy')
var fs = require('fs')
var stream = fs.createReadStream('package.json')
// ... and later
destroy(stream)