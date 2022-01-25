openbase logo
dethroy

by stream-utils
1.0.2 (see all)

destroy a stream if possible

Overview

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Destroy

Destroy a stream.

Destroy a stream.

This module is meant to ensure a stream gets destroyed, handling different APIs and Node.js bugs.

API

var destroy = require('destroy')

destroy(stream)

Destroy the given stream. In most cases, this is identical to a simple stream.destroy() call. The rules are as follows for a given stream:

  1. If the stream is an instance of ReadStream, then call stream.destroy() and add a listener to the open event to call stream.close() if it is fired. This is for a Node.js bug that will leak a file descriptor if .destroy() is called before open.
  2. If the stream is an instance of a zlib stream, then call stream.destroy() and close the underlying zlib handle if open, otherwise call stream.close(). This is for consistency across Node.js versions and a Node.js bug that will leak a native zlib handle.
  3. If the stream is not an instance of Stream, then nothing happens.
  4. If the stream has a .destroy() method, then call it.

The function returns the stream passed in as the argument.

Example

var destroy = require('destroy')

var fs = require('fs')
var stream = fs.createReadStream('package.json')

// ... and later
destroy(stream)

