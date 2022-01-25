Destroy

Destroy a stream.

This module is meant to ensure a stream gets destroyed, handling different APIs and Node.js bugs.

API

var destroy = require ( 'destroy' )

Destroy the given stream. In most cases, this is identical to a simple stream.destroy() call. The rules are as follows for a given stream:

If the stream is an instance of ReadStream , then call stream.destroy() and add a listener to the open event to call stream.close() if it is fired. This is for a Node.js bug that will leak a file descriptor if .destroy() is called before open . If the stream is an instance of a zlib stream, then call stream.destroy() and close the underlying zlib handle if open, otherwise call stream.close() . This is for consistency across Node.js versions and a Node.js bug that will leak a native zlib handle. If the stream is not an instance of Stream , then nothing happens. If the stream has a .destroy() method, then call it.

The function returns the stream passed in as the argument.

Example